Santa Fe, NM

Nina Otero-Warren

The Herald News
 3 days ago

Nina Otero-Warren became the first Hispanic woman to run for U.S. Congress and led the New Mexico women's suffrage movement. The first female superintendent of public schools in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Otero-Warren emphasized the importance of using Spanish to make the suffrage movement accessible to Hispanic women.

In her education work, she promoted bicultural education, citing the importance of preserving Hispanic and Native American cultures within New Mexico. Her legacy is still timely today as activists work to offer ballots in more languages and culture wars attempt to prevent minority history and culture from being taught in schools.

