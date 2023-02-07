Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Golf Digest
PGA Tour player unleashes 'the snail' on TPC Scottsdale's stadium hole—and it worked
SCOTTSDALE — Mark Hubbard arrived on the 16th green on Friday at six over par for the second round of the WM Phoenix Open, and without much to play for. The crowd, only mildly interested in the golf even when the best in the world roll through, wasn't overly concerned with the man who at the time was in last place.
Incredible golf shot gets horrible break
The PGA Tour took to Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open with an extremely star-studded group of players taking part in the event. One of those elite golfers competing this weekend is 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, who got a horrible break on what seemed like his best shot of Read more... The post Incredible golf shot gets horrible break appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
12news.com
Rory McIlroy astonishes crowd with unbelievable recovery shot at WM Phoenix Open
PHOENIX — The number one ranked golfer in the world isn't having his best showing at this week's WM Phoenix Open. Rory McIlroy is in the middle of the pack after his first round of the tournament on Thursday. The golfer is shooting a two over par after his first round of play, about eight strokes behind the current leaders at midday on Friday.
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy: Phoenix Open 'wonderful spectacle' for golf
Rory McIlroy said it was "sort of obvious" to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open one of the new designated events on the PGA Tour, although he has yet to experience the full party scene at TPC Scottsdale. The World No. 1 is making only his second appearance at the...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open
When it comes to money, numbers don’t always mean much without a little context. So, let’s provide some. In Jack Nicklaus’ Hall of Fame career on the PGA Tour, the biggest single paycheck he ever claimed was for $144,000 from his dramatic victory at the 1986 Masters. By comparison, at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the golfer who finishes in 28th place will earn $149,000.
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
ABC 15 News
Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
GolfWRX
Scottsdale police release video warning golf fans not to do this at Phoenix Open
It’s that time of year again, but if you plan on attending the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale this week, do make sure to steer clear of the water hazards. Yesterday, the Scottsdale Police Department sent out a tweet reminding spectators that the hazards on the course are not for swimming.
No. 4 Arizona conquers Cal for 7th straight win
Azuolas Tubelis posted his 11th double-double and four other Arizona players scored in double figures as the No. 4 Wildcats
allaboutarizonanews.com
Glendale PopStroke Welcomes Customers For Soft Opening During Super Bowl Week
With the bump in tourism this week, one new business is looking to take advantage of the crowds at what is soon to be a valley favorite spot to hang out. PopStroke in Glendale has been putting the finishing touches on their new location and have announced plans for a soft opening this week. Think Top Golf meets putt-putt, with the expertise of Tiger Woods! And that is what customers can expect.
azbigmedia.com
$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend
Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale luxury homebuilder launches Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations
Founded in 2023, Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations is a new name in luxury homebuilding, built upon a proud foundation of award-winning homes that stretch back across three generations and 50+ years here in the Valley. Led by Cameron “Cammie” Beckert, Cameron Custom is a full-service custom home and renovation company founded by the family behind Camelot Homes, Arizona’s most awarded luxury homebuilder. Cameron Custom was launched due to interests by Camelot Homeowner’s and fans alike and Camelot’s desire to provide a truly custom experience.
azbigmedia.com
Land developer buys 18-acre site in Glendale for $3.96M
An 18-acre development site located at the southeast corner of El Mirage Road and Northern Parkway in Glendale, Arizona, has sold for $3,960,000. DEEPER DIVE: Arizona ranks No. 2 for highest real estate sales. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented the sellers, Henderson Properties, LLC and Rim Village...
AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Arizona
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Scottsdale resort ranked by US News as second-best hotel in the country
Three Arizona hospitality properties made the top 100 on the 2023 U.S. News & World Report list of the best hotels in America, with each of them also ranking in the top 100 list of resorts.
Adele is coming to Arizona, but not for the reason you think
PHOENIX — Adele is used to being the big box office draw to fill concert venues across the globe. From Las Vegas to New York, fans have flocked to her concerts to hear her sing some of her most popular hits. But on Sunday, Feb. 12, Adele will be...
ABC 15 News
Pedal to the mettle: Arizona Party Bike clicks into high gear during Super Bowl week
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Robert Mayer is expecting his party bikes to catch the eye of thousands of people hanging out in Old Town Scottsdale for Super Bowl weekend. With plenty of parties and foot traffic anticipated, Arizona Party Bike is expected to click into high gear by adding six more bikes to the mix. Mayer, the founder of Arizona Party Bike, says weekends are already his busiest days and that he expects huge demand through Feb. 12.
azbigmedia.com
2023 Phoenix housing market forecast: 3 predictions
Toward the end of 2022, the real estate market started to experience a leveling out period due to high mortgage rates. The increase in rates resulted in lower home costs and increased inventory. Now, as people are looking to invest in 2023, they are asking big questions: Are we going to experience the crash we’ve been fearing and what is the Metro Phoenix housing market forecast?
East Valley Tribune
Hotel prices skyrocket in advance of crowds
But Scottsdale, almost inarguably, has “the Big Fun.”. Gregory Hays, a Main Street mainstay for decades, took a break from hawking his books to visitors to answer a question: Why would people come here rather than Glendale for Super Bowl week, considering the often brutal 27-mile commute from Scottsdale to State Farm Stadium.
