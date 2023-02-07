Read full article on original website
Sylvan Twp: Board of Review Meeting and Hearings Dates
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2023 Real and Personal Property Assessment Roll will be reviewed by the Board of Review on March 7, 2023 at 9:30 am. No assessment appeals will be heard at this meeting. The Sylvan Township Board of Review will hear appeals by appointment or by...
Webster Twp: Board of Review Regular Mtg and Public Hearings
As required by the General Property Tax ACT, notice is hereby given by Webster Township that the 2023 Board of Review will meet on the following days at Webster Township Hall located at 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, Michigan for the purpose of reviewing the 2023 assessment roll and hearing requests, protests or applications for correction of assessed or tentative taxable values:
Lodi Twp: Public Hearing for Proposed Budget 3-7-23
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing on the proposed budget for 2022-2023 for the Township of Lodi, County of Washtenaw, State of Michigan will be held. A copy of the proposed budget is available for public inspection at Lodi Township Office during regular township business hours, Monday-Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until noon or may be viewed on the website (www.loditownshipmi.org).
Lodi Twp: Notice of Ordinance 2016-001 Weed Ordinance
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 359 of 1941 AS AMENDED (MCL 247.61 et seq.) AND TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE “LODI TOWNSHIP WEED ORDINANCE”, LODI TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE 2011-003, TO REMOVE FROM THE SCOPE OF THE ORDINANCE THOSE PARCELS OF LAND NOT WITHIN PLATTED SUBDIVISIONS.
Lodi Twp: Adoption of Ordinance 2023-001
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 110 OF 2006 AS AMENDED. (MCL 125.3101 et seq.), TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE. OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI,. WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE LODI TOWNSHIP ZONING. ORDINANCE BY UPDATING SECTION 2.03 “DEFINITIONS,”...
City of Dexter Receives Its Financial Audit
The City of Dexter received a glowing report for its Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022, Financial Audit. Rana Emmons of PSLZ LLC Certified Public Accountants presented the audit to the city council at its January 23 meeting. “Once again, the city did receive the highest level of audit opinion...
Kiwanis Club of A2 2023 Grant Request Invitation
The Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor Foundation is pleased to announce that it is accepting grant applications for its 2023 Community Grant Program starting on February 3. All past applicants will receive an email announcement by February 3 that will include a link to the grant application. Eligible community organizations must be religious or nonprofit organizations whose proposed grant program will impact the residents of Washtenaw County. Typically, the maximum amount of grant awards is $5,000. Grant applications are due no later than Friday, March 10, 6:00 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted. We encourage interested organizations submit an application using the link shown. For further questions please contact Peter Schork via email at peterschork@gmail.com.
New commercial solar program helps Washtenaw County businesses access clean energy
Attention businesses and commercial property owners in Washtenaw County, what is your solar potential?. If you don’t know the answer and want to, or if you do but want to learn more, then look no further than the new commercial solar program helping Ann Arbor Area and Washtenaw County businesses access clean energy.
Saline Area Social Service Selects Aikens as New Executive Director
The Board of Directors of Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is pleased to introduce Jamail Aikens as the organization’s next executive director. Aikens will succeed Anne Cummings, who is stepping down from her role after nearly four years leading the organization. Aikens previously served as the executive director for...
5 Healthy Towns Foundation Launches Working Well
If you are an employer in the 5 Healthy Towns region, you are invited to take advantage of Working Well, a new no-cost initiative to promote workplace well-being and create a culture of wellness at your organization. “Employment and health are inextricably interconnected. We created Working Well because employers are...
Grant Funds Available for Native Plant Installations
The Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) is pleased to announce we are accepting applications for the third year of the School & Community Habitat Grant, designed to assist schools and community organizations with accessing native plants and establishing wildlife habitat. The grant is open to local schools, community groups, local government entities, and nonprofit organizations. Eligible projects should focus on native plants and wildlife habitat creation, such as rain gardens, pollinator gardens, food forests, shoreline restoration, etc. The proposed site location must be a public or semi-public space in Washtenaw County. The applicants must demonstrate a benefit to local communities, both natural and human, and a plan for maintenance. Projects of all sizes are encouraged to apply. However, it’s recommended that projects with funding needs that exceed the scope of this grant demonstrate additional funding sources in their applications.
Chelsea Physician Discusses Cardiovascular Care During Heart Health Month
Kathryn Harmes, MD, MHSA, FAAFP is a board-certified primary care physician for Trinity Health Michigan/IHA Medical Group in Chelsea. With February being Heart Health Month, she spoke with the Sun Times News to discuss signs and symptoms of an unhealthy heart, and ways people can begin to improve their overall heart health.
Dexter Varsity Dance Team Makes History at Nationals
This team. These coaches. Our Time. The dancing dreads attended the Universal Dance Association (UDA) National High School Team championships on February 3-5. The team qualified for Nationals last July. Led by coaches Morgan Dubey and Julia Acton and captains Lainey Sawin and Clara Thomas, the team competed in three...
