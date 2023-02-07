ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessie Coleman

By Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
A talented pilot, Bessie Coleman also made history as the first African American and first Native American woman pilot and the first African American to earn an international pilot's license. After being refused admission into U.S. flying schools, Coleman traveled to Paris and eventually received her international pilot's license from France's Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

She became known for her daring feats at air shows, performing "loop-the-loops" and making a figure 8. As her fame grew, Coleman toured the United States giving flight lessons and encouraging young African Americans and women to pursue aviation. Her legacy remains an important example, given the meager 8.4% of U.S. pilots who are women today, according to 2020 Federal Aviation Administration data.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

