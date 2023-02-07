(OLNEY) The Richland County Board met for its regular monthly meeting in February last night in Olney. The Board : approved the payment of all January bills – $76,511 in county general claims and $179,094 in non-county claims : with several visitors in attendance, the Board, on a 6 to 1 vote, approved a resolution in support of the Constitution’s Second Amendment : approved a proposal to replace the county’s two-way radio system : heard an update on the county courthouse computer system : approved the recommendation of new board members to the Board of Commissioners and the Housing Authority : noted a new committee is being formed to develop a new website for Richland County : noted that information is being gathered for future Animal Control housing : and took no action after a 20-minute closed session to discuss real estate, negotiations, and personnel : the next regular monthly meeting for the Richland County Board will be Thursday, March 9th.

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO