Golden Minerals Reports Continued Exploration Success at Yoquivo Gold-Silver Project, Mexico
GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals,” “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE-A: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to report results from the final 10 holes of the third drill program conducted at its Yoquivo gold-silver project in northwest Chihuahua state, Mexico. Highlights from the program include: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005334/en/ Figure 1: Phase 3 drilling, Yoquivo Project, Chihuahua (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nighthawk Gold Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Demonstrates Significant Boost to the Global and Open-Pit Mineral Resources
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Nighthawk Gold Corp. (“ Nighthawk ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate 1 (the “ 2023 MRE ”) on the Colomac Gold Project (the “ Project ”), located 200 kilometres (“ km ”) north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada (please see Table 1 for the 2023 MRE Summary). The 2023 MRE demonstrates a significant expansion of the open-pit (“ OP ”) mineralization compared to the estimates reported in 2022 2 (“ 2022 Estimate ”) and the potential for a future large-scale, OP project within the Company’s District-Scale exploration land package. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005475/en/ Figure 1 - District-Scale Gold Property Map – Northwest Territories, Canada (Graphic: Business Wire)
Silver Grade of 23,997 G/T Hit at B.C. Mining Project
Just announced 2022 drill results from Dolly Varden Silver Corp.'s (DV:TSX.V; DOLLF:OTCQX) Kitsault Valley project are noteworthy, for extending the Wolf and Kitsol deposits, returning the best silver grade to date and illuminating a new mineralized discovery, reported Research Capital Corp. analyst Stuart McDougall in a Feb. 7 research note.
Nevada rancher warns inflation isn’t over: Americans should prepare to pay more for groceries
J.J. Goicoechea, who serves as director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture, said ranchers need less regulation and the government to "get out of our way."
Egg Prices Are Ridiculous in Colorado, This is the Main Reason Why
Chicken eggs are a hot topic right now. Egg prices are historically high in Colorado and across the country, that's if you can even find them in the store. If you research the topic, just about every source from chicken farmers to government departments to bird rescue groups will agree it's because of the outbreak of the avian flu.
Drill targets for lithium brines defined at Arcadia Minerals’ (ASX:AM7) Bitterwasser project - Kalkine Media
Arcadia Minerals has announced a geophysical interpretation of the helicopter borne electro-magnetic survey that was concluded recently by the geologists of the firm. As per the interpretation, there is structural concurrence between highly anomalous electro-magnetic zones and mineralised lithium clay pans. The company is planning for three stratigraphic boreholes by...
Copper Development Association analysis shows copper should be included on US Critical Minerals List
According to a new report from the Copper Development Association (CDA), McClean, Virginia, copper now meets the U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS’) benchmark Supply Risk score of 0.4 for automatic inclusion on the U.S. Critical Minerals List. The CDA says the report replicates the USGS methodology used to determine mineral criticality.
Nine Mile Metals to Hire Windfall Geotek's AI Services for the Properties Located in the Bathurst Mining Camp & Acquire a New Claim Block
DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. (TSXV:WIN),(OTC:WINKF),(FSE:L7C2)a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector is pleased to announce it has signed a contract to provide AI Mineral Exploration Targeting services forNINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE:NINE, OTCQB:VMSXF, FSE:KQ9)
Evraz rail mill sidetracked by dispute
In July 2021, the Evraz North America business unit of Russia-based global steel producer Evraz broke ground on a $500 capital project at its steel rail production facility in Pueblo, Colorado. In the subsequent 18 months, not everything has gone to plan with the project. After Russia invaded Ukraine in...
Corn Futures Slide on Risk-Off Day Following WASDE -- Daily Grain Highlights
--Corn for March delivery fell 1.1%, to $6.70 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday as grain traders embraced a hands-off approach after Wednesday's WASDE report yielded little to move the market. --Wheat for March delivery fell 1% to $7.57 1/4 a bushel. --Soybeans for March...
California Rainstorms Paying Off and Ukraine Grain Exports Rebound
**California’s January storms may be paying their first dividends for farmers. The California Department of Water Resources announced the State Water Project may deliver 30% of requested supplies this year, up from an initial projection of 5% in December. The final water allocation for 2022 was 5%. A 30%...
Tennant Minerals Limited Report Spectacular Drill Hit of 30.5m @ 6.2% Copper and 6.8 g/t Gold at Bluebird
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Tennant Minerals Limited (ASX:TMS) (FRA:UH7A) is excited to announce a spectacular, true-width intersection of high-grade copper and gold from BBDD0018, the first diamond drillhole of the recently completed Stage 2 drilling program at the Bluebird discovery (see intersection on longitudinal projection, Figure 1* below). Spectacular...
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers say
Following the removal of shipping containers plugging gaps in the border wall in Yuma, Arizona (because of a Biden administration lawsuit), farmers with fields along the U.S.-Mexico border have expressed concerns over food safety, according to a news report.
The 5 Largest Farms in the U.S.
Farming and agriculture aren’t just hobbies people have but essential parts of an economy that feed the people within a country. Without an amazing network of farmers and agricultural experts, there wouldn’t be enough for everyone to eat. Today, we will look at the top five largest farms in the U.S. to get a reference for just how large some farms are.
Gold Mining Co. Reports Positive Results in Promising Properties
McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. (MLM:NEO;MLMLF:OTCQB) has reported results from progress made at its High Lake property in Ontario, located directly east of the Ontario-Manitoba border. Since drilling began, results from High Lake include a world-class intersection grading 24.96 grams per tonne of gold over 14.9 meters in hole MLHL-22-06. In other drilling, 9.8 grams per tonne of gold was intersected over 9.7 meters, only 20 meters from surface. Drilling has also intersected 13.52 g/t gold over 6.5 meters in hole MLHL-22-12 from 229.00 to 235.5 meters.
Centene reaches $215 million settlement addressing California drug overcharges
(Reuters) - Centene Corp has reached a $215.4 million settlement with California to resolve accusations it overcharged a state program for affordable healthcare by falsely inflating its costs for providing prescription drugs to patients. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Wednesday with the managed care company, which...
Copper Co. Has New CEO, Renewed Focus on Mexico
Infinitum Copper Corp. (INFI:TSX) is moving into the new year with a new president and chief executive officer and a renewed focus on its flagship La Adelita project in Mexico. Matt Hudson takes the reins from Steve Robertson just as the new green economy and its expected crush on copper...
California Prop 12 hovers over Pork Congress
DES MOINES, Iowa — The pork industry continues to wait on a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding California’s Proposition 12 law. That decision is expected in late February or early March, said Michael Formica, chief legal strategist for the National Pork Producers Council. He spoke to producers at the Iowa Pork Congress here Jan. 25.
