Testing change proposed in governor’s Students First Act
(Radio Iowa) – Republicans in the Iowa House are proposing a change in a state law passed just two weeks ago. Under that new law, private school students whose parents get state-funded savings accounts are required to take all required state and federal tests. The bill would keep the requirement for the annual Iowa Statewide Assessment of Students Progress, but it would be up to a private school parent to decide if their child takes other tests to track their literacy skills. Eric Goranson, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of Christian Schools, says the proposed change in the new law is a pleasant surprise.
Reynolds says GOP governors ‘very competitive’ when it comes to cutting taxes
(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds has set a goal of getting rid of the state income tax by the end of 2026, but Reynolds decided not to push for an interim step this year. “We would have probably taken a look at it this year, bringing it down just a little bit more, but I wanted to kind of take a look, just watch what was happening with the environment, with inflation and recession,” Reynolds said. “We would have, I think, been OK, but I just focused on education reform this year and then really taking a look at government and how we provide services to Iowans.”
Moore celebrates his 71st birthday/discusses committee work & Property Tax issues
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Iowa District 21 Representative Thomas Moore (R-Griswold) celebrated his 71st birthday, Thursday, in Des Moines. He announced the event to the House Chamber Thursday morning, where he also recognized former Representative Rob Bacon and their birthday tradition of bringing maple bacon chocolate cake. In discussing what’s transpired so far at the Statehouse, Moore noted that “We are already into Week 5 of the General Assembly and Thursday was day 32 of the 110 day session.”
Bill to adjust Iowa child labor rules advances
(Radio Iowa) – Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours and in a wider array of jobs under a bill that’s cleared an Iowa Senate subcommittee. Brad Epperly, a lobbyist for the Iowa Grocer Industry Association, said key parts of the bill would let 14 and 15 year olds with a driver’s permit drive to and from a job and all kids of high school age could work later at night. “Everybody has a worker need right now,” Epperly said during a senate subcommittee hearing today. “I think the latest statistics are young people from 16-24, the job participation rate is like 56%. It’s awful low.”
Iowa AG joins lawsuit to try to block federal rule on pistol braces
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined a lawsuit that challenges a Biden Administration rule requiring registration of gun accessories known as pistol braces. Pistol braces were first marketed in 2012 as a way to help people with a disability stabilize a pistol by attaching it to their forearm, but people also use the device to brace a gun against their shoulder.
Legislature passes medical malpractice caps
(Radio Iowa) – Most Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate have voted to set limits on pain and suffering damages from medical malpractice lawsuits. The move has been one of the governor’s priorities. Under the new guidelines, those non-economic damages for medical malpractice claims against hospitals would be limited to a maximum of two million dollars. For clinics, nursing homes and individual physicians the cap would be one million. Representative Ann Meyer, a Republican from Fort Dodge who’s a nurse, says the cost of liability insurance is hurting recruitment and retention of doctors, particularly in rural areas.
Gov. Reynolds Statement Iowa Legislature Passing Medical Malpractice Reform
DES MOINES – Today (Wednesday), Governor Reynolds issued the following statement after medical malpractice tort reform passed the Iowa legislature:. “I’m grateful to the legislature for passing reasonable medical malpractice reform, allowing Iowa’s health care industry to become stronger and more accessible. To the OBGYNs and physicians who have been worried about practicing in Iowa, we are ready for you! These reforms balance the needs of injured patients with the needs of all Iowans to have a robust health care system. As I said in my Condition of the State, these reforms could not wait another year.”
DNR finalizes public meeting locations to recap hunting, trapping seasons, discuss possible rule changes
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes, and address other topics as requested. “We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”
Renewable fuels leader says industry ‘frustrated’ by opposition to carbon pipelines
(Radio Iowa) – The leader of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says the biofuels industry is frustrated by opposition to carbon pipelines and a little bit angry about delayed federal rules that would let E-15 be sold year-round in every state this summer. The association held its annual meeting yesterday (Tuesday). Mike Jerke with Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs says once pipelines carry carbon out of Iowa ethanol plants, ethanol made here would have the advantage of being considered a low carbon or carbon free fuel.
Hunters take more deer this year
(Radio Iowa) – D-N-R state deer biologist, Jace Elliott, says hunters reported taking more deer this year. “We saw about 109-thousand-600 deer harvested across the state throughout all of our regular seasons, which represents about a seven percent increase to the harvest that we saw in the prior year,” Elliott says. That included 25-hundred deer taken in the new January season that allowed hunters to use any leftover antlerless tags. “We had 20 counties eligible for this hunt this year in Iowa, and 14 of them sold out completely. by the end of that season,” he says, “many of which sold out during the first day.” Elliott says the traditional hunting hotspots held true this year.
Wear a super belt to score a super weekend
(Iowa DOT Roadside Chat series) -There are a lot of “super” things happening this weekend. If you’re going to be on the road traveling to celebrate the big game or any other event, make sure you and all your passengers are buckled up. Here are a few...
Special traffic enforcement planned for Superbowl weekend
(Radio Iowa) – There’ll be lots of parties this weekend for the big game and there will also be plenty of patrol cars on the road looking for drunk and impaired drivers. Sergeant Paul Gardner of the Iowa State Patrol says an extra enforcement effort is planned to try and get everyone home safely. “In 2022 there was a spike in deaths across the country with 244 people killed in traffic deaths and the 12-hour period during and after the Superbowl game,” Gardner says. He says a study of the similar period one weekend later showed 187 deaths. Gardner says the increase in Superbowl Sunday deaths was also linked to drunk driving.
2 arrested on Arson charges in Fremont County
(Sidney, Iowa) – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports two men were arrested in connection with a 2020 arson fire in Anderson, Iowa. On Friday (Today), Deputies arrested 56-year-old old Charles Ray Welch, of Anderson, and 32-year-old Tyler Ward, of Riverton, as part of an ongoing investigation. Both were arrested at their residences without incident.
