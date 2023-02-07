ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Angelou

Writer, performer, and activist Maya Angelou begins the Mint's roster and makes history as the first Black woman to appear on a U.S. quarter . She rose to prominence following the publication of her classic 1969 autobiography "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings."

She published over 30 other works, including memorable poems like "Still I Rise" and "On the Pulse of Morning"; she read the latter at President Bill Clinton's 1992 inauguration. Angelou is also remembered for her civil rights work , in which she organized alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and worked on the staff of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. In 2010, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

