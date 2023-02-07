TBC announces new board member

Dr. Surabhi Gaur, MD. Courtesy photo

UPSTATE — The Blood Connection (TBC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Surabhi Gaur, Chief Medical Officer at Bon Secours St. Francis to its Board of Trustees. Dr. Gaur will join a 13-member board that helps ensure blood donor collection and blood processing meet community needs at the highest standards.

Since her arrival in the Upstate of South Carolina in 2021, Dr. Gaur has been a vocal advocate for The Blood Connection and local blood donation, joining TBC for several press conferences to share how blood donations impact local patients. TBC is thankful for her continued support, and her willingness to help the organization by serving on the board. As an emergency medicine physician, Dr. Gaur is no stranger to the lifesaving impact that blood products have in a medical setting. During her time at Bon Secours, Dr. Gaur has focused on many quality and safety initiatives, including patient blood management: instituting new processes and education to ensure efficient and safe blood product ordering.

“We are excited to have Dr. Gaur join our board this year, as she is an incredible advocate for TBC and the work we do every day,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “Dr. Gaur is a wealth of knowledge, and a tremendous asset to our board, with her years of experience in healthcare and her passion for our community.”

Dr. Gaur serves as the Market Chief Medical Officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health’s Greenville market, where she oversees the acute care operations at St. Francis Downtown and St. Francis Eastside. Prior to joining Bon Secours, the Pittsburgh native worked as an emergency medicine physician for five years at Jefferson Hospital before serving as Director of the Emergency Department at Uniontown Hospital in southwestern Pennsylvania, and later as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Gaur earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College, before earning her M.D. and her M.B.A. from Temple University in Philadelphia. She completed her residency in Emergency Medicine at Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.

“I am honored to serve on the board of an esteemed Greenville institution that makes a positive impact not only in our immediate community but nationally,” said Dr. Gaur. “I will do whatever I can to help further the good work of TBC.”

Dr. Gaur will join the board in developing long term strategic priorities to strengthen TBC’s community engagement and foster increased support from community leaders and groups.