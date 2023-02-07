Read full article on original website
7 tips to scoring cheap flights revealed by travel deals expert
Flight deals are taking off this year. Scott Keyes, founder of Going (previously Scott’s Cheap Flights), a subscriber-based travel aggregator, opened up a travel advice free-for-all on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum on Thursday, offering tips and tricks on getting the best deals for dream vacations. The original post has received over 1,000 comments as users clamor to get airfare advice for free. “I completely understand how daunting it all is — there’s so much to wade through,” Keyes wrote in a comment. “One of my core beliefs is travel is a muscle, something we get better at with practice. I have full...
Time Out Global
The UK’s best cocktail bar is in Bethnal Green
Congrats are in order for Satan’s Whiskers, the Bethnal Green cocktail bar that’s just been named the UK’s best. The winner of the annual Top 50 Cocktail Bars award, Satan’s Whiskers climbed up four places from its previous ranking to beat last year’s winner, Lab-22 in Cardiff. Another east London bar, Tayēr + Elementary, came third.
Time Out Global
First look: The new turquoise DLR trains are here
The first pics of the newly arrived turquoise DLR trains dropped this morning, and they’re looking good. The fresh trains have air-conditioning and USB charging portals, and – don’t worry – you’ll still be able to sit at the front and pretend to ‘drive’ the train, Sadiq Khan said.
I’m a flight attendant and there is a drink you should always avoid before you board
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the drink you should avoid before you board the plane. If you have an early flight, a morning coffee at the airport can be tempting. However Sarah Goodwin, who works for Virgin Australia, said this should be avoided, especially if you are a nervous flyer.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About
The tips about cleaning are pretty concerning.
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from Canada
Fritznel Richard from Haiti had been living with his wife in Quebec, Canada for a year. The couple had crossed into Canada as migrants seeking asylum. Richard and his wife fled from Haiti to go to Brazil. From Brazil, the couple was able to enter the U.S. However, their ultimate goal was to end up in Canada. Perhaps, they believed that the asylum process would be easier in Canada.
Cancun Travel Warning Issued After Taxi Drivers Attack Uber Drivers and Passengers
The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast Monday after medallion taxi drivers started harassing and attacking drivers from the ride-hailing app Uber and their customers. Taxi drivers even blocked one of the main roads leading to the hotel district in the resort of...
studyfinds.org
Best Cancun Hotels In 2023: Stunning Stays In Mexico’s Tropics Most Recommended By Experts
Cancun is a popular vacation destination located on the eastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. With its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and a range of luxury resorts, it’s no wonder that Cancun is a popular destination for travelers worldwide. If you’re planning a trip to Mexico’s coast, you’ll want to stay in one of the best hotels in Cancun. We’ve got you covered!
Time Out Global
Could travel chaos return this summer?
Last spring and summer, the aviation industry was a bit of a mess. When a huge increase in demand following the easing of travel restrictions around the world coincided with a major staff shortage, airports were scenes of huge queues, mini mountains of lost baggage and reels of cancelled and delayed flights.
Don’t ask to swap seats – but it’s fine to recline: The new travel etiquette
Inspired by The Cut’s viral (and admittedly “deranged”) list of rules for a post-Covid society, the travel desk thought it would compile a fresh etiquette guide for the modern traveller. Buckle up (and don’t unbuckle until that seatbelt sign is off): here’s our 25-point guide to being a good travel citizen this year.Air travel1. Get your hand luggage in order...No one likes that person dropping pens, used tissues and screwed-up receipts as they rifle for their passport or liquids. So do yourself and all of us a favour by getting a cabin bag with a zip pocket or compartment at...
Like to travel? 4 pro tips from seasoned travelers on luggage
Brandoint -Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the journey. The right bag and approach to packing can make your trip a breeze, while the wrong luggage and poor planning can cause unnecessary frustration.
Woman Issues Warning to Female Travelers About 'Silent Crimes' in Europe
It's so important to be aware of your surroundings.
Time Out Global
Amsterdam is banning weed in its red light district
Amsterdam is known for many things: incredible museums, pretty canals, colourful Dutch Baroque buildings – and, of course, weed. As much a part of the city’s culture as Van Gogh and bitterballen, cannabis is legally sold at the many cosy Amsterdam coffeeshops, which bring in thousands of visitors a year.
Time Out Global
Montreal's most romantic spots according to Antoni Porowski
Antoni Porowski has a lot of love for Montreal. The author, host of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Easy Bake Battle and cofounder of Yummers (the pet food brand) is no stranger to the city. Born in Montreal, he returns to his hometown on the regular. Catch him in Montreal during...
Time Out Global
You can soon choose whether to wear a mask indoors and on public transport in Japan
Even at the height of the pandemic, mask wearing was never a legally required mandate here in Japan. Nevertheless, it has become a common practice in the country. However, Japan has decided to reclassify Covid-19 as just a seasonal flu on May 8. In line with that, the government is also looking at relaxing the rules of mask-wearing. According to NHK, you can soon decide whether to wear a mask indoors, and this takes effect on March 13.
Man detained at airport due to tiny passport mistake – and it could happen to you
A MAN was detained at the airport after a small passport blunder almost stopped him from boarding his flight. John Hammond was travelling to Bali when he was stopped at Immigration. At first, he was told that his passport could have been fake which was why he was stopped. However,...
Time Out Global
We went for a pint with Catherine Cohen
Catherine Cohen loves a photoshoot. The New York City’s favourite ‘one-woman cabaret chanteuse’ is extremely jet-lagged when she turns up at Time Out’s office less than 24 hours after landing in the city ahead of her first UK tour. Barely ten minutes later, she’s got a...
