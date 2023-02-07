A talented pilot, Bessie Coleman also made history as the first African American and first Native American woman pilot and the first African American to earn an international pilot's license. After being refused admission into U.S. flying schools, Coleman traveled to Paris and eventually received her international pilot's license from France's Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

She became known for her daring feats at air shows, performing "loop-the-loops" and making a figure 8. As her fame grew, Coleman toured the United States giving flight lessons and encouraging young African Americans and women to pursue aviation. Her legacy remains an important example, given the meager 8.4% of U.S. pilots who are women today, according to 2020 Federal Aviation Administration data.