ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Former Lion Darius Slay rips Matt Patricia

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoIOj_0kfLTLht00

Sports Final: How will Patriots honor Tom Brady? 02:34

BOSTON -- It's pretty well documented that Matt Patricia lost the Detroit Lions locker room just a few seconds after he walked in as the team's new head coach.

When Patricia introduced himself to his new team in 2018, he showed off the Super Bowl rings that he won with the Patriots and told his Lions players that they had won anything. That didn't really endear the new head coach to his players.

Darius Slay is getting ready for Super Bowl LVII as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, but he started his career in Detroit. Slay was asked about Patricia's time with the Lions by 98.5 The Sports Hub's Rich Shertenlieb during Monday night's Opening Night in Arizona, and he did not hold back.

"It was weird how he came in like he just bigger and better than all of us. He acted like we asked to be here," Slay said of Patricia's introduction to the team. "We do get selected, you know. If we had a choice to pick, a lot of guys would pick a lot of different areas. But, yeah, that was crazy. That was a first."

Patricia immediately butted heads with Slay, who was coming off an All Pro season and his first Pro Bowl nod. Slay spent the offseason working out with Richard Sherman and Aqib Talib -- two of the top corners in the game at that time -- to learn their ways and improve his own game. Patricia was not a fan of that move for some reason.

"I mean, he basically just said, 'You're not in that category yet.' By that time I only had one Pro Bowl, but now I'm at five. I want to know how he feel about that now," Slay shot back.

Slay was traded to the Eagles after the 2019 season, when Detroit went a disappointing 3-12-1 in Patricia's second year as head coach. He wasn't around when Patricia was fired after a 4-7 start to the 2020 season.

Patricia landed back in New England after getting canned by the Lions, and was back on the sidelines last season, essentially serving as offensive coordinator of the Patriots. Patricia had no experience calling offensive plays ahead of last season, and it was an outright disaster for the Patriots on all fronts.

Asked if he was surprised that New England's offense struggled so much under Patricia, Slay made it clear that he believes that Patricia is a good coach. But he could not get on board with the way that Patricia treated people.

"I don't wish no bad on any man. I always hope the best for him. But as a man, we just don't get along," said Slay.

"As a coach, you know, he's a smart coach, the X's and O's, how to put a guy up," Slay added. "But it's just being the man, you know, the disrespect is not what I'm with."

Patricia's future in New England is unclear, with Bill O'Brien now back as the offensive coordinator. Meanwhile, Slay is getting ready to play in the biggest game of his career.

Comments / 5

Danny Klein
3d ago

He was a very good CB and everybody knew Slay was disrespected and deserved more and the Lions should have got a lot more but they just wanted to get rid of him like others ! Patrica and Quinn put a bullseye on their foreheads and couldn’t deliver a winning season after Caldwell 9-7 season with up and coming team ! They lost and I hope they don’t ever get in position of power

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions hire J.T. Barrett, announce 6 other coaching moves

The offseason is upon us, and the Detroit Lions though we will have to wait a little bit longer for them to start adding and subtracting players, they have already started to make some moves when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that they have made multiple coaching moves, including hiring former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett as one of their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Here are the coaching moves that were announced just moments ago.
DETROIT, MI
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players

Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions

Former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett appears to be moving up in the world of coaching. The former Buckeyes star is being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach by the Detroit Lions. Barrett spent last season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, and apparently impressed enough to warrant the promotion. The #Lions have hired former... The post Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey had the pettiest response after being asked for Super Bowl analysis

One underlying storyline this Super Bowl week seems abundantly clear: the San Francisco 49ers really wish they were playing. After quarterback injuries may have sunk their chances of winning the NFC title game, receiver Brandon Aiyuk already revealed he thought the Kansas City Chiefs would “expose” the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As such, while totally not salty, he said he’d bet everything on the Chiefs to win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Katya Suh, wife of Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh, opens up on NFL ‘sisterhood’ before Super Bowl

There is a special “sisterhood” among the significant others of professional athletes, and as the partners of Eagles and Chiefs players make their way to Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, Katya Suh is savoring this unique ride with her peers. “We’re all kind of going through this version of life together,” Katya, the wife of Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, recently told The Post. “Whether you’re a rookie coming in, there’s women in front of you who have done it before you. Or if you’re a vet, there are other vets as well, and you can help and kind of show people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star

Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Minnesota

NFL world reacts to Vikings' hiring of DC Brian Flores

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' recent hiring of Brian Flores as the team's new defensive coordinator has generated plenty of reaction from the NFL world. RELATED: Vikings hire Brian Flores as new defensive coordinatorDespite the team's 13-4 record, Minnesota was bounced from the first round of the playoffs, with the defense that struggled all season taking most of the blame. The move to hire Flores is seen as a first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season.Reactions to the hire have been overwhelmingly positive. Here's a collection of reactions from NFL players, former players and more:Flores interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job and received interest from the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos to take over as a defensive coordinator. Ultimately, Flores lands in Minnesota, which had the second-worst defense last season in terms of total yards allowed per game (388.7).Flores replaces Ed Donatell, who was a one-and-done with the Vikings. The straw that broke the camel's back was the Vikings' postseason loss to the Giants, as Minnesota's defense surrendered 31 points, 431 yards of total offense and allowed New York to average 6.3 yards per play. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

What it will cost Detroit Lions to keep Jeff Okudah for 5th-year option

When the Detroit Lions selected Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick, the hope was that he would come into the league and quickly become one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, Okudah has dealt with injuries, and he still has not played a full season in the pros. Though Okudah did play well for part of the 2022 season, he struggled down the stretch, and it will be interesting to see if Detroit picks up his 5th-year extension.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Proposed trade would send Ben Simmons to Pistons

Could the Detroit Pistons take on Ben Simmons and what many consider to be the worst contract in the NBA if the Brooklyn Nets throw a little bit of sweetener into the deal? With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, there are reports floating around that the Nets are trying to move on from Simmons. There are also reports that Simmons does not have any trade value around the league. Piston Powered of FanSided has put together a trade proposal that would potentially send Simmons to the Pistons.
DETROIT, MI
prosportsextra.com

Detroit Lions Rookie Adrian Hutchinson Wins Prestigious Award

Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson has won the 2022 Pepsi Rookie of the Year award, per per Pride Of Detroit. The former Michigan legend was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions had a fantastic rookie season. Hutchinson finished the 2022 season with 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
31K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy