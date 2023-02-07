Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
MSP: Northern Michigan man snuck into back of Dollar General and stole bottle returns
A Northern Michigan man is in trouble with the law for stealing bottle returns from the back of a Dollar General store in Alpena. Officials didn’t say how much the four bags of bottle returns were worth.
Former Flint Police Chief Pleads in Illegal Gambling Case
A former Flint police chief pleaded no contest on Wednesday to charges of operating an illegal gambling facility. According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and Michigan Gaming Control Board, 70-year-old William Bradford Barksdale plead no contest to one count of Gambling Violations, a 5-year felony, and one count of Reckless Use of a Firearm, a 90-day misdemeanor. Barksdale was accused of operating West Point Arcade along with Alvin and Adam Crossnoe, who both plead guilty in their 2021 cases and were sentenced to probation.
Macomb County deputy comforts man along side of road after sensing something was wrong
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Thorne said he could sense something was wrong when he responded to a call and saw a young man sitting back in his seat with his eyes closed. Someone had called 911 about the man sitting in the passenger...
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
Car crashes into home in Flushing Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
5 people linked to 25 break-ins around Metro Detroit arrested after police standoff
DETROIT – Five people who are believed to be linked to at least 25 break-ins around Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police, officials said. Warren police officers were monitoring a group of people around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) as they broke...
Woman Sues Flint Fire Department, City Over Death of Sons
A woman whose two sons died in a Flint house fire last May is suing the city, the Flint Fire Department and two firefighters for their deaths. On May 28, 2022, 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and his 9-year-old brother Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the Pulaski Street fire. Firefighters conducting an initial sweep of the home missed the boys, who were discovered six minutes later by other firefighters. Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek resigned from the department following the incident.
Former Flint police chief admits to running gambling arcade where machines paid out gift cards; officials seized 8 sawed-off shotguns
Former Flint Police Chief William Barksdale has pleaded guilty to illegal gambling charges after authorities busted him and two others running an illegal operation in 2017.
Woman accused in fatal hit-and-run of MSU student fled to Thailand, feds say
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A woman accused in the fatal hit-and-run of a Michigan State University student last month allegedly fled to Thailand to avoid prosecution, according to a FBI criminal complaint. Around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking on Rochester Road...
Assailant in hit-and-run crash killing MSU student charged with fleeing the country
Tubtim "Sue" Howson has been accused by federal authorities of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution in relation to a Jan. 1 hit-and-run incident in Oakland Township, which resulted in the death of Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, according to a press statement released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.Magistrate judge Anthony P. Patti of the U.S District Court signed a warrant Feb. 6 charging Howson with interstate flight to avoid prosecution, a five-year felony.Howson fled the scene of the crash after Kable was hit. Oakland County prosecutors also charged Howson on Feb. 2 with failure to stop...
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
Saginaw Township man charged with shining laser at police helicopter
SAGINAW, MI — A local man has been charged with a felony for allegedly shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter several months ago. Saginaw Township police on the afternoon of Feb. 2 arrested Eric M. Oertel, 44, on a warrant issued three days prior. The next day, Oertel appeared in Saginaw County District Court for arraignment on one count of directing a beam of light or energy at a flying police vehicle.
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers have made an arrest in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. According to authorities, Michigan State Police, the cabin was located on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township when it was stolen between Nov. 18-Dec. 16, 2021. Police said through tips to police, several search warrants executed on cellular devices and interviews, troopers were able to locate the cabin only a few miles southwest in Orange Township in March 2022.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
Identities of Slain Rappers Confirmed
The Standish man reported missing in January and his body was located on February 3 has been officially identified by police. The body of Armani Kelly was discovered in an abandoned apartment building in the Detroit suburb of Highland Park, along with the bodies of Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker of Oscoda. Police say the three men were all shot multiple times. The men were supposed to perform in Detroit on January 21 until the venue cancelled at the last minute.
Saginaw woman returns to prison for shooting woman in 2021
SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after repeatedly shooting a woman, a Saginaw woman is heading back to prison. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Feb. 1 sentenced 33-year-old Cortney C. Washington to 22 months to 10 years in prison, preceded by a mandatory two-year term. Borrello gave Washington credit for 730 days already served in jail on the two-year stint, with 12 days’ credit on the other term.
Dearborn man, woman suspected of using lock picking tools to steal from storage units in multiple Metro Detroit communities
A man and woman from Dearborn are facing a long list of charges for allegedly breaking into storage units across several Metro Detroit communities.
Former school administrator, coach and teacher in Genesee County competent to stand trial, judge rules
FLINT, MI — A former school administrator, teacher, and coach at multiple Genesee County districts has been ruled competent to stand trial. Eugene Pratt appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha M. Marsh Thursday, Feb. 9, for a review hearing in which the judge ruled Pratt was competent to stand trial on a single count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
