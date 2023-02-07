A pioneer in space exploration, Dr. Sally Ride became the first American woman to walk in space and the first American woman to make two trips to space. First, Ride served as a mission specialist during the 1983 Space Shuttle Challenger STS-7 mission, in which she helped retrieve two communications satellites and conducted scientific experiments.

In 1984, she completed her second mission aboard the Challenger, using the shuttle's robotic arm to release the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite. After resigning from NASA in 1987, she focused on breaking down barriers for young women in STEM with her own company, Sally Ride Science. The company created immersive educational science programs for elementary and middle school students, encouraging more women to reach for the stars.