A daylong hiring event this Saturday intends to fill more than 100 positions at the new Naples branch of Uline, a major shipping supply distribution company. Uline invites applicants to visit its recently completed 915,750-square-foot warehouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3830 Uline Drive, near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard. In advance of attending the hiring event, interested individuals are encouraged to pre-register by clicking here to secure an interview slot, but walk-ins are still welcomed. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time. The family-owned company with 9,000 employees across 13 branch locations is known for its same-day shipping of more than 40,000 items for shipping, packaging and industrial use.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO