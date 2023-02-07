Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
blavity.com
The Mother Of Nick Cannon's 9th Child, LaNisha Cole, Responds To Rumors That She's Pregnant With His 13th
LaNisha Cole wants the pregnancy rumors to stop! The model recently took to her Instagram Story to dispel rumors she is carrying Nick Cannon’s 13th child. Cole is the mother of Cannon’s ninth child, 4-month-old Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. She posted the Story in reaction to haters speculating...
toofab.com
Grammys Seat-Filler Reveals What Allegedly Went Down Between J.Lo and Ben Affleck In TikTok Video
She says Ben knew his facial expressions had already been turned into a meme during the show. Ben Affleck was less than thrilled about becoming a meme during the 2023 Grammy Awards, this according to someone who sat next to them during the show. Anna -- the seat-filler who says...
toofab.com
Kyle Richards Hasn't Had Alcohol For 7 Months Amid Dramatic Body Transformation
"I feel amazing so don't see the point right now." Kyle Richards is getting candid about some of the lifestyle changes she's made in order to achieve her body transformation. When the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum shared her morning workout routine to Instagram on Tuesday, the 54-year-old also took time to answer a few questions about her new diet.
toofab.com
Emma Roberts Calls Out Her Mother For Posting Her Son's Face Without Permission
Back in 2020, her mother also accidentally confirmed her pregnancy to fans on Instagram. Emma Roberts' mom spilled the beans on her son Rhodes -- again!. The 32-year-old "American Horror Story" alum took to Instagram to repost a picture her mother Kelly Cunningham shared of her son Rhodes, but not without chastising her for revealing his face "without asking."
toofab.com
Brendan Fraser Says 'Hood Ornament' Golden Globe Means Nothing to Him: 'I Don't Want It'
"They needed me, I didn't need them," says "The Whale" star of his nomination -- he has previously accused former HFPA president Philip Berk of sexual assault and did not attend the ceremony. Brendan Fraser did not attend this year's Golden Globes ceremony, despite his Best Actor nomination for "The...
toofab.com
Melanie Lynskey Fiercely Defends Last of Us Role Following Top Model Adrianne Curry's Criticism
"F--- that," said Lynskey in a thread, after Curry doubted someone with Lynskey's "soft" voice and short stature could be a warlord. After Curry continued to contend she was only commenting on the character and not Lynskey herself, the "Last of Us" star's husband Jason Ritter also tip-toed into the discourse.
toofab.com
Teresa Giudice Teaches Drew Barrymore How to Flip a Table Like a Real Housewife
Giudice also talks about the best things that have happened to her since joining "RHONJ" and how she really isn't a mean person ... really!. Teresa Giudice is ready for her Masterclass and she couldn't have asked for a more eager and enthusiastic student than Drew Barrymore. The "Real Housewives...
