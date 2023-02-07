The Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) is pleased to announce we are accepting applications for the third year of the School & Community Habitat Grant, designed to assist schools and community organizations with accessing native plants and establishing wildlife habitat. The grant is open to local schools, community groups, local government entities, and nonprofit organizations. Eligible projects should focus on native plants and wildlife habitat creation, such as rain gardens, pollinator gardens, food forests, shoreline restoration, etc. The proposed site location must be a public or semi-public space in Washtenaw County. The applicants must demonstrate a benefit to local communities, both natural and human, and a plan for maintenance. Projects of all sizes are encouraged to apply. However, it’s recommended that projects with funding needs that exceed the scope of this grant demonstrate additional funding sources in their applications.

