The PA Department of Health reports that across the state, flu activity continues to decrease. In the latest numbers from the PA Department of Health for the week that ended February 4th, 1234 new lab-confirmed cases of flu were reported in Pennsylvania, bringing the 2022-23 flu season’s total to 177,732. 173,042 of those cases were classified as Type A, 4,447 were classified as Type B and 243 were unclassified. The number of new cases continues to dwindle, as there were 1,534 new cases reported last week. Four new flu-related deaths were reported over the last week. While the number of new cases continues to decrease, officials still believe that there could be a late-season surge so they are not calling flu season over yet.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO