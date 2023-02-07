ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Incredible golf shot gets horrible break

The PGA Tour took to Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open with an extremely star-studded group of players taking part in the event. One of those elite golfers competing this weekend is 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, who got a horrible break on what seemed like his best shot of Read more... The post Incredible golf shot gets horrible break appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rory McIlroy astonishes crowd with unbelievable recovery shot at WM Phoenix Open

PHOENIX — The number one ranked golfer in the world isn't having his best showing at this week's WM Phoenix Open. Rory McIlroy is in the middle of the pack after his first round of the tournament on Thursday. The golfer is shooting a two over par after his first round of play, about eight strokes behind the current leaders at midday on Friday.
Rory McIlroy: Phoenix Open 'wonderful spectacle' for golf

Rory McIlroy said it was "sort of obvious" to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open one of the new designated events on the PGA Tour, although he has yet to experience the full party scene at TPC Scottsdale. The World No. 1 is making only his second appearance at the...
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open

When it comes to money, numbers don’t always mean much without a little context. So, let’s provide some. In Jack Nicklaus’ Hall of Fame career on the PGA Tour, the biggest single paycheck he ever claimed was for $144,000 from his dramatic victory at the 1986 Masters. By comparison, at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the golfer who finishes in 28th place will earn $149,000.
Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
Glendale PopStroke Welcomes Customers For Soft Opening During Super Bowl Week

With the bump in tourism this week, one new business is looking to take advantage of the crowds at what is soon to be a valley favorite spot to hang out. PopStroke in Glendale has been putting the finishing touches on their new location and have announced plans for a soft opening this week. Think Top Golf meets putt-putt, with the expertise of Tiger Woods! And that is what customers can expect.
$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend

Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
Scottsdale luxury homebuilder launches Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations

Founded in 2023, Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations is a new name in luxury homebuilding, built upon a proud foundation of award-winning homes that stretch back across three generations and 50+ years here in the Valley. Led by Cameron “Cammie” Beckert, Cameron Custom is a full-service custom home and renovation company founded by the family behind Camelot Homes, Arizona’s most awarded luxury homebuilder. Cameron Custom was launched due to interests by Camelot Homeowner’s and fans alike and Camelot’s desire to provide a truly custom experience.
Land developer buys 18-acre site in Glendale for $3.96M

An 18-acre development site located at the southeast corner of El Mirage Road and Northern Parkway in Glendale, Arizona, has sold for $3,960,000. DEEPER DIVE: Arizona ranks No. 2 for highest real estate sales. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented the sellers, Henderson Properties, LLC and Rim Village...
Pedal to the mettle: Arizona Party Bike clicks into high gear during Super Bowl week

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Robert Mayer is expecting his party bikes to catch the eye of thousands of people hanging out in Old Town Scottsdale for Super Bowl weekend. With plenty of parties and foot traffic anticipated, Arizona Party Bike is expected to click into high gear by adding six more bikes to the mix. Mayer, the founder of Arizona Party Bike, says weekends are already his busiest days and that he expects huge demand through Feb. 12.
2023 Phoenix housing market forecast: 3 predictions

Toward the end of 2022, the real estate market started to experience a leveling out period due to high mortgage rates. The increase in rates resulted in lower home costs and increased inventory. Now, as people are looking to invest in 2023, they are asking big questions: Are we going to experience the crash we’ve been fearing and what is the Metro Phoenix housing market forecast?
Hotel prices skyrocket in advance of crowds

But Scottsdale, almost inarguably, has “the Big Fun.”. Gregory Hays, a Main Street mainstay for decades, took a break from hawking his books to visitors to answer a question: Why would people come here rather than Glendale for Super Bowl week, considering the often brutal 27-mile commute from Scottsdale to State Farm Stadium.
