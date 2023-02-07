ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Naive owner, chef opening upscale restaurant on Valentine's Day in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — An upscale restaurant is opening in the Highlands on Valentine's Day,according to Louisville Business First. Nostalgic, located at 1306 Bardstown Road, will have 100 seats spread across three dining rooms, a 20-seat main bar and two outdoor patios. It will also be connected to the Bellwether Hotel, a 21-unit residential building and hotel located at 1300 Bardstown Road, which opened in October 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kristen Walters

Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store

A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)

Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
LOUISVILLE, KY
OnlyInYourState

Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky

We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery. The restaurant in New Albany serves everything from New York style pizza, to Stromboli, to fresh baked goods. You can even grab some family-style fresh salad or some delicious traditional Italian deserts such as cannoli.
NEW ALBANY, IN
OnlyInYourState

The One Fried Chicken Restaurant In Kentucky With Surprisingly Delicious Tacos

Kentucky is known far and wide for amazing fried chicken, with numerous eateries giving the ‘ole Colonel a run for his money. But it’s not just fried chicken, hot chicken, and chicken and waffles in the Bluegrass; there are restaurants that elevate this humble KY classic to new heights and flavors. Royals Hot Chicken is one such place. This fried chicken restaurant in Kentucky isn’t just known for killer poultry, their tacos are truly something to experience… and taste.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

“It was awesome” | Martavious Collins has been linked to Louisville football

2024 four-star Alabama commit Martavious Collins has decommitted from the Crimson Tide and reopened his commitment. Could the Cardinals land him?. Louisville landing a highly skilled athlete such as Martavious Collins does not seem that farfetched. They were able to secure the commitment of Jamari Johnson, even with a coaching change and now have the ability to pursue another top-tier athlete in Rome, Georgia product Martavious Collins.
LOUISVILLE, KY

