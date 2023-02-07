With the bump in tourism this week, one new business is looking to take advantage of the crowds at what is soon to be a valley favorite spot to hang out. PopStroke in Glendale has been putting the finishing touches on their new location and have announced plans for a soft opening this week. Think Top Golf meets putt-putt, with the expertise of Tiger Woods! And that is what customers can expect.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO