GloRilla Wants To Get A Tattoo Of Her 15-Second Conversation With Beyoncé

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

GloRilla has yet to come down from cloud nine after she finally met Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammy Awards . Now she's found a way to permanently preserve the momentous occasion.

Towards the end of the awards show, the "Tomorrow 2" rapper posted a video of her meeting with the historic Grammy award-winner. In the clip, you can see GloRilla gush over being in Bey's presence while both artists embrace in a quick hug. "I met Beyoncé bye !!!!!!! My life is COMPLETE," she wrote in the caption. A few hours later on Monday, February 6, the Memphis native revealed her plans to get scenes from the video tatted on her.

"I’m finna get my 15 second conversation with Beyoncé tatted !!!!!!ahhhhhhh I’m still not over it," she wrote in a Facebook post .

It was a big night for GloRilla. While she did not take home the award for Best Rap Performance, she was more than blessed to be in the same room with some of the most legendary names in Hip-Hop. The rising rapper, who recently dropped her debut EP, had the opportunity to close out the iconic tribute to Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary alongside a slew of veteran MC's like Queen Latifah , Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella , Missy Elliott , Run DMC , LL Cool J , The LOX , Nelly , Lil Baby and plenty more. She hit the stage with a crew of dancers to perform her hit "FNF (Let's GO)."

Her performance and meeting Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammys were the perfect way to kick off another round of success following her breakthrough year.

