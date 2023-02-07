ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
toofab.com

Kyle Richards Hasn't Had Alcohol For 7 Months Amid Dramatic Body Transformation

"I feel amazing so don't see the point right now." Kyle Richards is getting candid about some of the lifestyle changes she's made in order to achieve her body transformation. When the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum shared her morning workout routine to Instagram on Tuesday, the 54-year-old also took time to answer a few questions about her new diet.
toofab.com

Emma Roberts Calls Out Her Mother For Posting Her Son's Face Without Permission

Back in 2020, her mother also accidentally confirmed her pregnancy to fans on Instagram. Emma Roberts' mom spilled the beans on her son Rhodes -- again!. The 32-year-old "American Horror Story" alum took to Instagram to repost a picture her mother Kelly Cunningham shared of her son Rhodes, but not without chastising her for revealing his face "without asking."
toofab.com

Teresa Giudice Teaches Drew Barrymore How to Flip a Table Like a Real Housewife

Giudice also talks about the best things that have happened to her since joining "RHONJ" and how she really isn't a mean person ... really!. Teresa Giudice is ready for her Masterclass and she couldn't have asked for a more eager and enthusiastic student than Drew Barrymore. The "Real Housewives...

Comments / 0

Community Policy