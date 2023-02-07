Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Naive owner, chef opening upscale restaurant on Valentine's Day in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — An upscale restaurant is opening in the Highlands on Valentine's Day,according to Louisville Business First. Nostalgic, located at 1306 Bardstown Road, will have 100 seats spread across three dining rooms, a 20-seat main bar and two outdoor patios. It will also be connected to the Bellwether Hotel, a 21-unit residential building and hotel located at 1300 Bardstown Road, which opened in October 2022.
Remember Farrell's? Back in the day, it was the best birthday party spot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You know you're from Louisville if you had or went to an iconic Farrell's birthday party. If you're unfamiliar, it was a classic ice cream shop on the second floor of the Oxmoor Center. While it wasn't just for birthdays, that was certainly a big part...
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store
A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a Month
Louisville, KY. - Residents of Louisville enjoy a slightly lower cost of living than the national average. In fact, housing costs are around 21% less expensive on average than in the rest of the United States.
Louisville woman opens coffee shop in west end with help of Bellarmine University program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is open in west Louisville thanks to a $10,000 grant from Bellarmine University. Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop sits inside the Nia Center at 29th Street and West Broadway in the city's Parkland neighborhood. Its owner, Ausha Hilliman, said it's one of the only coffee shops in west Louisville.
This Louisville steakhouse was named one of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — An East End Louisville steakhouse is one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country, according to a new report from OpenTable. Related video in the player above: Why Do We Give Red Roses on Valentine’s Day?. Malone's, which opened at 4370...
'One-of-a-kind drive-thru experience': Dinosaur attraction headed to Louisville Mega Cavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dinosaurs will be storming Louisville next week. Staring Feb. 17, dinos will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern again with the Dinos Under Louisville attraction. According to a press release, visitors will explore under Louisville to uncover 80 moving dinosaurs on a 20-minute adventure through...
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)
Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky
We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery. The restaurant in New Albany serves everything from New York style pizza, to Stromboli, to fresh baked goods. You can even grab some family-style fresh salad or some delicious traditional Italian deserts such as cannoli.
Tree falls on home in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood during high winds Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tree fell on a house Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. Wind gusts took out a tree on South 39th Street, near River Park Drive and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in west Louisville. The tree landed on a home, damaging at least the front of...
The One Fried Chicken Restaurant In Kentucky With Surprisingly Delicious Tacos
Kentucky is known far and wide for amazing fried chicken, with numerous eateries giving the ‘ole Colonel a run for his money. But it’s not just fried chicken, hot chicken, and chicken and waffles in the Bluegrass; there are restaurants that elevate this humble KY classic to new heights and flavors. Royals Hot Chicken is one such place. This fried chicken restaurant in Kentucky isn’t just known for killer poultry, their tacos are truly something to experience… and taste.
Robbie Valentine, a member of Louisville’s 1986 NCAA championship team, charged with strangulation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Robbie Valentine, a member of Louisville's 1986 NCAA championship team, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of strangulation. Valentine got into an argument with his girlfriend when she discussed moving out, according to a Louisville Metro Police arrest citation. Valentine slammed her phone down, dumped...
Trader Joe’s Moving Into South Central KY But It’s Not What You Might Think
Have you ever visited a Trader Joe's? They have them in Louisville, Lexington, and Nashville. I've been to the one in Nashville. Of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods--the two chains I assume are direct rivals due to their offerings--I much prefer Trader Joe's. AMERICA'S FASCINATION WITH TRADER JOE'S. And that's...
Kentucky Welcomes the Return of World’s Largest Biscuit & Gravy Competition
Today alone, I have seen breakfast charcuterie boards, had discussions about "breakfast for supper," and got into a conversation about who has the best biscuits and gravy. It's a "breakfast on the brain" kind of day. Oh, and this weekend I enjoyed a "breakfast for lunch" at a Franklin KY Waffle House; we don't have one in Owensboro, alas.
Jeff Dunham bringing his 'Still Not Canceled' comedy tour to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Jeff Dunham is stopping in Louisville next month. The "Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled" tour comes to the KFC Yum! Center on March 1 at 7 p.m. Joining Dunham on his tour are his five notorious characters Achmed, Peanut, Walter, José and Bubba J.
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
VIDEO | Students from across Kentucky sing 'National Anthem' in Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Choir students from schools across Kentucky earned widespread applause when they sang the National Anthem inside a downtown Louisville hotel this week. The performance, which has become an annual tradition, took place at the Louisville Hyatt Regency. The students were in town for the Kentucky Music...
“It was awesome” | Martavious Collins has been linked to Louisville football
2024 four-star Alabama commit Martavious Collins has decommitted from the Crimson Tide and reopened his commitment. Could the Cardinals land him?. Louisville landing a highly skilled athlete such as Martavious Collins does not seem that farfetched. They were able to secure the commitment of Jamari Johnson, even with a coaching change and now have the ability to pursue another top-tier athlete in Rome, Georgia product Martavious Collins.
