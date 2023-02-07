ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

FOX2Now

Mississippi sees 1,000% increase in syphilis cases in newborns, state health officer says

(WREG) – With the number of congenital syphilis cases rising in Mississippi, doctors across the Mid-South are expressing their concerns. Former Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the state’s fight against COVID-19, expressed his concerns on Twitter last week, saying “syphilis among newborns should be a thing of the past … but in MS we have seen a >1000% increase since 2016.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri AG urges stop of puberty blockers for children

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One day after announcing an investigation into a St. Louis pediatric transgender center, Missouri’s Attorney General is calling for more action. Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children, specifically for new patients at Washington University’s Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Record $2.04B Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed: What if the winner never comes forward?

(NEXSTAR) — One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX2Now

30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in Missouri

The complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

New Illinois bill helping craft breweries ship straight to your doorstep

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois consumers may soon be able to buy their favorite craft beers from the comfort of their homes. A new proposed bill would allow brewers to apply for a license to directly sell to consumers online and ship it to a 21-year-old or older customer’s doorstep. The bill was filed Friday and is sponsored by Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago).
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

How to see if your vehicle has a recall

DENVER (KDVR) – “Do Not Drive” warnings have been issued for hundreds of thousands of vehicles from multiple makers, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda, and Acura, due to airbag defects that have resulted in deaths. Earlier this month, Honda issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for select...
COLORADO STATE
FOX2Now

Mountain lion sightings are increasing across Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. In 1927, the big predator was wiped out in Missouri. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms five...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Survey says: Most of Missouri, including St. Louis, backs Chiefs for the Super Bowl

ST. LOUIS – For most of Missouri, including St. Louis, loyalties lie with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII. VividSeats.com released an in-depth report last year naming the most popular NFL team in each county of the United States of America. Findings show that Missouri football fans largely backed the Kansas City Chiefs, though that wasn’t the case for quite everywhere in the Show-Me State.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Four wanted for St. Charles credit card thefts

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are searching for four men accused of stealing credit cards and using them for various purchases in St. Charles. The St. Charles Police Department says all four used “fraudulent credit cards” Thursday to purchase items from a business located on Country Club Road.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX2Now

Another Tesla driver seen on video napping behind the wheel

(KTLA) – For the second time in a week, a Tesla driver has been captured on video sleeping behind the wheel on a Southern California freeway. The latest video was recorded Thursday on the northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park in Los Angeles. A woman driving a red Tesla in the “fast lane” can be seen dozing off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saint Louis, MO
