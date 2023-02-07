ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Extra SNAP benefits set to expire for millions nationwide

(NEXSTAR) – Residents of 32 states who rely on federal assistance to buy food are about to see their benefits shrink at the end of the month. An emergency increase to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called the Food Stamp Program) was approved at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. For most recipients, that increase amounted to an extra $95 monthly over the past three years.
COLORADO STATE
FOX2Now

Hundreds of thousands of kids didn’t go back to school after worst of COVID, analysis finds

She’d be a senior right now, preparing for graduation in a few months, probably leading her school’s modern dance troupe and taking art classes. Instead, Kailani Taylor-Cribb hasn’t taken a single class in what used to be her high school since the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She vanished from Cambridge, Massachusetts’ public school roll in 2021 and has been, from an administrative standpoint, unaccounted for since then.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
FOX2Now

How the wealthy save billions in taxes by skirting a century-old law

This story was originally published by ProPublica. At first glance, July 24, 2015, seems to have been a brutal trading day for Steve Ballmer, the former Microsoft CEO. He dumped hundreds of stocks, losing at least $28 million. But this was no panicked sell-off. Among the stocks Ballmer sold were...
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy