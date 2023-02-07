ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

BREAKING: Spurs Acquire Dewayne Dedmon in Trade with Heat; What's Next?

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago

The Miami Heat have traded Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs. What does the deal mean for both teams?

The San Antonio Spurs are officially making their mark on trade season.

According to The Athletic , the Spurs are acquiring veteran center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick from the Miami Heat.

The Heat's return is undisclosed, but it likely features cash considerations or the rights to an international player that likely won't make an impact in the NBA.

The move helps the Heat, who were shopping Dedmon, by opening up a roster spot that the team can use to explore more trades or the buyout market.

The Spurs get an additional second-round pick by taking on Dedmon's contract. However, there's a good chance the Spurs will either trade or waive Dedmon in the coming days.

Dedmon, 33, is averaging 5.7 points per game this season while playing as a reserve. As a veteran center, he doesn't have much of a place on the Spurs rebuilding roster.

However, if he stays, it will be a reunion of sorts between the Spurs and Dedmon. He played 76 games for the Spurs back in the 2016-17 campaign, averaging 5.1 points per game. He also played in 12 games of the Spurs' playoff run that ended in a Western Conference Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA Trade Deadline is set for Thursday at 2 p.m.

