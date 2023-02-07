Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store
A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)
Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
WLKY.com
Jeff Dunham bringing his 'Still Not Canceled' comedy tour to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Jeff Dunham is stopping in Louisville next month. The "Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled" tour comes to the KFC Yum! Center on March 1 at 7 p.m. Joining Dunham on his tour are his five notorious characters Achmed, Peanut, Walter, José and Bubba J.
WLKY.com
Remember Farrell's? Back in the day, it was the best birthday party spot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You know you're from Louisville if you had or went to an iconic Farrell's birthday party. If you're unfamiliar, it was a classic ice cream shop on the second floor of the Oxmoor Center. While it wasn't just for birthdays, that was certainly a big part...
'One-of-a-kind drive-thru experience': Dinosaur attraction headed to Louisville Mega Cavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dinosaurs will be storming Louisville next week. Staring Feb. 17, dinos will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern again with the Dinos Under Louisville attraction. According to a press release, visitors will explore under Louisville to uncover 80 moving dinosaurs on a 20-minute adventure through...
wdrb.com
Spirit Airlines offering new nonstop flight from Louisville to Fort Lauderdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spirit Airlines will soon have a new nonstop flight from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Starting April 5, flyers can get nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Spirit Airlines said Fort Lauderdale is one of its biggest cities and also the largest gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
WLKY.com
Naive owner, chef opening upscale restaurant on Valentine's Day in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — An upscale restaurant is opening in the Highlands on Valentine's Day,according to Louisville Business First. Nostalgic, located at 1306 Bardstown Road, will have 100 seats spread across three dining rooms, a 20-seat main bar and two outdoor patios. It will also be connected to the Bellwether Hotel, a 21-unit residential building and hotel located at 1300 Bardstown Road, which opened in October 2022.
OnlyInYourState
Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky
We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
wdrb.com
1st WDRB Bark Bowl is filled with a high-energy pack of adorable puppies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the first ever WDRB Bark Bowl!. A pack of adorable puppies stormed the studio with tails wagging. The high energy action on the field included a lot of jumping, biting and a few ferocious growls. The puppies go up for adoption this weekend at the...
This Is Kentucky's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Legacy Pizza and Bakery. The restaurant in New Albany serves everything from New York style pizza, to Stromboli, to fresh baked goods. You can even grab some family-style fresh salad or some delicious traditional Italian deserts such as cannoli.
leoweekly.com
Greenberg Trying To Lure $100 Million ‘Dude Perfect World’ Theme Park To Louisville
If you were clutching your pearls about Topgolf coming to town, avert your eyes. According to an email obtained by LEO Weekly, Mayor Craig Greenberg wants Louisville to be the home of Dude Perfect World, a proposed $100 million theme park envisioned by the creators of one of YouTube’s most subscribed-to channels, Dude Perfect.
leoweekly.com
Louisville’s Air Devil’s Inn Makes Major New Building Update, And We Have The Scoop On What Might Be Next
Air Devil’s Inn has been going through some “major” changes. A quintessential Louisville dive bar, Air Devil’s first opened in 1934 and has been serving up cold drinks and good music to a motley crew of folks in their location on Taylorsville Rd. ever since. Recently,...
WLKY.com
This Louisville steakhouse was named one of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — An East End Louisville steakhouse is one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country, according to a new report from OpenTable. Related video in the player above: Why Do We Give Red Roses on Valentine’s Day?. Malone's, which opened at 4370...
WLKY.com
It's official: Louisville's superhero-themed restaurant SuperChefs won't be reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/LBF) — Turns out the rumors weren't true. If you were a fan of the superhero themed restaurant in the Highlands, SuperChefs, don't expect a revival. The restaurant was the product of Celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson. It closed in July 2022 after the lease on its Bardstown Road location ended, Louisville Business First reports.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman opens coffee shop in west end with help of Bellarmine University program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is open in west Louisville thanks to a $10,000 grant from Bellarmine University. Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop sits inside the Nia Center at 29th Street and West Broadway in the city's Parkland neighborhood. Its owner, Ausha Hilliman, said it's one of the only coffee shops in west Louisville.
salemleader.com
Maple Syrup Festival
Sap is running in preparation of the 32nd annual Maple Syrup Festival hosted by LM Sugarbush LLC in Salem. This year’s festival will be held on two weekends, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26, and March 4 and 5. Events start each day at 9 a.m. through 5...
wdrb.com
Love is in the air as Bernheim Forest's golden eagle Athena finds new mate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Love soars again at Bernheim Forest. Athena, the female golden eagle, has found a new partner. This comes after Athena lost her former partner, Harper, in 2021. The two became the first tracked pair of golden eagles in eastern North America. Bernheim Forest said Thursday it...
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
Comments / 0