Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Related
fciac.net
Greenwich captures FCIAC boys and girls indoor track and field championships
NEW HAVEN – There previously had only been two high schools from the FCIAC which had its girls and boys indoor track and field teams win team titles at the conference championship meet the same year. The Greenwich High School girls and boys teams combined to accomplish that feat...
fciac.net
Girls Ice Hockey – New Canaan 2, Southington/Avon co-op 1
New Canaan: Piper Chaisson 2g; Nora Moley 1a; Maddie Tully 1a. Avon/Southington: Nicole Partridge 1g; Emily Schneider 1a; Bella Bonfiglio 1a. Goalies: NC – Ashton Pinkernell 15 saves; A – Sophia Ojala 26 saves.
fciac.net
Boys Basketball – New Canaan 42, Bridgeport Central 35
Bridgeport Central: Rollins Youte 5 0-2 11, Xavier Sierra 5 0-0 11, Jared Torres 3 1-3 7, Malik Spooner 2 0-0 4, Tim Graham 1 0-2 2, Lynwood Cogdell 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-7 35. New Canaan: Lorenzo Marsili 3 4-6 10, Ty Groff 3 0-0 8, Santi Lacayo 3 0-0 7, Spencer Fuller-Wright 3 1-2 7, Aidan McLaughlin 2 0-1 4, Griffin Bramwit 1 1-2 3, Jack Hladick 1 0-0 3, Colin Tiscornia 0 0-2 0, Fletcher Heron 0 0-0 0, Jack Lenihan 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-13 42.
fciac.net
Boys Ice Hockey – Fairfield co-op 8, St. Joseph 0
St. Joseph: Ryan Flynn 4a; Charlie Swanson 2g; James Kohm 1g, 1a; Liam Forrest 1g, 1a; Ryan Tymon 1g, 1a; Alex Melillo 2a; Sawyer Kleinberg 1g; Owen Gibbons 1g; Tyler Harmony 1a. Goalies: FF – Connor Zavory 9 saves; SJ – Neil Roarty 31 saves. Shots: FF –...
westhavenvoice.com
Pacapelli named Marist coach
Nicole Pacapelli, a 2010 West Haven High School graduate, was named the women’s soccer head coach at NCAA Division I Marist College on Jan. 17. She is the first WHHS alum to become a Division I head coach in any sport. Nicole, who attended Seth Haley Elementary School, Bailey...
ctexaminer.com
Reacting to Lamont Budget, UConn Prez Hints at Sports Team Pullout From XL Center
State Rep. Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Thursday morning that despite suggestions by UConn President Radenka Maric that UConn sports teams may pull out of the XL Center in response to the Governor’s budget, the teams would continue to play in Hartford. “We all, me included, make mistakes sometimes,” said...
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
fciac.net
Wrestling – Ludlowe 36, Warde 33
106: Boone Henry (Warde) pinned John Nickell, 1:10. 113: Elijah Kelly (Ludlowe) dec. Damien Gonzalez, 6-3 120: Micah Kelly (Ludlowe) pinned Owen Sheiman, 1:20. 126: Dominick Spadaro (Warde) pinned Ibrahim Kadri, 1:17. 132: Dylan Sherman (Ludlowe) dec. Jack Dean, 8-4 138: James Dean (Warde) pinned Jackson Foldeak, 0:29. 145: Austin...
CBS Sports
How to watch Connecticut vs. Marquette: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
After two games on the road, the #21 Connecticut Huskies are heading back home. The Huskies and the #10 Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at XL Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
goodmorningwilton.com
Spreading Kindness to Honor a Son’s Memory, ‘Kevin’s Afterglow’ Coming to Wilton
Jim Kuczo’s drive, he said, is clear. It’s to spread kindness in the name of his late son, Kevin. “The hope of that keeps me going,” Kuczo said, “that I’ll make change, positive change, in my son’s name.”. That mission brings him to Wilton...
Here’s What’s Being Built Next to The New Milford Police Department
Here's a fun fact about New Milford, Connecticut: New Milford is the largest land-mass town in the state of Connecticut. New Milford is 63.7 square miles, trouncing Woodstock, Connecticut's measly 60 square miles. New Milford is the largest town in the largest County (Litchfield) in our state. Yay New Milford!
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
Greater Danbury Eateries Score Big in CT Magazine 2023 Best Restaurants Issue
Connecticut Magazine publishes its Best Restaurants Issue for the upcoming year every December. To say they go deep is an understatement. Restaurant categories include Overall Excellence, Best New Restaurants, Most Romantic, Italian, French, and so on. In 2023, restaurants in the greater Danbury area scored big in many categories. The...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
zip06.com
CT State Boating Course Set for Saturdays in 2023
Press Release, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla 24-3 Take the Boat America class and complete the proctored test all on the same day in the same location, at U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla, starting on Sat. March 4, at 8 a.m. at its Training Center located at 1 Helwig St., Milford.
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Lynn Welding
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For February, we spoke with Darius Kania, vice president of Lynn Welding, based in Newington. When was your company founded?. 1979. How many employees work for your company?. 88. What products does your...
Comments / 0