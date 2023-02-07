Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Huge" Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnakes Spotted in South Florida Police Officer's Front YardSara IrshadLee County, FL
Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts Appoints New Co-Executive ChefOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, FloridaM. L. FrenchFort Myers Beach, FL
Captiva Island Resort Appoints New Food and Beverage Operations ManagerOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Garden festival, Seafood festival and an Asia festival
Enjoy great food, shopping and live music at the Bonita Springs Seafood & Music Festival. The three-day music lineup includes Fleetwood Max, Christal Shawanda, Billy Rice Band, K-Luv and United Funk Foundation and JP Soars & The Red Hots. From 3-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6...
WINKNEWS.com
Three Southwest Florida churches taking part in worldwide Night to Shine event
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:ec8ab117c02d7661ba624d2 Player Element ID: 6320116662112. Night to Shine is an event hosted by churches all around the world. The event’s goal is to celebrate people with special needs. Here...
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: An amazing breakfast at the R’s
There are a lot of great breakfast stops on Marco Island – Red Roosters, Hoots, Doreen’s Cup of Joe, Empire Bagel, Stonewalls, Smith House and so many more. Same with South Naples -- were Hoot’s and Empire also have a home, as well as Skillets, Waffle House, Cracker Barrel and Perkins . And they all have one thing in common, I’ve eaten there at least once and likely several times.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Bonita Springs, Estero
Many more dining options are coming in 2023 to Bonita Springs and Estero. The future venue in Bonita Springs with the best buzz must be Lake Park Diner Bonita Beach, under construction on the south side of Bonita Beach Road west of U.S. 41 and targeted to open this May. The growing brand operated by veteran restaurateur Paul Fleming builds on the original location that launched in 2019 in Naples’ Lake Park neighborhood.
coastalbreezenews.com
Annual Mullet Festival Brings Good Times to Goodland
Thousands poured into Goodland for the 39th annual Mullet Festival February 3rd through February 5th. There was plenty of country music, dancing, drinking and eating. Stan’s is a family-owned waterfront restaurant and has operated since 1969. Goodland took a nasty hit from Hurricane Ian in September 2022 however, it...
First Strip Craniectomy performed in Southwest Florida at Golisano
Instead of driving hours to Tampa or Orlando, one Fort Myers family was able to stay right here in Fort Myers for their infant's brain surgery at Golisano's Children's Hospital.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel School reopens almost five months after Ian forced its closure
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:fd08cb2f55dfadaaa5d94819 Player Element ID: 6319984669112. It’s a step most people didn’t think would get here so quickly, but the Sanibel School is welcoming students back as of Wednesday morning....
WINKNEWS.com
Finding the best hidden gems in Collier County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:c1872ea83eb4708999c9a0cd Player Element ID: 6320062175112. WINK News hitched a ride with a charter captain to find the best hidden gems in Collier County. Collier County is busy. There are...
New proximity-based plan for elementary students in Lee County
A new proximity-based student assignment plan has been approved for the Lee County School District. The plan increases the number of school assignment zones to decrease the number of schools families have to choose from, according to a press release from the Lee County School District. A new interactive map...
WINKNEWS.com
Old Naples Marina building to be demolished, businesses looking for new homes
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:5a1941b7d641182fdec95ca4 Player Element ID: 6320050413112. Revamping a Southwest Florida staple, a project at the Old Naples Marina would replace some longtime businesses with new sights and new sounds. Hurricane...
WINKNEWS.com
FGCU food pantry helps students facing food insecurity
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:bd21f51950dc1cf4256f0d90 Player Element ID: 6320112685112. Many remember being a broke college student surviving on ramen noodles and fast food. But by some measures, these days, two out of five...
fox13news.com
Where is Harriet? M-15 and eaglets preparing for life without beloved matriarch
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - One week ago, the famous mother eagle of southwest Florida Harriet flew away from her nest in North Fort Myers after defending it and her 2 eaglets from an intruder. Leaving her partner M-15 to fend for the family. "Every day he does his thing,'...
WINKNEWS.com
March to a Million Meals: Cape Coral nonprofit helps community
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:8cd8ec8a7e074b4246e1916 Player Element ID: 6320046455112. Hunger is a huge problem in Southwest Florida. The Harry Chapin Food Bank is feeding as many as 300,000 people every month, but they...
Old, suspicious safe found in southeast Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Who doesn’t love a good mystery? While on assignment in southeast Cape Coral, we noticed a huge, heavy safe in an empty lot next to a canal along SE 13th Avenue. At first glance, it looked just like an electrical box in an empty...
Parents left frustrated after students left to wait indefinitely at bus stops
For parents of Fort Myers Beach Elementary students, not only do they have to deal with a closed school but, now, a lack of transportation.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Uline to host hiring event for more than 100 positions at new Naples branch
A daylong hiring event this Saturday intends to fill more than 100 positions at the new Naples branch of Uline, a major shipping supply distribution company. Uline invites applicants to visit its recently completed 915,750-square-foot warehouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3830 Uline Drive, near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard. In advance of attending the hiring event, interested individuals are encouraged to pre-register by clicking here to secure an interview slot, but walk-ins are still welcomed. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time. The family-owned company with 9,000 employees across 13 branch locations is known for its same-day shipping of more than 40,000 items for shipping, packaging and industrial use.
WINKNEWS.com
Horse stolen from Southwest Florida Horse Rescue
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:dd5a91e590b889d1336d08fc Player Element ID: 6320116870112. A 900-pound rescue horse was taken from his home at the Southwest Florida Horse Rescue near Babcock Ranch. Whiskey the horse has been missing...
WINKNEWS.com
Bubble Room returns to selling cakes behind Broadway Palm in Fort Myers
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:f1348210bc9a3b363bce08ec Player Element ID: 6320053615112. The Bubble Room, a popular Captiva Island restaurant since opening in 1979, has been shut down since Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian flooded the...
Bonita Springs hosts a city-wide cleanup
Bonita Springs is hosting a City-wide clean-up on Feb. 25th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The city is asking residents who volunteer to check in and pick up cleaning supplies.
