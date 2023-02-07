Read full article on original website
Highland Village turning 60
On Valentine’s Day, the city of Highland Village will celebrate its 60th anniversary. Mayor Dan Jaworski wrote in his most recent column for the Cross Timbers Gazette that people from Highland Park started building weekend getaways on the west side of the new Lewisville Lake, and some started making the houses their permanent homes. They decided they needed a name for this new community and chose to keep the “Highland” from Highland Park, and they added “Village” because of the close knit community that had already been established. Highland Village incorporated as an official city on Feb. 14, 1963 with a vote of 53 for and seven opposed.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales
Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
Colleyville denies community-opposed development Greystone Manor
Colleyville City Council denied the development of Greystone Manor at its Feb. 7 meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) A proposal to build a 45-lot neighborhood failed in front of Colleyville City Council. The proposed rezoning of agricultural land to a residential district to build the housing development Greystone Manor was denied...
fwtx.com
Bits and Bites: New Restaurant Openings
A Chicago-based restaurant will soon move into a space where a ridiculous number of other restaurants have fallen. Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is slated to open this spring at 2600 W. Seventh St., in the seemingly cursed end-cap spot where nearly a dozen other restaurants have failed, including Mac’s Steaks & Seafood, Bite City Grill, M Bistro, and the two-restaurants-in-one, Barrel & Bones Craft Bar & Smokehouse and Bourbon Street Oyster Bar & Grill.
Dallas Observer
Hurtado in Little Elm Shutters
After opening just last June, Hurtado Barbecue announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, the closing of its Little Elm location on Hardwicke Lane. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Little Elm location," said owner Brandon Hurtado. "We gave it everything we had, but after being forced to close with severe water leaks and inclement weather in a very seasonal town, we unfortunately couldn’t recover."
Zafiro’s Grill y Cantina brings fresh Mexican cooking to Colleyville
Zafrios Grill y Cantina opened in Colleyville on Jan. 28. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Zafiros Mexican Grill y Cantina opened in Colleyville on Jan. 28. Located at 5204 Colleyville Blvd., Zafiros offers Mexican cooking featuring fresh, scratch-kitchen ingredients, such as locally sourced vegetables, in-house butchered meats and fish hand selected by chefs, according to its website. The restaurant serves a variety of cuisines, including tostadas, fajitas, nachos, steak, handmade corn tortillas and more, according to its menu. 817-900-6535. https://zafirosmexicangrillycantina.godaddysites.com.
Buybuy Baby plans to close Lewisville location
Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Buybuy Baby is expected to close its Lewisville location. A closing date has not yet been determined. The store is located at 719 Hebron Parkway. The Lewisville location is offering discounted items in an effort to clear the store’s shelves. Buybuy Baby’s selection includes clothes, strollers, car seats, nursing and feeding items, and more. Modified hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. 972-538-3729. www.buybuybaby.com.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen P&Z committee passes new shopping center proposal
A new shopping center is being proposed near Greenville Ave. and High Trail Road in Allen. Community members gathered at a Feb. 7 Allen Planning & Zoning meeting to discuss possible concerns with the proposed shopping center. Five buildings were proposed for the 7.5-acre plot of land in question. Around 23,000 square feet would be used for office space while 79,000 square feet were slated for retail, warehouse and other uses, City of Allen Senior Planner Kim Yockey said.
tourcounsel.com
Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas
Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
Shuffling in and finding one of the few remaining seats at the bar, a popular spot for the regulars, you grab a menu and peruse knowing that you will order the chicken fried steak. But you scan the menu with the thought you may discover a new Texas favorite, but alas you do not. Nothing new has been invented in the past hundred years that might exceed the perfection of a slab of tasty beef pounded thick and hand-breaded and deep fried. The craggy crisp layers are an exciting place for unctuous creamed gravy to lay rest in anticipation of your first bite.
Around Argyle — February 2023
Valentine’s Day is coming up, and with it the second anniversary of Winter Storm Uri. The storm brought subfreezing temperatures and snow to most of the state. Many Argyle homes were without power for almost three days. In the analysis of what went wrong with power generation, transmission and distribution, we learned that multiple factors contributed to the hardships many Texans faced. In 2022, exceptionally high temperatures earlier than usual in the spring again stressed our power infrastructure and heightened worries about the resilience of the Texas power system, or grid.
New Brewery in the Works for North Richland Hills
Keyworth Brewing Co. will offer a place to hang with friends and family while enjoying a couple of brews.
Foodie Friday: Komodo Loco
A Japanese-Latin fusion restaurant in the heart of Denton? Count us in! And with a name like Komodo Loco (‘Crazy Dragon’), you just never know what you’re in for when you visit and we kind of love that too. We’ve had so many of you tell us...
Chris Drew announces candidacy for Flower Mound Town Council
Chris Drew, a Flower Mound resident who serves on several town commissions, announced his candidacy for Flower Mound Town Council in a news release on Wednesday night. “My campaign is about being a servant and a voice for all residents of our town,” Drew said in a statement. “I promise to support low density, be fiscally responsible, and honor the Master Plan.”
Chuy’s Tex-Mex Moving Into Terrell
Authentic Tex-Mex could be served at this new location by the end of 2023.
Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — February 2023
Hello, Flower Mound! I hope you’re settling in nicely to 2023. There’s nothing quite like that fresh calendar feeling, and as I’ve been getting organized for all that’s ahead this year, I realized I have quite a few updates to pass along to you!. First, in...
New hotel opens at the Flower Mound River Walk
Home2 Suites by Hilton, an extended-stay hotel, opens its doors Friday at the River Walk in Flower Mound, the hotel announced in a news release Thursday. “We are excited to open Hilton’s all-suite extended-stay hotel concept in Flower Mound,” said General Manager Dylan Franco. “Our spacious guestrooms, hotel amenities and prominent location make us an ideal fit for leisure and business travelers visiting our beautiful city.”
Faster Internet Coming To The City Of McKinney
Quicker internet speeds will soon become a reality for every resident in McKinney, Texas. The McKinney city council announced that it has approved of an agreement with telecom company SiFi Networks to install its open-access fiber network in every neighborhood across the city. As a result of the agreement, SiFi...
Del Campo Empanadas opens in Lakeside
A new authentic Argentinian restaurant is now open in south Flower Mound. Del Campo Empanadas announced its opening this week at 901 Long Prairie Road, Suite 160, where it will be serving up a variety of pastries and empanadas daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Empanada flavors include Argentine style beef, beef classic, chicken, ham and cheese, spinach, caprese and shrimp.
QSR magazine
Lucky's Chicken Opens Third Location
Lucky’s Chicken, Dallas’ favorite hot chicken concept, has opened its 3rd outpost on Lemmon Ave and Oak Lawn Ave. in the former Einstein Bros. Bagel location (3827 Lemmon Ave). This opening is one of four new locations in 2023. Known for its top-notch fried chicken and bluesy, retro...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
