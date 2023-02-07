Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Charlottesville City Schools recognizes important staff members
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- School counselors play a big role in student lives, and one area school division is looking to highlight them. “They are kind of responsible for three different domains: the academic development of our students, the career development of our students, and the personal, social, or mental wellness of our students,” said Patrick Farrell, Behavior Support Specialist for Charlottesville High School.
cbs19news
Carver Rec opens late on Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Maintenance issues forced the city to cancel some programs at one of its recreation centers on Friday morning. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says work meant Carver Recreation Center opened at 12 p.m. Friday instead of its usual time. All classes and programs...
cbs19news
CPD to hold hiring blitz to fill open officer positions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than two dozen open officer positions at the Charlottesville Police Department, so it will be hosting a hiring blitz. The event will take place at Charlottesville High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. The department says no experience...
NBC 29 News
Fluvanna school closed Feb. 10 due to sewage leak
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Central Elementary School got an unexpected day off Friday, February 10, following a sewage leak. Fluvanna County Public Schools met late Thursday night to discuss how to move forward with the situation. FCPS Executive Director Don Stribling said they found a 100 foot...
cbs19news
CATEC money is coming from the city
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools is paying $5.3 million to buy out Albemarle County's share of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, but that amount of money isn't coming out of thin air. It will be coming from the city's budget, but Councilor Michael Payne says the...
cbs19news
Center at Belvedere director announces retirement
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After more than two decades at the helm, the executive director of the Center at Belvedere will be retiring. Peter Thompson has been the executive director for more than 23 years and he says his retirement will go into effect in December. “It has...
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville elementary school names under review
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two more Charlottesville elementary schools might be getting new names. It's part of the division's review of all school names in order to cut ties with possible controversial figures. The Charlottesville School Board voted to rename Venable and Clark elementary schools in January. Next on...
cbs19news
CEO of Hospice of the Piedmont announces retirement
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The person who has been leading the Hospice of the Piedmont for nearly seven years is retiring. According to a release, HOP President and CEO Ron Cottrell announced Thursday that he would be retiring from his position. He joined HOP in 2016 after working in...
WHSV
Update on Rocktown High School construction given at school board meeting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The outside construction of Rocktown High School is nearly complete. Work continues to be done on the three-story building and its surroundings, which is aiming to help overcrowding at Harrisonburg High School once complete. At Tuesday night’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting, a construction update was...
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
cbs19news
Deeds responds to amendment concerning Ellis appointment being rejected
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State Senator Creigh Deeds proposed an amendment that would have removed Bert Ellis from the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. However, that amendment failed earlier this week. "He and I obviously have a lot of policy disagreements," said Deeds. The amendment was proposed last...
C-Ville Weekly
Board of Visitors heat
State Sen. Creigh Deeds brought forth a resolution to remove South Carolina businessman Bert Ellis’ name from the final list of UVA Board of Visitors appointees. Ellis has been at the center of controversy since his appointment by Gov. Glenn Youngkin was announced July 1. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE...
Efforts to block Youngkin’s UVA board pick fail
Democrats' attempts to block the appointment of Bert Ellis to the board of visitors at the University of Virginia were rejected this week.
cbs19news
Ellis' appointment to BOV goes through
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A controversial appointee will be taking up a position with the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Bert Ellis was nominated by Governor Glenn Youngkin, sparking concerns from various groups on Grounds. Earlier this month, Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate did not give their...
Augusta Free Press
Six Virginia localities receive Infrastructure Act funding to improve traffic safety
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 is making road safety improvements possible in several Virginia localities. Through the United States Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets For All initiative, the town of Culpeper will receive $160,000. According to U.S. Rep....
cbs19news
Annual 'Ink to End Lyme' event raising awareness
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, Om Tattoo will be hosting the sixth annual “Ink to End Lyme” event. During the month of February, tattoo shops across the nation work to raise money that will go toward getting better testing and better treatment for the disease. According...
cbs19news
Accepting nominations for heroes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Central Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for heroes. The annual Celebration of Heroes is coming up, and it will be honoring people from this area who have saved a life, performed an act of courage, or unselfishly served and gave inspirational leadership to the community while also raising funds to help the Red Cross help those in need.
cbs19news
COVID vaccines now included in annual schedules
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- COVID-19 shots are now included in schedules of routinely recommended vaccines. These schedules summarize current vaccine recommendations but don't set requirements for schools or workplaces. As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report noting the addition of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Augusta Free Press
Ending homelessness: What can Waynesboro do to prevent the next Tent City?
The area on Essex Avenue in Waynesboro, known as Tent City or Tentpocalypse according to residents, is no more. The homeless men and women living there packed up their belongings on Tuesday. Residents were asked to vacate the premises by 9:30 a.m. today or face possible criminal trespassing charges. Waynesboro...
In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene
Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
