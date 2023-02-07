ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

fciac.net

Boys Basketball – New Canaan 42, Bridgeport Central 35

Bridgeport Central: Rollins Youte 5 0-2 11, Xavier Sierra 5 0-0 11, Jared Torres 3 1-3 7, Malik Spooner 2 0-0 4, Tim Graham 1 0-2 2, Lynwood Cogdell 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-7 35. New Canaan: Lorenzo Marsili 3 4-6 10, Ty Groff 3 0-0 8, Santi Lacayo 3 0-0 7, Spencer Fuller-Wright 3 1-2 7, Aidan McLaughlin 2 0-1 4, Griffin Bramwit 1 1-2 3, Jack Hladick 1 0-0 3, Colin Tiscornia 0 0-2 0, Fletcher Heron 0 0-0 0, Jack Lenihan 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-13 42.
NEW CANAAN, CT
fciac.net

Boys Ice Hockey – Fairfield co-op 8, St. Joseph 0

St. Joseph: Ryan Flynn 4a; Charlie Swanson 2g; James Kohm 1g, 1a; Liam Forrest 1g, 1a; Ryan Tymon 1g, 1a; Alex Melillo 2a; Sawyer Kleinberg 1g; Owen Gibbons 1g; Tyler Harmony 1a. Goalies: FF – Connor Zavory 9 saves; SJ – Neil Roarty 31 saves. Shots: FF –...
FAIRFIELD, CT
westhavenvoice.com

Pacapelli named Marist coach

Nicole Pacapelli, a 2010 West Haven High School graduate, was named the women’s soccer head coach at NCAA Division I Marist College on Jan. 17. She is the first WHHS alum to become a Division I head coach in any sport. Nicole, who attended Seth Haley Elementary School, Bailey...
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fciac.net

Wrestling – Ludlowe 36, Warde 33

106: Boone Henry (Warde) pinned John Nickell, 1:10. 113: Elijah Kelly (Ludlowe) dec. Damien Gonzalez, 6-3 120: Micah Kelly (Ludlowe) pinned Owen Sheiman, 1:20. 126: Dominick Spadaro (Warde) pinned Ibrahim Kadri, 1:17. 132: Dylan Sherman (Ludlowe) dec. Jack Dean, 8-4 138: James Dean (Warde) pinned Jackson Foldeak, 0:29. 145: Austin...
FAIRFIELD, CT
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

CT State Boating Course Set for Saturdays in 2023

Press Release, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla 24-3 Take the Boat America class and complete the proctored test all on the same day in the same location, at U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla, starting on Sat. March 4, at 8 a.m. at its Training Center located at 1 Helwig St., Milford.
MILFORD, CT
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: Lynn Welding

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For February, we spoke with Darius Kania, vice president of Lynn Welding, based in Newington. When was your company founded?. 1979. How many employees work for your company?. 88. What products does your...
CONNECTICUT STATE

