Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII fans have options to watch, stream or listen to the game on FOX Sports, FOX4 in Kansas City, YouTube TV, Sirius XM and more.
Andy Reid Provides Latest Update On Patrick Mahomes' Ankle
Patrick Mahomes played through a high ankle sprain somewhat seamlessly in each game this postseason, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to one-score wins in both the wild-card round and divisional round. Two weeks after his injury, Mahomes is still battling some limitations, but none that are ...
Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts, Andy Reid, Kelce brothers: Super Bowl 57 storylines to follow
Andy Reid, the Kelce brothers, and Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts are among the top storylines for Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles.
Chiefs undercut Cardinals' attempt to interview Andy Reid in 2013
Ten years ago, the Arizona Cardinals were looking for a new head coach after firing Ken Whisenhunt. The team had finished the season 5-11 losing 11 of their final 12 games. Before they ultimately hired Bruce Arians as their head coach, Andy Reid, now the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, had been fired by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes seen in eagle's talons on new Philly mural
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An artist behind multiple iconic murals in the city is once again using her creativity to show off her love for the Philadelphia Eagles.Now she's putting the finishing touches on another Eagles mural just in time for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.Meg Saligman painted a mural in Queen Village showing Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the clutches of a bald eagle.Reid is holding a sign that says "HELP" in all caps.We're hoping the on-field result Sunday matches that energy."The Birds. In the Super Bowl, in 2 days, it's just an...
KHOU
Who is the Chiefs' backup quarterback? Meet Chad Henne
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, but was able to play in the AFC Championship Game and led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl berth. However, should he re-injure the ankle, backup QB Chad Henne will be the one to step in for the Chiefs.
KMBC.com
Reid, Kelce and more Chiefs talk to the media in Arizona ahead of the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the final stages of their preparations for Super Bowl LVII. Thursday, head coach Andy Reid, tight end Travis Kelce and more Chiefs players are set to speak to the media ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. Big Red was up...
Marconews.com
Will the Eagles beat Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Super Bowl 57? | On Site
The Eagles are preparing to take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Eagles beat reporter Martin Frank shares some insight into how Philadelphia is preparing for this game.
Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid the new Brady-Belichick, host says
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have one of the best partnerships between a quarterback and coach we’ve ever seen – outside of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, of course.
