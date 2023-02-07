Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Catholic high school student who believes in only two genders suspended, arrested for protesting his suspension
Report: A Catholic high school student in Canada was arrested Monday after being suspended for protesting against transgender people's use of bathrooms labeled for girls at his school. He says that according to his personal and religious beliefs, that there are only two genders. Now he is appealing his case (along with his attorney) to Ontario's human rights tribunal.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Biden ad lib during the State of the Union has left people scratching their heads
At a particularly contentious moment in his State of the Union address, President Biden ad-libbed something that had a lot of people scratching their heads. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: As my football coach used to say, lots of luck in your senior year. MARTÍNEZ: But what does...
Kaya, a furry ambassador for veterans and service dogs, has died
If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. Kaya, a smart and intuitive German shepherd, died on Feb. 4. A...
A food subsidy many college students relied on is ending with the pandemic emergency
Many college students do not have enough to eat. A 2020 survey by Temple University found about a third of students in higher ed nationwide experienced food insecurity. Some have been eligible for a federal emergency food subsidy during the pandemic, but that's coming to an end. Katia Riddle reports from Portland, Ore.
The push for a bill that would drive research into reparations for Black Americans
Twenty years ago, the late Democratic Congressman John Conyers of Michigan posed this question to a crowd of thousands. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JOHN CONYERS: Reparations, not in the next century, not in 2185, not 10 years from now. But reparations when? Reparations when?. SUMMERS: He was the original sponsor...
Biden speech acknowledges immigration and pathway to citizenship issues
The people watching last night's State of the Union speech include Yalidy Matos, who is at Rutgers, where she studies politics and its intersection with American diversity, things like race and gender. Welcome to the program. YALIDY MATOS: Thank you so much, Steve. Thanks for having me. INSKEEP: OK. So...
The U.S. shot down an object over Alaska. The government doesn't know yet what it was
U.S. fighter jets on Friday afternoon shot down a mysterious object about the size of a car that was detected about 40,000 feet over Alaska. It's not yet clear what it was — the White House is describing it as a "high-altitude object." But the incident marks the second time in a week where dramatic action has been taken to shoot down something deemed to be a threat over the skies of America.
Southwest Airlines was in the hot seat at a Senate hearing over its recent meltdown
A top Southwest Airlines executive was in the hot seat on Capitol Hill today. A Senate committee was questioning him over the airline's disastrous performance over the December holidays. Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights during that operational meltdown. The airline delayed thousands more, affecting at least 200,000 would-be travelers. NPR's transportation correspondent David Schaper covered the hearing. So David, tell us what happened today.
Biden had a sick burn in his State of the Union speech. 'Lots of luck' explaining it
At a particularly contentious moment in his State of the Union address, President Biden ad-libbed a line that left a lot of people scratching their heads. He was taunting Republicans who want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes the politically popular measure to cap drug prices for seniors.
Biden administration officials briefed lawmakers on the downed Chinese balloon
We have new information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this week. The U.S. Navy and FBI are working to recover what remains of the balloon. Meanwhile, members of Congress want to know what data it collected while hovering over the U.S.
Financial coaching offered through pediatricians offices could improve infant health
Most parents don't go to the pediatrician's office for financial advice, but a new study suggests it may be what some parents need. NPR's Pien Huang reports on an experiment that aims to ease the money strain on new parents and improve infant health. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Four years ago,...
To survive WWII, a young man hid his Jewish identity and joined the Hitler Youth
A Holocaust survivor with a surprising story died last week at the age of 97. Solomon Perel survived World War II by hiding his Jewish identity and joining the Hitler Youth. His story is told in the 1990 film "Europa Europa." NPR's Daniel Estrin in Tel Aviv has this remembrance. And the story you're about to hear includes a description of sexual assault.
Nicaragua frees almost all of its political prisoners
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: As they waited at the arrivals hall of Dulles International Airport in Virginia, they read the names of the now-freed political prisoners. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Edgard Francisco Parrales Castillo. UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Libertad. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Maria Esther Gonzalez Vega. UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Libertad. PERALTA: According...
Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, is making history nearly 20 years after her death
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing in Spanish). The Cuban American singer left a music legacy that included numerous Grammy Awards, a National Medal of Arts and 23 gold albums. FELIX CONTRERAS, BYLINE: Her performance was just - was untouchable. MARTÍNEZ: That's Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras. He says Cruz's career transcended music. Cruz's former...
UVM officials apologize to Vt. state-recognized tribes while Odanak reps continue to denounce them
A University of Vermont official apologized for causing harm to state-recognized tribes through an event hosted by the school last spring. A 2002 report by the state attorney general's office, when one group was applying for federal recognition, came to the same conclusion. But the groups reject those claims, and...
Republican State of the Union rebuttals differed in more than just language
Republicans' dual rebuttals to President Biden's State of the Union differed in language and strategy ahead of the 2024 election. While Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders went straight for criticism of the "radical left" that included "indoctrinating" children and forcing "woke" culture on Americans in her English language response, Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani took a more diplomatic approach — sticking to policy issues and ending on a hopeful note, in Spanish.
