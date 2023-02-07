ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

TBC announces new board member

By Staff report
Sentinel Progress
Sentinel Progress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vgq3I_0kfLXHkT00
Dr. Surabhi Gaur, MD. Courtesy photo

UPSTATE — The Blood Connection (TBC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Surabhi Gaur, Chief Medical Officer at Bon Secours St. Francis to its Board of Trustees. Dr. Gaur will join a 13-member board that helps ensure blood donor collection and blood processing meet community needs at the highest standards.

Since her arrival in the Upstate of South Carolina in 2021, Dr. Gaur has been a vocal advocate for The Blood Connection and local blood donation, joining TBC for several press conferences to share how blood donations impact local patients. TBC is thankful for her continued support, and her willingness to help the organization by serving on the board. As an emergency medicine physician, Dr. Gaur is no stranger to the lifesaving impact that blood products have in a medical setting. During her time at Bon Secours, Dr. Gaur has focused on many quality and safety initiatives, including patient blood management: instituting new processes and education to ensure efficient and safe blood product ordering.

“We are excited to have Dr. Gaur join our board this year, as she is an incredible advocate for TBC and the work we do every day,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “Dr. Gaur is a wealth of knowledge, and a tremendous asset to our board, with her years of experience in healthcare and her passion for our community.”

Dr. Gaur serves as the Market Chief Medical Officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health’s Greenville market, where she oversees the acute care operations at St. Francis Downtown and St. Francis Eastside. Prior to joining Bon Secours, the Pittsburgh native worked as an emergency medicine physician for five years at Jefferson Hospital before serving as Director of the Emergency Department at Uniontown Hospital in southwestern Pennsylvania, and later as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Gaur earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College, before earning her M.D. and her M.B.A. from Temple University in Philadelphia. She completed her residency in Emergency Medicine at Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.

“I am honored to serve on the board of an esteemed Greenville institution that makes a positive impact not only in our immediate community but nationally,” said Dr. Gaur. “I will do whatever I can to help further the good work of TBC.”

Dr. Gaur will join the board in developing long term strategic priorities to strengthen TBC’s community engagement and foster increased support from community leaders and groups.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvillejournal.com

All in the Family

From Pepsi to packaging and property, the Hartness family legacy grows to include a four-star, boutique hotel. Shades of indigo and plum peek through the winter haze, revealing the majesty of the Blue Ridge Mountains spanning the skyline. Jaws drop upon entering the terrace of Greenville County’s newest luxury hotel. Like many rooms at Hotel Hartness, this third-floor suite includes a sweeping view of nature’s wonder. Those across the horizon look back, observing the hotel as another marquee landmark, cementing a family commitment to Upstate growth and engagement.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Bon Secours St. Francis Surgical Weight Loss program named No. 1 in the Upstate

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced Feb. 6 its Surgical Weight Loss program has been named the No. 1 robotic bariatric program in the Upstate. The health care system began offering robotic bariatric procedures in 2020. By 2022, the program performed 129 procedures, more than any other program across Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson counties.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Black History Month: Nicholtown native Chandra Dillard’s 20+ years of public service

Time is tight. Chandra Dillard’s racing between obligations in the Upstate and a General Assembly session that’s starting in Columbia. Thoughts of providing a quality home for everyone are top of mind, whether the District 23 South Carolina representative is at the Statehouse, or her family house. “I’ve been in public service for over 20 years,” the Nicholtown native shares. “Even when I was on [Greenville] City Council, I was still in the affordable housing lane. That’s my passion. Long before it became sexy and a dire need, I’ve been working on this journey.”
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Healthcare providers in Greenville prescribing exercise to patients

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Doctors prescribe medicine and give advice about how to live a healthy life. But now some doctors and healthcare providers are taking it one step further and also prescribing exercise. Eddy Kicker says he works out a lot more often than he used to. It...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school districts block app used for cheating

The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville. Midday Eats: Double Dogs. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in...
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson School District One Board approves personnel

The Anderson School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the following list of new hires, transfers, retirements and resignations:. Recommendations – Christina Bell, Special Education, Wren Elementary; Patrick Carter, Mat, Powdersville High; Mallory Comerford Special Education, Cedar Grove Elementary; Emily Gerdes, Early Childhood/Elementary Education,, AD1; Ebaja Lewis, Math and Business, Powdersville High; Julia Loy, Early Childhood/Elementary, AD1; Julianne Merck, Elementary Education, Spearman Elementary; Ashlin O’Connell, Early Childhood Education, AD1; Allison Tallman, Early Childhood Education, AD1; – Julie Herndon, Special Education, Wren High; Allison Land, Special Education, AD1; Taylor Lott, Elementary Education, Powdersville Elementary; Meghan Norris, Art, Powdersville High.
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
GREENVILLE, SC
tourcounsel.com

Haywood Mall | Shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina

Haywood Mall is a shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. The mall is the largest in the state, with 1,237,411 square feet (114,959.2 m2) of retail space. The super-regional mall opened in 1980 at the intersection of Haywood Road and I-385/Golden Strip Freeway. Haywood's anchor stores are Belk (originally Belk Simpson), Dillard's, J. C. Penney, and Macy's (originally Rich's), with one vacant anchor last occupied by Sears.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Some call for more transparency as unnamed European company considers mountain location

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County is in the running to become the first U.S. location for a certain European manufacturer. Though the company remains unnamed, and is being referred to simply as “Project Expo,” the county commission has approved incentivizing the proposed deal by offering the company an $879,000 investment should they choose Henderson County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
spartanburg.com

Celebrate Spartanburg’s Black History & Black Owned Businesses

When you visit Spartanburg, be sure to support its Black-owned businesses, celebrate Black culture, and learn about Spartanburg’s 230 year history. Check out OneSpartanburg’s list of Black-owned restaurants, bars, and hotels, and educate yourself on the key role the Black community had in developing Spartanburg to what it is today.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
holycitysinner.com

Taco Boy Coming to Greenville, SC, this Summer

Taco Boy, which has been in the Charleston area since 2006, today announced that they plan to open a new location in Greenville, SC this summer. The new restaurant will located at 1813 Laurens Road, which was the former home of Farmhouse Tacos. The opening will follow a complete transformation of the interior and exterior spaces.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Darius Rucker to headline charity concert in Anderson

Trial analysts explain the impact of this new evidence. A Seneca man is out of jail on a 75-thousand-dollar bond after he was arrested on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Jury to Hear Financial Evidence. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A big development for the prosecution in...
ANDERSON, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Advenir Oakley Capital breaks ground on 296-unit rentable housing development in Greer

Advenir Oakley Capital, a rental housing provider, has broken ground on a $78 million build-to-rent community, LEO Jamestown, in Greer. The 296-unit development will encompass 34.9 acres on the northeast corner of South Main Street and Roscoe Drive and will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom cottages ranging from 882 to 1,510 square feet.
GREER, SC
Sentinel Progress

Sentinel Progress

703
Followers
640
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Sentinel Progress

 https://www.sentinelprogress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy