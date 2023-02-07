All cases handled by the five Memphis police officers who are accused of beating and killing Tyre Nichols, will be reviewed by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, with the possibility of charges being dropped, reports USA Today. District Attorney Steve Mulroy did not specify how many cases were being reviewed but said the review includes both active and closed cases. Former officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, and Emmitt Martin III are facing multiple criminal charges, including second-degree murder, for the beating death of Nichols, which has sparked national outrage and calls for police reform. The officers were all part of a specialized unit called SCORPION that made a significant number of arrests since 2021. Local defense attorneys said prosecutors will face tough decisions with cases involving any of the five officers, as their criminal charges bring conflict of interest and credibility concerns. Documents provided by the district attorney's office show that all five officers have been added to the county's list of law enforcement officers with credibility issues.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO