Albemarle Corp’s advanced research hub ready to roll with state, local incentives approved
Mecklenburg’s Board of County Commissioners last night approved $4.2 million worth of incentives for Albemarle Corp., the final step in a $14.2 million package from state and local government.
Several Charlotte hotels rated among the best in the country
Nine Charlotte hotels are among the best in the country, earning Gold and Silver Badge status from U.S. News & World Report.
country1037fm.com
China Grove, North Carolina Bans TikTok
China Grove became the latest governing entity to ban the social media app Tik Tok from all town devices. TikTok is a video-sharing mobile application with more than 94 million users in the U.S. However, it is owned by a Chinese company, ByteDance Ltd. It has connections with the Chinese Communist Party.
Blueharbor Bank to shutter Huntersville branch on heels of another closure
Mooresville-based Blueharbor Bank is closing its branch in Huntersville, according to a North Carolina Commissioner of Banks filing.
Atrium Health patients without answers months after notice of potential virus exposure
It’s been months since Channel 9 showed you that patients at Atrium Health were potentially exposed to viruses during medical procedures. Now, more than 100 people have come forward and many say they still have no answers from Atrium Health.
WFAE.org
Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?
Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
Charlotte leaders pay delinquent taxes after WCNC Charlotte inquiry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte City Council met Thursday for a budget workshop, public records revealed Mayor Vi Lyles and two council members were delinquent on their 2022 property taxes. Two of the three settled up shortly after WCNC Charlotte reached out to them for comment. Tax records...
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
wfmynews2.com
Why is autism becoming more common?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is autism becoming more common?. Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability that can cause social, communication, or behavioral challenges. New research from Rutgers found autism rates tripling in 8-year-olds since 2000. Now, one in 44 kids across America is being diagnosed with ASD and.
WBTV
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
Residents take note as Catawba County property evaluations jump
Catawba County's 2023 property reassessments and revaluations are now out, and many are preparing -- or have already received -- a little sticker shock in the form of new property values that may be significantly above what people anticipated.
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
How Are Property Taxes Calculated on a Home in Charlotte, North Carolina?
Homeowners in the state may be subject to two different rates, one set by the county and another by the city or town
WCNC
Get great vintage clothes at the Charlotte Vintage Market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.
CMS teacher suspended after grabbing and cursing at student
A video shared on social media shows a teacher in Charlotte grabbing a student and yelling at them, and now Channel 9 has learned that the teacher is on paid leave.
‘It’s fantastic’: Retired officer starts cab service in Waxhaw
In downtown Waxhaw, an historic Main Street is filled with businesses ready to serve customers.
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina
Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
Shirley Fulton, North Carolina judge and Charlotte trailblazer, dead from gallbladder complications
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Shirley L. Fulton, the first Black woman to serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Mecklenburg County, died this week. The 71-year-old Fulton reportedly died Wednesday morning from gallbladder cancer complications. Fulton was a retired attorney and one of the founding partners of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, with […]
