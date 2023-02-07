Read full article on original website
Mississippi sees 1,000% increase in syphilis cases in newborns, state health officer says
(WREG) – With the number of congenital syphilis cases rising in Mississippi, doctors across the Mid-South are expressing their concerns. Former Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the state’s fight against COVID-19, expressed his concerns on Twitter last week, saying “syphilis among newborns should be a thing of the past … but in MS we have seen a >1000% increase since 2016.”
Missouri AG urges stop of puberty blockers for children
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One day after announcing an investigation into a St. Louis pediatric transgender center, Missouri’s Attorney General is calling for more action. Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children, specifically for new patients at Washington University’s Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
What are these shapes? The Missouri Google Map mystery
There are some odd shapes that appear on Google Earth if you zoom over I-44 near Eureka, Missouri.
Record $2.04B Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed: What if the winner never comes forward?
(NEXSTAR) — One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in Missouri
The complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
Legislation creating parents’ bill of rights, limiting what educators teach moves forward
The Missouri Senate is one step closer to approving an education reform package after days of meetings behind closed doors.
St. Louis County Assessor warns of vehicle value issue on some 2023 Personal Property Declarations
The St. Louis County Assessor says some 2023 personal property declarations mailed to taxpayers show inaccurate vehicle values.
New Illinois bill helping craft breweries ship straight to your doorstep
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois consumers may soon be able to buy their favorite craft beers from the comfort of their homes. A new proposed bill would allow brewers to apply for a license to directly sell to consumers online and ship it to a 21-year-old or older customer’s doorstep. The bill was filed Friday and is sponsored by Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago).
How to see if your vehicle has a recall
DENVER (KDVR) – “Do Not Drive” warnings have been issued for hundreds of thousands of vehicles from multiple makers, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda, and Acura, due to airbag defects that have resulted in deaths. Earlier this month, Honda issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for select...
Mountain lion sightings are increasing across Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. In 1927, the big predator was wiped out in Missouri. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms five...
Survey says: Most of Missouri, including St. Louis, backs Chiefs for the Super Bowl
ST. LOUIS – For most of Missouri, including St. Louis, loyalties lie with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII. VividSeats.com released an in-depth report last year naming the most popular NFL team in each county of the United States of America. Findings show that Missouri football fans largely backed the Kansas City Chiefs, though that wasn’t the case for quite everywhere in the Show-Me State.
Man sentenced to prison for dozens of St. Louis area catalytic converter thefts
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man will be spending the next nine months in prison and paying his victims over $46,000 for a series of thefts. Matthew Jennings, 31, was sentenced for stealing 39 catalytic converters from vehicles across the St. Louis area. The Department of Justice...
St. Charles County prosecutor concludes deadly force by officers justified
A prosecutor for St. Charles County has decided that the use of deadly force by two police officers on Jan. 17 was justified.
Windows shattered overnight at several St. Charles Main Street businesses
Some business owners in St. Charles woke up to some disturbing news Saturday, learning that someone shattered their windows overnight.
Four wanted for St. Charles credit card thefts
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are searching for four men accused of stealing credit cards and using them for various purchases in St. Charles. The St. Charles Police Department says all four used “fraudulent credit cards” Thursday to purchase items from a business located on Country Club Road.
Baby dies from fentanyl exposure; St. Louis County mother charged
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police arrested a St. Louis County mother after her baby recently died from fentanyl exposure. Cherelle Nolan, 32, faces one felony of endangering the welfare of a child in the case. Police say Nolan’s one-year-old baby girl died from fentanyl exposure. According to...
Another Tesla driver seen on video napping behind the wheel
(KTLA) – For the second time in a week, a Tesla driver has been captured on video sleeping behind the wheel on a Southern California freeway. The latest video was recorded Thursday on the northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park in Los Angeles. A woman driving a red Tesla in the “fast lane” can be seen dozing off.
Cute! ‘Puppy Bowl’ from the Humane Society of Missouri
ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri brought six puppies to a local “Puppy Bowl.” Half of the pups are playing for the Chiefs, and the others are playing for the Eagles. Who will win? The ones who do will go home with a forever family.
