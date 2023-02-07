ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store

A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)

Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
Spirit Airlines offering new nonstop flight from Louisville to Fort Lauderdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spirit Airlines will soon have a new nonstop flight from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Starting April 5, flyers can get nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Spirit Airlines said Fort Lauderdale is one of its biggest cities and also the largest gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.
Naive owner, chef opening upscale restaurant on Valentine's Day in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — An upscale restaurant is opening in the Highlands on Valentine's Day,according to Louisville Business First. Nostalgic, located at 1306 Bardstown Road, will have 100 seats spread across three dining rooms, a 20-seat main bar and two outdoor patios. It will also be connected to the Bellwether Hotel, a 21-unit residential building and hotel located at 1300 Bardstown Road, which opened in October 2022.
Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky

We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery. The restaurant in New Albany serves everything from New York style pizza, to Stromboli, to fresh baked goods. You can even grab some family-style fresh salad or some delicious traditional Italian deserts such as cannoli.
Maple Syrup Festival

Sap is running in preparation of the 32nd annual Maple Syrup Festival hosted by LM Sugarbush LLC in Salem. This year’s festival will be held on two weekends, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26, and March 4 and 5. Events start each day at 9 a.m. through 5...
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
