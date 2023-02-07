Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
NASDAQ
Teradata (TDC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Teradata TDC is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $422.75 million, indicating a fall of 11% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value. For the fourth quarter, Teradata expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of 28-32...
NASDAQ
Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shares Cross Below Book Value
In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $210.00, changing hands as low as $209.95 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
NASDAQ
M3 Partners Increases Position in BankFinancial (BFIN)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Why AerCap (AER) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider AerCap (AER). This company, which is in the Zacks Financial - Leasing Companies industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
NASDAQ
Woodline Partners Cuts Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - (ACDI)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ACDI). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.40% of the...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Choice Hotels (CHH) in Q4 Earnings?
Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 10.9%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.08 per share, indicating...
NASDAQ
Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.12, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from...
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in United Rentals a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Clearwater Paper (CLW)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
NASDAQ
Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Clarivate PLC (CLVT) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core...
NASDAQ
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Microchip Technology (MCHP) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Rubric Capital Management Cuts Stake in Golar LNG (GLNG)
Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.35MM shares of Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG). This represents 5.91% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.80MM shares and 6.19% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Can Wyndham (WH) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Wyndham Hotels (WH), which belongs to the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This hotel and resort chain...
NASDAQ
Lsv Asset Management Cuts Stake in AMC Networks (AMCX)
Fintel reports that Lsv Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 6.08% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
NASDAQ
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ
Dimensional Fund Advisors Increases Position in Argan (AGX)
Fintel reports that Dimensional Fund Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.84MM shares of Argan, Inc. (AGX). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 0.76MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
Comments / 0