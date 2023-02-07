Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland NewsLakeland, FL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes lose 4th straight, Michigan runs away 77-69 SundayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Lyndon Twp: Board of Review Mtg and Hearings Dates
2023 March Board of Review (MBOR) Lyndon Township will be conducting the 2023 March Board of Review (MBOR) and will convene in the Township board room located at 17751 N. Territorial Rd, Chelsea, MI 48118. The Board of Review schedule is as follows:. Appeal Hearings by Appointment Only. Tuesday, March...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Twp: ZBA Public Hearing 3-7-23
Dexter Township Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on. Dexter Township Hall, 6880 Dexter-Pinckney, Dexter, MI 48130. A copy of the application and submitted materials may be viewed at the Dexter Township Hall during business hours (8:30 am - 4:30 pm weekdays, excluding holidays). Information will also be available on the Zoning Board of Appeals page of the Township’s website, http://dextertownship.org/ Board Commission/ZoningBoardofAppeals.aspx, seven to ten days before the public hearing date.
thesuntimesnews.com
Webster Twp: Board of Review Regular Mtg and Public Hearings
As required by the General Property Tax ACT, notice is hereby given by Webster Township that the 2023 Board of Review will meet on the following days at Webster Township Hall located at 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, Michigan for the purpose of reviewing the 2023 assessment roll and hearing requests, protests or applications for correction of assessed or tentative taxable values:
thesuntimesnews.com
Sharon Twp: Board of Review Meeting and Hearings Dates
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS LIABLE TO ASSESSMENT. Tuesday March 7, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. 9:00 A.M. TO 12 Noon and 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Letters, instead of personal appearance are. acceptable if received by March...
thesuntimesnews.com
Lodi Twp: Notice of Ordinance 2016-001 Weed Ordinance
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 359 of 1941 AS AMENDED (MCL 247.61 et seq.) AND TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE “LODI TOWNSHIP WEED ORDINANCE”, LODI TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE 2011-003, TO REMOVE FROM THE SCOPE OF THE ORDINANCE THOSE PARCELS OF LAND NOT WITHIN PLATTED SUBDIVISIONS.
thesuntimesnews.com
Lodi Twp: Adoption of Ordinance 2023-001
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 110 OF 2006 AS AMENDED. (MCL 125.3101 et seq.), TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE. OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI,. WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE LODI TOWNSHIP ZONING. ORDINANCE BY UPDATING SECTION 2.03 “DEFINITIONS,”...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Area Social Service Selects Aikens as New Executive Director
The Board of Directors of Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is pleased to introduce Jamail Aikens as the organization’s next executive director. Aikens will succeed Anne Cummings, who is stepping down from her role after nearly four years leading the organization. Aikens previously served as the executive director for...
thesuntimesnews.com
5 Healthy Towns Foundation Launches Working Well
If you are an employer in the 5 Healthy Towns region, you are invited to take advantage of Working Well, a new no-cost initiative to promote workplace well-being and create a culture of wellness at your organization. “Employment and health are inextricably interconnected. We created Working Well because employers are...
thesuntimesnews.com
New commercial solar program helps Washtenaw County businesses access clean energy
Attention businesses and commercial property owners in Washtenaw County, what is your solar potential?. If you don’t know the answer and want to, or if you do but want to learn more, then look no further than the new commercial solar program helping Ann Arbor Area and Washtenaw County businesses access clean energy.
thesuntimesnews.com
CPD Weekly Report 02-07-23
Incident #: 23-377 Location: 500 block of Wellington St. INFORMATION: While at the police station, an officer took a fraud complaint over the phone. The complainant stated that they had been going through their mail and had discovered that they had never received a stimulus check from July 2021. The complainant stated that they had made contact with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and they had traced the check being cashed at a bank primarily located online. The money had been determined to have been transferred to several other banks over a period of time and then withdrawn. The complainant made contact with the IRS again They advised the complainant to make a police report with their local law enforcement agency, and then the IRS would look into the matter further. At the time of the report, there was no information available on the identity of the suspect.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Physician Discusses Cardiovascular Care During Heart Health Month
Kathryn Harmes, MD, MHSA, FAAFP is a board-certified primary care physician for Trinity Health Michigan/IHA Medical Group in Chelsea. With February being Heart Health Month, she spoke with the Sun Times News to discuss signs and symptoms of an unhealthy heart, and ways people can begin to improve their overall heart health.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Varsity Dance Team Makes History at Nationals
This team. These coaches. Our Time. The dancing dreads attended the Universal Dance Association (UDA) National High School Team championships on February 3-5. The team qualified for Nationals last July. Led by coaches Morgan Dubey and Julia Acton and captains Lainey Sawin and Clara Thomas, the team competed in three...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Offense Still Rolling in Rout of Pinckney
The Chelsea offense continued firing on all cylinders Tuesday night as the Bulldogs rolled over Pinckney 81-37 to remain undefeated in the SEC White. The 81 points is the third straight game that the Bulldogs have eclipsed 80 points. Chelsea jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead less than two...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Cruises Past Pinckney
Chelsea overcame a slow first quarter start and big nights by Jake Stephens and Joey Cabana led the Bulldogs to a 70-34 rout of Pinckney Tuesday night. It was Senior Night and Chelsea coach Andrea Cabana had her four seniors on the court to start the game. Pinckney hit its...
Comments / 0