Emmet Co. Residents Opposed to CO2 Pipelines Pleased with Trip to State Capital
(Estherville)--A group of Emmet County residents who went to the State Capital Wednesday to express their opposition to the proposed CO2 pipelines say the trip was productive. Holle Smith of Estherville said they were able to discuss their concerns with several legislators from around the state. Smith says there are...
Natural Resources Commission Approves Funding for New Filter System at Spirit Lake Hatchery
(Radio Iowa)--The Iowa Natural Resources Commission has approved spending 75-thousand dollars on a filter system for the Spirit Lake fish hatchery to improve the production of muskalunge or muskies. D-N-R fisheries supervisor, Jay Rudacille says the system is needed to obtain better water to raise the fish. He says the...
Iowa DNR Hosting Town Hall Style Meetings on Hunting, Trapping Seasons
(Des Moines)--The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes, and address other topics as requested. Two meetings will be held in the KILR listening area, both on February...
Emmet County Community Foundation Hosting Grant Applicant Workshop
(Estherville)--The Emmet County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, will host a public grant applicant workshop on March 8, from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Iowa Lakes Community College in their Community Room on the Estherville campus.. Individuals, especially those interested in applying for a 2023 grant, are encouraged to attend the workshop and should register to attend at www.cfneia.org/emmet-workshop.
ILCC Ranks First Among Iowa Community College for Enrollment Growth
(Estherville)-Iowa Lakes Community College has measured enrollment growth for the 2022-2023 academic year, moving the College’s enrollment closer to pre-pandemic figures. During the Fall 2022 term, Iowa Lakes Community College experienced a 4% increase in headcount and a nearly 9% increase in total credit hours. According to the 2022...
