Chelsea, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thesuntimesnews.com

Lyndon Twp: Board of Review Mtg and Hearings Dates

2023 March Board of Review (MBOR) Lyndon Township will be conducting the 2023 March Board of Review (MBOR) and will convene in the Township board room located at 17751 N. Territorial Rd, Chelsea, MI 48118. The Board of Review schedule is as follows:. Appeal Hearings by Appointment Only. Tuesday, March...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Twp: ZBA Public Hearing 3-7-23

Dexter Township Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on. Dexter Township Hall, 6880 Dexter-Pinckney, Dexter, MI 48130. A copy of the application and submitted materials may be viewed at the Dexter Township Hall during business hours (8:30 am - 4:30 pm weekdays, excluding holidays). Information will also be available on the Zoning Board of Appeals page of the Township’s website, http://dextertownship.org/ Board Commission/ZoningBoardofAppeals.aspx, seven to ten days before the public hearing date.
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Webster Twp: Board of Review Regular Mtg and Public Hearings

As required by the General Property Tax ACT, notice is hereby given by Webster Township that the 2023 Board of Review will meet on the following days at Webster Township Hall located at 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, Michigan for the purpose of reviewing the 2023 assessment roll and hearing requests, protests or applications for correction of assessed or tentative taxable values:
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Sharon Twp: Board of Review Meeting and Hearings Dates

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS LIABLE TO ASSESSMENT. Tuesday March 7, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. 9:00 A.M. TO 12 Noon and 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Letters, instead of personal appearance are. acceptable if received by March...
MANCHESTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Lodi Twp: Notice of Ordinance 2016-001 Weed Ordinance

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 359 of 1941 AS AMENDED (MCL 247.61 et seq.) AND TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE “LODI TOWNSHIP WEED ORDINANCE”, LODI TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE 2011-003, TO REMOVE FROM THE SCOPE OF THE ORDINANCE THOSE PARCELS OF LAND NOT WITHIN PLATTED SUBDIVISIONS.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Lodi Twp: Adoption of Ordinance 2023-001

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 110 OF 2006 AS AMENDED. (MCL 125.3101 et seq.), TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE. OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI,. WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE LODI TOWNSHIP ZONING. ORDINANCE BY UPDATING SECTION 2.03 “DEFINITIONS,”...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Area Social Service Selects Aikens as New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is pleased to introduce Jamail Aikens as the organization’s next executive director. Aikens will succeed Anne Cummings, who is stepping down from her role after nearly four years leading the organization. Aikens previously served as the executive director for...
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

5 Healthy Towns Foundation Launches Working Well

If you are an employer in the 5 Healthy Towns region, you are invited to take advantage of Working Well, a new no-cost initiative to promote workplace well-being and create a culture of wellness at your organization. “Employment and health are inextricably interconnected. We created Working Well because employers are...
MANCHESTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

CPD Weekly Report 02-07-23

Incident #: 23-377 Location: 500 block of Wellington St. INFORMATION: While at the police station, an officer took a fraud complaint over the phone. The complainant stated that they had been going through their mail and had discovered that they had never received a stimulus check from July 2021. The complainant stated that they had made contact with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and they had traced the check being cashed at a bank primarily located online. The money had been determined to have been transferred to several other banks over a period of time and then withdrawn. The complainant made contact with the IRS again They advised the complainant to make a police report with their local law enforcement agency, and then the IRS would look into the matter further. At the time of the report, there was no information available on the identity of the suspect.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Physician Discusses Cardiovascular Care During Heart Health Month

Kathryn Harmes, MD, MHSA, FAAFP is a board-certified primary care physician for Trinity Health Michigan/IHA Medical Group in Chelsea. With February being Heart Health Month, she spoke with the Sun Times News to discuss signs and symptoms of an unhealthy heart, and ways people can begin to improve their overall heart health.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Varsity Dance Team Makes History at Nationals

This team. These coaches. Our Time. The dancing dreads attended the Universal Dance Association (UDA) National High School Team championships on February 3-5. The team qualified for Nationals last July. Led by coaches Morgan Dubey and Julia Acton and captains Lainey Sawin and Clara Thomas, the team competed in three...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Offense Still Rolling in Rout of Pinckney

The Chelsea offense continued firing on all cylinders Tuesday night as the Bulldogs rolled over Pinckney 81-37 to remain undefeated in the SEC White. The 81 points is the third straight game that the Bulldogs have eclipsed 80 points. Chelsea jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead less than two...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Cruises Past Pinckney

Chelsea overcame a slow first quarter start and big nights by Jake Stephens and Joey Cabana led the Bulldogs to a 70-34 rout of Pinckney Tuesday night. It was Senior Night and Chelsea coach Andrea Cabana had her four seniors on the court to start the game. Pinckney hit its...
CHELSEA, MI

