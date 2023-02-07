Read full article on original website
INDIANA SUPERINTENDENT TO LEAVE DISTRICT TO TAKE SAME POST IN WINDBER
Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich will leave the district later this year to take a similar job closer to his home. On Thursday night, the Windber School Board voted to offer Vuckovich the job of Superintendent in their school district. This will be a move that will allow him to stay close to home, and it is the district where his children attend school.
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD PRESENTED WITH CLEAN AUDIT
On Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board heard a presentation concerning the district’s recent audit. The district received a clean audit from Kotzan and Associates accounting firm according to the presentation made last night. Superintendent Daren Johnston said that now the board will focus on the 2023-2024 budget.
Aliquippa superintendent reacts after PA school funding ruled unconstitutional
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Parents and school districts are reacting after a Pennsylvania judge declared the state’s system offunding public schools is unconstitutional and violates the rights of students. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 visited Aliquippa School District in Beaver County. The district relied on state funding, and superintendent...
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO ACCUSATIONS AGAINST CHIEF SCHAWL
On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council announced that an investigation will start concerning recent allegations that were made against Chief Justin Schawl. Before that statement was made, former police department member John Scherf reasserted his accusations against Schawl that Schawl made public in late January. When Borough Council went into executive session, Scherf met with people outside the borough building, saying that Schawl was not a leader, and that he was willing to take a polygraph test to prove that his accusations were true. Another concern he brought up was his belief that police are, in his words, “being conditioned to do nothing.”
Butler Twp. Moving Forward With Plans For Pullman Recreation Complex
Butler Township continues to move forward with plans for recreation property at Pullman Business Park. After hearing from Butler Township Manager Tom Knights at their Tuesday night meeting, the Township’s Planning Commission recommended approval of a plan that would see the creation of a soccer field with artificial turf that could also be used for lacrosse.
Pa. school nurse and staff save pregnant teacher’s life: reports
It’s because of a Pennsylvania school nurse Rhaeann Shepler and her quick thinking that a teacher is able to see another day. Shepler, of the Penn-Trafford School District in Westmoreland County, was honored earlier this week for saving the life of her pregnant co-worker and unborn baby, according to TribLive and KDKA.
IUP PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO RACIST POST FROM WEDNESDAY
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll has addressed a racist incident that happened in connection with an event at the IUP basketball game earlier this week. Between the two basketball games at the KCAC Wednesday night, the IUP Chorale, IUP Chorus, visiting lecturer Professor Moses Phillips, IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll and College of Arts and Humanities Dean Curt Scheib performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which has become known as the black national anthem. But it was reported that a student took to Snapchat and posted a racist message in connection with the event.
IUP EARNS AACSB ACCREDITATION
IUP has earned another accreditation, this time for its Department of Accounting and Information Systems in the Eberly College of Business. The accreditation comes from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, or AACSB, which is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools and the largest business education network. IUP’s Eberly College of Business has held accreditation from the AACSB since 2001. Less than six percent of colleges and universities around the world receive this accreditation, and IUP is the only public university in Pennsylvania and one of five colleges in Pennsylvania to receive the recognition.
IUP student caught using racial slurs on Snapchat, causing controversy
A screenshot of a post made by an IUP student on their Snapchat account has gone viral overnight. In that post, the student used a derogatory slur that is demeaning to Black Americans and claimed that Black students did not deserve a “national anthem.”. The post was seemingly made...
Laurel Highlands teacher facing felony charges stemming from text messages with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Laurel Highlands School District teacher is facing several charges after allegedly recording a conversation with a student without that student's knowledge and sharing it with another student through text message. During a press conference Friday, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced that Ashley Thurby...
Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month
Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
Job fair targets workers as businesses boost wages to attract help
It’s the same mantra from many local employers looking for workers in the Alle-Kiski Valley: Where are they?. However, some businesses, such as Filterbuy in New Kensington, have upped wages to attract new employees and make it easier for them to try different jobs and earn promotions. Filterbuy will...
Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills
The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
Police: Driver to be cited after crash into Eat‘n Park in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. — A driver who allegedly crashed into an Eat’n Park restaurant in Butler County is expected to be cited by police. A state police news release published Friday said David L. Smith, Jr., 56, of Butler, will be cited for driving while his operating privilege is suspended or revoked, following the crash on Jan. 16 at the restaurant at the Clearview Mall in Center Township.
Woman charged with misappropriating funds in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman has been charged with misappropriating money for youth softball and baseball leagues in Fayette County.Jen O'Hern was the treasurer of Falcon Fast Pitch Softball Club and Brownsville Youth Baseball.Board members of each organization reportedly discovered suspicious transactions, totaling close to $10,000.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
FLU’S PACE CONTINUES TO SLOW IN PENNSYLVANIA
The PA Department of Health reports that across the state, flu activity continues to decrease. In the latest numbers from the PA Department of Health for the week that ended February 4th, 1234 new lab-confirmed cases of flu were reported in Pennsylvania, bringing the 2022-23 flu season’s total to 177,732. 173,042 of those cases were classified as Type A, 4,447 were classified as Type B and 243 were unclassified. The number of new cases continues to dwindle, as there were 1,534 new cases reported last week. Four new flu-related deaths were reported over the last week. While the number of new cases continues to decrease, officials still believe that there could be a late-season surge so they are not calling flu season over yet.
DEMOCRATS HOLD PA HOUSE MAJORITY AFTER SPECIAL ELECTIONS
Democrats won all three of the special elections in Allegheny County on Tuesday, giving the party control of the state House of Representatives. The special elections were needed to fill three vacancies in the state house. Joe McAndrew won the seat formerly occupied by Tony DeLuca. He had won the election despite the fact that he had died before the general election in October. Abigail Salsbury won the seat that had been occupied by Summer Lee, who was elected to the U.S. Congress, and Matthew Gergely will take the seat formerly occupied by Austin Davis, who stepped down to become Pennsylvania’s new Lieutenant Governor.
FIRST RESPONDERS TACKLING FIRE IN PINE TOWNSHIP
Several fire companies are dealing with a fire in Pine Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to Malloy Hollow Road around 1:17 for the fire. A half hour later, Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale and Dauntless fire crews were dispatched to assist.
Lawsuit: Allegheny General Hospital parking garage gate struck wife-plaintiff's head
PITTSBURGH – A Pittsburgh couple allege that Allegheny General Hospital, its parking garage and one of its employees negligently allowed a parking gate arm to fall and strike the wife-plaintiff on the head, causing her severe injuries. Alison Edfors and Eric Edfors filed suit in the Allegheny County Court...
