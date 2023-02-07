Read full article on original website
MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board met for its regular monthly meeting in February last night in Olney. The Board : approved the payment of all January bills – $76,511 in county general claims and $179,094 in non-county claims : with several visitors in attendance, the Board, on a 6 to 1 vote, approved a resolution in support of the Constitution’s Second Amendment : approved a proposal to replace the county’s two-way radio system : heard an update on the county courthouse computer system : approved the recommendation of new board members to the Board of Commissioners and the Housing Authority : noted a new committee is being formed to develop a new website for Richland County : noted that information is being gathered for future Animal Control housing : and took no action after a 20-minute closed session to discuss real estate, negotiations, and personnel : the next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County Board will be Thursday, March 9th.
Fourth order against gun ban enforcement issued as taxpayer costs defending law grow
(The Center Square) – When the myriad cases against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban will be resolved remains unclear, but what is certain is taxpayers are footing the bill. Illinois’ ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since Jan. 10. Since then, four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, including a new TRO being issued Friday, the second one for Effingham County. Attorney...
IFB TRUCKING RULES SEMINARS
(BLOOMINGTON) The Illinois Farm Bureau is hosting twelve seminars around the state now through the end of March for members to learn the latest in trucking regulations and transportation laws. Required registration is now underway for the two hour seminars to be offered in person with a chance for farmers to ask ag-related questions ranging from CDL training, licensing, truck registration, and much more. The nearest seminar will be at the Clay County Farm Bureau office in Louisville on Wednesday night, February 22nd, at 6:00, with other downstate sites February 23rd in Carbondale, February 27th in Jacksonville, March 1st in Decatur, and March 2nd in Litchfield. Those interested should contact their county Farm Bureau office to register as soon as possible with seating likely to be limited.
Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
Fire on State Street in Vincennes
The Vincennes Fire Department was called to a house fire late this morning. Several engines and the ladder truck responded to 828 State Street when the call went out around 11:30-am. It appeared to First City News that the inside of the home suffered extensive damage. Firefighters were ventilating the...
Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln's birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic
Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest...
Albion’s ‘Borowiak’s’ closes its doors, officials working on solution
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - The beginning of the new year came with a disappointing announcement to Edwards County residents. Longtime grocery store Borowiak’s IGA was closing its doors for good. “Those who are unable to drive outside of town, that will greatly limit their availability, or their ability to...
Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute man. According to the Terre Haute […]
Easton Sentenced To Six Years In the IDOC
A Princeton Indiana man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department Of Corrections following a court appearance in White County. 37 year old Terrance Easton was sentenced to six years in the IDOC with one year of Mandatory Supervised Release for Unlawful Use of Property, as class 2 felony. Easton was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department in January. Easton was represented by Public Defender Myra Yell-Clark. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
Shobonier Man Faces Numerous Charges In Fayette County Court
A Shobonier man is facing a number of Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 34 year old Zachary E. Hawk was arrested this week and has since been formally charged in Fayette County Court. Hawk is charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, which is a Class X Felony and punishable of 9 to 40 years in prison. Hawk is also charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, which is also a Class X Felony. Hawk is also facing a Misdemeanor charge of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hawk is also facing two other charges–Resisting a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Office, which are both Class A Misdemeanors.
Effingham woman charged with cruelty to animals after online video prompts outrage
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Effingham woman was charged with animal cruelty following an anonymous report to police regarding a video online showing the killing of a companion animal. According to Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens, his department received an anonymous tip on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m. regarding a video posted to Facebook […]
Mattoon Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire Wednesday Morning
On Wednesday, February 8, the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to 705 Oklahoma Avenue at 8:03am for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 8:07am and found a working fire in a single-story, single-family home. The occupants of the home advised that all occupants had safely evacuated the structure, but there were still two cats and a dog inside.
Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
Vandalia Woman Pleads To Bond County Charge
Erin T. Bone, age 25 of Vandalia, entered a guilty plea in Bond County Circuit Court Tuesday to the charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution. She was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Correction, receives credit for about 75 days of jail time previously served, and will be on supervised release for one year after serving the prison time.
Sheriff: Cory man did donuts in Bloomingdale yard before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man drunkenly used his vehicle to “do donuts” in another person’s yard before officers had to use a stun gun to place him under arrest. That’s according to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, who said deputies arrested Christopher F. Million, 36, of Cory, Monday while responding to a Bloomingdale […]
Two Individuals Charged With Multiple Drug Offenses
Two individuals have been charged in Fayette County Court on multiple drug offenses following arrests by the Vandalia Police Department over the weekend. In a report from Vandalia Police Officer Zane Steele, he says he was patrolling on Sunday evening when he says he observed an individual he knew to be 44 year old Hank W. Stout leave his residence, get into a vehicle, and that vehicle began to travel south. Officer Steele says that he observed the vehicle did not have a properly functioning registration light and he pulled the vehicle over. Officer Steele says in his report that after making the stop that Stout got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officer Steele says he caught up with Stout and placed him in handcuffs. Officer Steele says he located 2 small crystals and a gold plated magnetic box in the vehicle that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The report says that two glass smoking pipes and a large clear bag containing two small pre-packed baggies containing 6.5 grams of methamphetamine were found on the ground. Officer Steele says that after arresting Stout he contacted the Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office for a search warrant for Stout’s apartment. A search warrant was then prepared and signed by Judge Marc Kelly on Sunday night. Upon search, the report says multiple items were found with methamphetamine residue along with a hypodermic needle loaded with methamphetamine and an orange pill bottle containing 5.6 grams of opiate powder.
Sheriff Jordan Weiss Serves Felony White County Warrant To Bratcher
A Carmi man that is currently in the White County Jail has picked up more charges. Late Tuesday morning, Sheriff Jordan Weiss served Adam Bratcher with a felony White County Warrant. Bratcher is being held on other charges. Bratcher was scheduled to appear in court this morning for a bail hearing. Court records have not yet been updated. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning for a status hearing and again on February 28th for a preliminary hearing. Bratcher is being held in the White County Jail after being arrested last week for Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.
Police Beat for Wednesday, February 8th
A 22-year-old Patoka man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding failure to appear warrant in a pending felony domestic battery case. Noah Meredith of West Bond is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of...
Crossville Man Arrested On Two White County Warrants
On Monday morning just a little before 11:00 a.m. an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year Michael F Blake of Grayville during a traffic stop on Stewart Street in Carmi. Blake is being charged with Driving While License Suspended. He paid $ 250 and was released a few hours later.
