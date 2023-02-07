ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esmeralda County, NV

The Associated Press

Golden Minerals Reports Continued Exploration Success at Yoquivo Gold-Silver Project, Mexico

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals,” “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE-A: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to report results from the final 10 holes of the third drill program conducted at its Yoquivo gold-silver project in northwest Chihuahua state, Mexico. Highlights from the program include: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005334/en/ Figure 1: Phase 3 drilling, Yoquivo Project, Chihuahua (Graphic: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Nighthawk Gold Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Demonstrates Significant Boost to the Global and Open-Pit Mineral Resources

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Nighthawk Gold Corp. (“ Nighthawk ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate 1 (the “ 2023 MRE ”) on the Colomac Gold Project (the “ Project ”), located 200 kilometres (“ km ”) north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada (please see Table 1 for the 2023 MRE Summary). The 2023 MRE demonstrates a significant expansion of the open-pit (“ OP ”) mineralization compared to the estimates reported in 2022 2 (“ 2022 Estimate ”) and the potential for a future large-scale, OP project within the Company’s District-Scale exploration land package. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005475/en/ Figure 1 - District-Scale Gold Property Map – Northwest Territories, Canada (Graphic: Business Wire)
streetwisereports.com

Silver Grade of 23,997 G/T Hit at B.C. Mining Project

Just announced 2022 drill results from Dolly Varden Silver Corp.'s (DV:TSX.V; DOLLF:OTCQX) Kitsault Valley project are noteworthy, for extending the Wolf and Kitsol deposits, returning the best silver grade to date and illuminating a new mineralized discovery, reported Research Capital Corp. analyst Stuart McDougall in a Feb. 7 research note.
kalkinemedia.com

Drill targets for lithium brines defined at Arcadia Minerals’ (ASX:AM7) Bitterwasser project - Kalkine Media

Arcadia Minerals has announced a geophysical interpretation of the helicopter borne electro-magnetic survey that was concluded recently by the geologists of the firm. As per the interpretation, there is structural concurrence between highly anomalous electro-magnetic zones and mineralised lithium clay pans. The company is planning for three stratigraphic boreholes by...
marketscreener.com

Nine Mile Metals to Hire Windfall Geotek's AI Services for the Properties Located in the Bathurst Mining Camp & Acquire a New Claim Block

DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. (TSXV:WIN),(OTC:WINKF),(FSE:L7C2)a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector is pleased to announce it has signed a contract to provide AI Mineral Exploration Targeting services forNINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE:NINE, OTCQB:VMSXF, FSE:KQ9)
Recycling Today

Evraz rail mill sidetracked by dispute

In July 2021, the Evraz North America business unit of Russia-based global steel producer Evraz broke ground on a $500 capital project at its steel rail production facility in Pueblo, Colorado. In the subsequent 18 months, not everything has gone to plan with the project. After Russia invaded Ukraine in...
PUEBLO, CO
marketscreener.com

Tennant Minerals Limited Report Spectacular Drill Hit of 30.5m @ 6.2% Copper and 6.8 g/t Gold at Bluebird

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Tennant Minerals Limited (ASX:TMS) (FRA:UH7A) is excited to announce a spectacular, true-width intersection of high-grade copper and gold from BBDD0018, the first diamond drillhole of the recently completed Stage 2 drilling program at the Bluebird discovery (see intersection on longitudinal projection, Figure 1* below). Spectacular...
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Largest Farms in the U.S.

Farming and agriculture aren’t just hobbies people have but essential parts of an economy that feed the people within a country. Without an amazing network of farmers and agricultural experts, there wouldn’t be enough for everyone to eat. Today, we will look at the top five largest farms in the U.S. to get a reference for just how large some farms are.
KANSAS STATE
streetwisereports.com

Gold Mining Co. Reports Positive Results in Promising Properties

McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. (MLM:NEO;MLMLF:OTCQB) has reported results from progress made at its High Lake property in Ontario, located directly east of the Ontario-Manitoba border. Since drilling began, results from High Lake include a world-class intersection grading 24.96 grams per tonne of gold over 14.9 meters in hole MLHL-22-06. In other drilling, 9.8 grams per tonne of gold was intersected over 9.7 meters, only 20 meters from surface. Drilling has also intersected 13.52 g/t gold over 6.5 meters in hole MLHL-22-12 from 229.00 to 235.5 meters.
marketscreener.com

Centene reaches $215 million settlement addressing California drug overcharges

(Reuters) - Centene Corp has reached a $215.4 million settlement with California to resolve accusations it overcharged a state program for affordable healthcare by falsely inflating its costs for providing prescription drugs to patients. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Wednesday with the managed care company, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
streetwisereports.com

Copper Co. Has New CEO, Renewed Focus on Mexico

Infinitum Copper Corp. (INFI:TSX) is moving into the new year with a new president and chief executive officer and a renewed focus on its flagship La Adelita project in Mexico. Matt Hudson takes the reins from Steve Robertson just as the new green economy and its expected crush on copper...
ARIZONA STATE
agupdate.com

California Prop 12 hovers over Pork Congress

DES MOINES, Iowa — The pork industry continues to wait on a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding California’s Proposition 12 law. That decision is expected in late February or early March, said Michael Formica, chief legal strategist for the National Pork Producers Council. He spoke to producers at the Iowa Pork Congress here Jan. 25.
CALIFORNIA STATE

