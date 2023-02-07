Read full article on original website
MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board met for its regular monthly meeting in February last night in Olney. The Board : approved the payment of all January bills – $76,511 in county general claims and $179,094 in non-county claims : with several visitors in attendance, the Board, on a 6 to 1 vote, approved a resolution in support of the Constitution’s Second Amendment : approved a proposal to replace the county’s two-way radio system : heard an update on the county courthouse computer system : approved the recommendation of new board members to the Board of Commissioners and the Housing Authority : noted a new committee is being formed to develop a new website for Richland County : noted that information is being gathered for future Animal Control housing : and took no action after a 20-minute closed session to discuss real estate, negotiations, and personnel : the next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County Board will be Thursday, March 9th.
IFB TRUCKING RULES SEMINARS
(BLOOMINGTON) The Illinois Farm Bureau is hosting twelve seminars around the state now through the end of March for members to learn the latest in trucking regulations and transportation laws. Required registration is now underway for the two hour seminars to be offered in person with a chance for farmers to ask ag-related questions ranging from CDL training, licensing, truck registration, and much more. The nearest seminar will be at the Clay County Farm Bureau office in Louisville on Wednesday night, February 22nd, at 6:00, with other downstate sites February 23rd in Carbondale, February 27th in Jacksonville, March 1st in Decatur, and March 2nd in Litchfield. Those interested should contact their county Farm Bureau office to register as soon as possible with seating likely to be limited.
BUSY WEEK OF ACTIVITIES
(OLNEY) All are invited to a Bottles and Brushes Painting Party coming up on Friday, February 24th, starting at 5:30, at Big Creek Custom, just southeast of Olney, at 3511 North Ste. Marie Road. Those at least 21 years of age and older wanting to attend must RSVP by next Monday, February 13th, by calling Amy at Richland Nursing & Rehab in Olney, at 618-395-1000. The fundraising evening includes wine, hors d’oeuvres, and the painting.
BOYS STATE TOURNAMENTS (2/9/23)
(OLNEY) in Boys Junior High Basketball last night – — the SIJHSAA Class S State Tournament continued with semi-final action. * Woodlawn beat Meridian, 54-44 * Central City beat New Simpson Hill, 46-26 the Class S finals are tomorrow afternoon at Rend Lake College. (OLNEY) in Boys Junior...
LIC TEAMS IN ACTION TONIGHT
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in Boys High School Basketball tonight – — all eight of the LIC teams are in action this Friday night. * Olney will host Newton in Ron Herrin Gym at RCHS. the other two LIC teams are in non-conference action. * Marshall at Charleston. * Robinson plays...
