NBA
Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
NBA
Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks
It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
NBA
Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in 4-team deal
The Warriors dealt James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as a part of a four-team trade that also involves the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. In the deal, the Hawks picked up Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox II will go from Detroit to Portland. Pistons receive:. James Wiseman. Warriors...
NBA
Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. 'Game Recaps' on Twitter entertain Pelicans fans, teammates
It all started Dec. 2 in San Antonio’s AT&T Center, as New Orleans kept things exceptionally simple against the Spurs. On play after play, the Pelicans gave the ball to Zion Williamson, who drove through the paint for layups, scoring 30 points in a one-sided victory. During an in-game breather on the sideline, Larry Nance Jr. marveled at the brutal efficiency his 2023 All-Star teammate was producing.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Suns
Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After combining for one of the biggest in-season trades in recent NBA history, the Pacers (25-31) and Phoenix Suns (30-27) will meet on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In the larger NBA world, the four-team deal announced Thursday night will...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Game Preview
ORLANDO – With the trade deadline behind them and their roster predominantly intact, the Orlando Magic’s complete focus and attention can now be directed at closing out the season strong. The Magic currently sit just three games out of the final spot in the Eastern Conference for the...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 127, Hornets 116
The Celtics turned a close game into a blowout, and in a hurry, Friday night. They led by only five points with 10:24 remaining in the second quarter, but had pulled ahead by 20 at the 6:35 mark. That means they quadrupled their lead in only 3:49 of playing time.
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire Guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Utah Jazz
Timberwolves send D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers in three-team deal. Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has acquired guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz. The Wolves additionally acquired Utah’s 2025 and 2026 second round picks as well as a 2024 second round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in the deal. In connection with the trade, the Timberwolves have waived guard Bryn Forbes.
NBA
Suns land Darius Bazley in trade with Thunder
The Phoenix Suns have made another trade a day after reportedly landing Kevin Durant. In the trade, Phoenix is picking up Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran big man Dario Saric. Suns receive:. Thunder receive:. 2029 second-round pick. Cash considerations. Bazley’s role decreased with the Thunder this...
NBA
Pelicans acquire Josh Richardson
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired guard Josh Richardson in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Devonte’ Graham and four future second round draft picks. Richardson, 6-6, 190, has appeared in 42 games (six starts) for San Antonio this season,...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.10.23
FINAL FROM BROOKLYN: Brooklyn 116 Bulls 105. (Bulls 26-29, 10-18 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 38 pts. Nets: Dinwiddie: 25 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 17 rebounds. Nets: Sharpe: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 6. Nets: Dinwiddie: 65. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Nikola Vucevic recorded his 34th...
NBA
Clippers add Bones Hyland in deal with Nuggets
The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for two second-round draft picks. Hyland, 22, appeared in 42 games for the Nuggets this season, averaging 12.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds. Originally selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Hyland appeared in 111 games with the Nuggets, averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 19.2 minutes. The 6-foot-2 guard has also appeared in five career playoff games and was named to the 2021-22 All-Rookie Second Team.
NBA
76ers Visit Nets for Latter End of Back-to-Back | Gameday Report 55/82
The 76ers (35-19) will look to cap a perfect back-to-back Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets (33-22), facing the second New York City squad in as many days. It’ll be another matchup between two of the East’s top teams, as the Sixers occupy the No. 3 seed while the Nets hold No. 5.
NBA
Five things to know about Pelicans guard/forward Josh Richardson
In a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, the Pelicans acquired guard-forward Josh Richardson. Here are five things to know about the newest Pelicans addition:. 1. A native of Edmond, Okla., which is a suburb of Oklahoma City, the 29-year-old played college hoops in the SEC at the University of Tennessee. Richardson played four years at Tennessee, adding to the list of Pelicans roster members who spent three or four seasons in the NCAA, such as CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado. Richardson is one of four current Pelicans representing the SEC, a group that also includes Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. (both Alabama) along with veteran wing Garrett Temple (LSU).
NBA
6 Legendary Milestones from Bill Russell’s Career
The Boston Celtics on Sunday are celebrating the legacy of Bill Russell on what would have been his 89th birthday. As part of the commemoration, we’re taking a look back at some of the greatest moments and achievements from his career. In honor of our legendary No. 6, we’ve...
NBA
LaVine, Caruso, and Vučević speak on Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline
Speculation and rumors about the Bulls trading Zach LaVine was the big Bulls subject of the last hours before the Thursday NBA trading deadline. But LaVine said he doubted there was anything serious or much credibility about the reports. LaVine said he had his regular afternoon nap and prepared for...
NBA
Jalen McDaniels Acquired from Charlotte in Four-Team Trade
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 9, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jalen McDaniels and two second-round draft picks in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In his fourth NBA season,...
NBA
Magic Acquire Patrick Beverley, Future Second Round Draft Pick and Cash Considerations as Part of a Four-Team Trade
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have acquired guard Patrick Beverley and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as a future second round draft pick (2024 selection) from the Denver Nuggets, as part of a four-team trade also involving the L.A. Clippers, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Orlando sends center Mo Bamba to the L.A. Lakers as part of the deal.
NBA
Magic Unable to Ward Off Heat in OT Loss
Markelle Fultz led six Magic players in double figures with 17 points, Paolo Banchero scored 16, and Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr. and Moe Wagner each had 14, however Orlando, despite never trailing in regulation, was unable to hold off the Miami Heat in Saturday’s 107-103 overtime loss at Amway Center.
