Two individuals have been charged in Fayette County Court on multiple drug offenses following arrests by the Vandalia Police Department over the weekend. In a report from Vandalia Police Officer Zane Steele, he says he was patrolling on Sunday evening when he says he observed an individual he knew to be 44 year old Hank W. Stout leave his residence, get into a vehicle, and that vehicle began to travel south. Officer Steele says that he observed the vehicle did not have a properly functioning registration light and he pulled the vehicle over. Officer Steele says in his report that after making the stop that Stout got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officer Steele says he caught up with Stout and placed him in handcuffs. Officer Steele says he located 2 small crystals and a gold plated magnetic box in the vehicle that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The report says that two glass smoking pipes and a large clear bag containing two small pre-packed baggies containing 6.5 grams of methamphetamine were found on the ground. Officer Steele says that after arresting Stout he contacted the Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office for a search warrant for Stout’s apartment. A search warrant was then prepared and signed by Judge Marc Kelly on Sunday night. Upon search, the report says multiple items were found with methamphetamine residue along with a hypodermic needle loaded with methamphetamine and an orange pill bottle containing 5.6 grams of opiate powder.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO