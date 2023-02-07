ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him . The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.

According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him to put the blame on his marriage and Melania Trump — he didn’t want his wife to find out, so he paid off Daniels. Well, there’s a reason Donald Trump doesn’t want to take this path. Remember, he denies ever having a tryst with her while she described her affair with him as “ the least impressive sex I’d ever had ” in her memoir, Full Disclosure . Daniels’s affair with Donald Trump allegedly occurred in 2006 just after Melania had given birth to their son, Barron.

If Donald Trump takes his lawyers’ advice, then he has to talk about the encounter he swears he didn’t have with Daniels. “The [former] president seems reluctant about taking this approach, ” the insider explained to Rolling Stone . “I hope that changes.” The district attorney is looking into the possibility that Donald Trump “falsified records” and claimed he reimbursed his former attorney, Michael Cohen, when he really paid off Daniels for her silence.

This ongoing issue seems to be bugging the former president because he mentioned it on Truth Social last week, tripling down on his story that he “NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR. This is old news!” Melania probably doesn’t want this story to rear its ugly head again because she reportedly refused to take her husband’s calls after the story broke in 2018 — and she’s likely not looking forward to another round of headlines.

Comments / 640

Steve Marquez
3d ago

It’s hilarious that his lies are coming around full circle. Paid her off, and now has to admit that he did have a affair and paid her off 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(69)
310
Melissa q
3d ago

He borrowed campaign funds to make payments to Cohen, then wrote off the legal fees. This is bigger than the issue of hush money.

Reply(9)
205
Guest
3d ago

😆😆😆😆😆that’s rich, and trump would have no problem throwing his wife under the bus to save his own hide

Reply(16)
309
