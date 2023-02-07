Easley City Councilman dies

Terry Moore Courtesy photo

EASLEY — Easley City Councilman James “Terry” Moore passed away on Jan. 30, according to an obituary published by Robinsin Funeral Home. He was 73-years-old.

Born in Pickens County, Moore was the son of the late James “Pick” Moore and the late Carrie Chapman Moore. He retired from the Easley Police Department and served on Easley City Council for three terms. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, it said.

“Terry loved his hometown of Easley and serving his fellow citizens, but his greatest love was for his family, especially his grandson, Elliott,” the obituary reads. “He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.”

As a sitting City Councilmember, Moore represented Ward 4 in the city of Easley. Details on when a special election will be held to fill the seat have not yet been made clear.

Funeral services for Moore were held Feb. 2. He was laid to rest in Hillcrest Memorial Park.