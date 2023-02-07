ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

7 tips to scoring cheap flights revealed by travel deals expert

Flight deals are taking off this year. Scott Keyes, founder of Going (previously Scott’s Cheap Flights), a subscriber-based travel aggregator, opened up a travel advice free-for-all on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum on Thursday, offering tips and tricks on getting the best deals for dream vacations. The original post has received over 1,000 comments as users clamor to get airfare advice for free. “I completely understand how daunting it all is — there’s so much to wade through,” Keyes wrote in a comment. “One of my core beliefs is travel is a muscle, something we get better at with practice. I have full...
Time Out Global

The UK’s best cocktail bar is in Bethnal Green

Congrats are in order for Satan’s Whiskers, the Bethnal Green cocktail bar that’s just been named the UK’s best. The winner of the annual Top 50 Cocktail Bars award, Satan’s Whiskers climbed up four places from its previous ranking to beat last year’s winner, Lab-22 in Cardiff. Another east London bar, Tayēr + Elementary, came third.
Time Out Global

First look: The new turquoise DLR trains are here

The first pics of the newly arrived turquoise DLR trains dropped this morning, and they’re looking good. The fresh trains have air-conditioning and USB charging portals, and – don’t worry – you’ll still be able to sit at the front and pretend to ‘drive’ the train, Sadiq Khan said.
Anita Durairaj

It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from Canada

Fritznel Richard from Haiti had been living with his wife in Quebec, Canada for a year. The couple had crossed into Canada as migrants seeking asylum. Richard and his wife fled from Haiti to go to Brazil. From Brazil, the couple was able to enter the U.S. However, their ultimate goal was to end up in Canada. Perhaps, they believed that the asylum process would be easier in Canada.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
studyfinds.org

Best Cancun Hotels In 2023: Stunning Stays In Mexico’s Tropics Most Recommended By Experts

Cancun is a popular vacation destination located on the eastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. With its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and a range of luxury resorts, it’s no wonder that Cancun is a popular destination for travelers worldwide. If you’re planning a trip to Mexico’s coast, you’ll want to stay in one of the best hotels in Cancun. We’ve got you covered!
Time Out Global

Could travel chaos return this summer?

Last spring and summer, the aviation industry was a bit of a mess. When a huge increase in demand following the easing of travel restrictions around the world coincided with a major staff shortage, airports were scenes of huge queues, mini mountains of lost baggage and reels of cancelled and delayed flights.
The Independent

Don’t ask to swap seats – but it’s fine to recline: The new travel etiquette

Inspired by The Cut’s viral (and admittedly “deranged”) list of rules for a post-Covid society, the travel desk thought it would compile a fresh etiquette guide for the modern traveller. Buckle up (and don’t unbuckle until that seatbelt sign is off): here’s our 25-point guide to being a good travel citizen this year.Air travel1. Get your hand luggage in order...No one likes that person dropping pens, used tissues and screwed-up receipts as they rifle for their passport or liquids. So do yourself and all of us a favour by getting a cabin bag with a zip pocket or compartment at...
OurSentinel

Like to travel? 4 pro tips from seasoned travelers on luggage

Brandoint -Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the journey. The right bag and approach to packing can make your trip a breeze, while the wrong luggage and poor planning can cause unnecessary frustration.
Time Out Global

Amsterdam is banning weed in its red light district

Amsterdam is known for many things: incredible museums, pretty canals, colourful Dutch Baroque buildings – and, of course, weed. As much a part of the city’s culture as Van Gogh and bitterballen, cannabis is legally sold at the many cosy Amsterdam coffeeshops, which bring in thousands of visitors a year.
Time Out Global

Montreal's most romantic spots according to Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski has a lot of love for Montreal. The author, host of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Easy Bake Battle and cofounder of Yummers (the pet food brand) is no stranger to the city. Born in Montreal, he returns to his hometown on the regular. Catch him in Montreal during...
Time Out Global

You can soon choose whether to wear a mask indoors and on public transport in Japan

Even at the height of the pandemic, mask wearing was never a legally required mandate here in Japan. Nevertheless, it has become a common practice in the country. However, Japan has decided to reclassify Covid-19 as just a seasonal flu on May 8. In line with that, the government is also looking at relaxing the rules of mask-wearing. According to NHK, you can soon decide whether to wear a mask indoors, and this takes effect on March 13.
Time Out Global

We went for a pint with Catherine Cohen

Catherine Cohen loves a photoshoot. The New York City’s favourite ‘one-woman cabaret chanteuse’ is extremely jet-lagged when she turns up at Time Out’s office less than 24 hours after landing in the city ahead of her first UK tour. Barely ten minutes later, she’s got a...
