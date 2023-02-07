Read full article on original website
Danny Freeman Joins CNN as Correspondent
Danny Freeman joins CNN as a correspondent in Philadelphia. He previously worked at WCAU Philadelphia, known as NBC10, where he was an investigative reporter focused on campaign finance, environmental issues and police accountability. Before that, Freeman worked at KNSD San Diego as a political reporter, where he hosted the public...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
President Joe Biden's Walk Mocked After State of the Union Address
"I love how the entire country is supposed to pretend that how Biden walks isn't at all a big deal," wrote conservative commentator Jesse Kelly.
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37
The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation
Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
Fox Soul Gets Pre-Super Bowl Interview With President Biden
African-American targeted streaming service Fox Soul has scored a major coup in securing an interview with President Joe Biden before Fox’s Super Bowl LVII telecast Sunday. The Fox Soul interview comes after the White House said the traditional Super Bowl pregame presidential conversation been canceled by Fox Corp, acccording to published reports. Fox Corp. said there was some “initial confusion’ after the White House had reached out to Fox Soul Thursday evening. Fox added that Fox Soul looks forward to interviewing the president for Super Bowl Sunday.
Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Floats To Primetime, Total-Day Chart Wins
Fox News Channel swept the basic cable primetime and total-day ratings charts for the second consecutive week, according to Nielsen. Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers in primetime for the week of January 30-February 5 for its second consecutive win, besting ESPN and MSNBC, which tied for second place with 1 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
Review: ‘Not Dead Yet’ on ABC
Not Dead Yet, a comedy starring Gina Rodriguez as a journalist whose life is a bit of a mess, starts Wednesday, February 8 on ABC. Rodriguez, who played Jane in Jane the Virgin, portrays Nell, who quit the newspaper she worked at five years ago to move to London with her boyfriend, only to see the relationship explode. She is hired back at the newspaper, but with a less than desirable role: writing obituaries.
WABC New York Public Affairs Show ‘Tiempo’ Turns 40
Tiempo, a WABC New York public affairs show focused on the Hispanic community, marks 40 years on the air with its episode Sunday, February 12. Joe Torres hosts the program, which is on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. “Tiempo has been serving the Hispanic community for 40 years, keeping its viewers...
CNN’s Chris Licht Reportedly Wants Charles Barkley In His Primetime Lineup
CNN CEO Chris LIcht, looking to boost a low-scoring primetime lineup, is reportedly trying to get NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley to do a primetime show on the news network. Barkley has built a career as an outspoken, award-winning commentator on TNT’s Inside the NBA. TNT and CNN are both owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.
