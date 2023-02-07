ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

WNEM

Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

Former Flint Police Chief Pleads in Illegal Gambling Case

A former Flint police chief pleaded no contest on Wednesday to charges of operating an illegal gambling facility. According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and Michigan Gaming Control Board, 70-year-old William Bradford Barksdale plead no contest to one count of Gambling Violations, a 5-year felony, and one count of Reckless Use of a Firearm, a 90-day misdemeanor. Barksdale was accused of operating West Point Arcade along with Alvin and Adam Crossnoe, who both plead guilty in their 2021 cases and were sentenced to probation.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Car crashes into home in Flushing Township

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
ROCKWOOD, MI
kisswtlz.com

Woman Sues Flint Fire Department, City Over Death of Sons

A woman whose two sons died in a Flint house fire last May is suing the city, the Flint Fire Department and two firefighters for their deaths. On May 28, 2022, 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and his 9-year-old brother Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the Pulaski Street fire. Firefighters conducting an initial sweep of the home missed the boys, who were discovered six minutes later by other firefighters. Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek resigned from the department following the incident.
FLINT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Assailant in hit-and-run crash killing MSU student charged with fleeing the country

Tubtim "Sue" Howson has been accused by federal authorities of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution in relation to a Jan. 1 hit-and-run incident in Oakland Township, which resulted in the death of Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, according to a press statement released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.Magistrate judge Anthony P. Patti of the U.S District Court signed a warrant Feb. 6 charging Howson with interstate flight to avoid prosecution, a five-year felony.Howson fled the scene of the crash after Kable was hit. Oakland County prosecutors also charged Howson on Feb. 2 with failure to stop...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw Township man charged with shining laser at police helicopter

SAGINAW, MI — A local man has been charged with a felony for allegedly shining a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter several months ago. Saginaw Township police on the afternoon of Feb. 2 arrested Eric M. Oertel, 44, on a warrant issued three days prior. The next day, Oertel appeared in Saginaw County District Court for arraignment on one count of directing a beam of light or energy at a flying police vehicle.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers have made an arrest in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. According to authorities, Michigan State Police, the cabin was located on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township when it was stolen between Nov. 18-Dec. 16, 2021. Police said through tips to police, several search warrants executed on cellular devices and interviews, troopers were able to locate the cabin only a few miles southwest in Orange Township in March 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

Identities of Slain Rappers Confirmed

The Standish man reported missing in January and his body was located on February 3 has been officially identified by police. The body of Armani Kelly was discovered in an abandoned apartment building in the Detroit suburb of Highland Park, along with the bodies of Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker of Oscoda. Police say the three men were all shot multiple times. The men were supposed to perform in Detroit on January 21 until the venue cancelled at the last minute.
STANDISH, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw woman returns to prison for shooting woman in 2021

SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after repeatedly shooting a woman, a Saginaw woman is heading back to prison. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Feb. 1 sentenced 33-year-old Cortney C. Washington to 22 months to 10 years in prison, preceded by a mandatory two-year term. Borrello gave Washington credit for 730 days already served in jail on the two-year stint, with 12 days’ credit on the other term.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Former school administrator, coach and teacher in Genesee County competent to stand trial, judge rules

FLINT, MI — A former school administrator, teacher, and coach at multiple Genesee County districts has been ruled competent to stand trial. Eugene Pratt appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha M. Marsh Thursday, Feb. 9, for a review hearing in which the judge ruled Pratt was competent to stand trial on a single count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

