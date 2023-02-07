ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cahokia, IL

FOX2Now

Man dies in hit-and-run crash on I-70 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – One man died in a hit-and-run crash Friday evening along Interstate 70 in Warren County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP reports that Brian E. Page, 31, of Wright City died in the collision. Page was a pedestrian and not inside the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run, per MSHP crash reports.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

3 teenagers in custody after 17-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenagers were taken into custody after a 17-year-old boy was killed Friday night in a shooting in north St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers with its North County Precinct responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a shooting on the 1800 block of High Sun Drive, near the Florissant city limits. Officers found the teenager shot in a parking lot.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Crystal City teen hurt in crash between Festus and De Soto

A 16-year-old girl from Crystal City was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. P south of Hillsboro Hematite Road between Festus and De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:05 p.m., the teenager was driving a 1992 Chevrolet 1500 north on the highway...
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

MSHP asks for public's help in I-70 fatal hit-and-run investigation

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday night. A 31-year-old man was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 195, just outside of Warrenton in Warren County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigate head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. – Police are investigating a head-on crash Friday evening. The accident occurred at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road in Columbia, Illinois. According to the police, a white 2010 Ford van was driving in the northbound lane when it crossed over onto the opposite lane and hit a white 2019 Chevy truck head-on.
COLUMBIA, IL
mymoinfo.com

Local fire agencies busy with an influx in fire calls

(Jefferson County) Firefighters in Jefferson County were kept busy last Friday responding to various fire calls in the county. Fire crews with the High Ridge Fire Protection District responded to a residential fire in the 1500 block of Pecan Court in High Ridge. High Ridge fire Chief John Barton says...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

EMT assault alleged in Bethalto

Bethalto Police arrested a man this week, accused of assaulting an emergency medical technician. 48-year-old Chad Courtoise is charged with felony aggravated battery, and his bail’s set at thirty-thousand dollars. Bethalto police say on Wednesday morning Courtoise allegedly kicked the EMT’s leg, squeezed her arm, and pulled her down....
BETHALTO, IL
mymoinfo.com

Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bystander caught a man on cell phone video stealing a catalytic converter at a St. Louis grocery store. A woman contacted News 4 about a maroon Jeep following her into a Schnuck’s parking lot on Loughboro in South City. The woman stated she went into the grocery store for 10 minutes, and her catalytic converter was gone when she came out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location

GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
GLEN CARBON, IL
stlmag.com

Where to shop for new home furniture in St. Louis

Creating a cozy sense of home has never been more popular—or more rewarding. To help you make the most of your surroundings, we've compiled a list of furniture stores—both local and national chains—that specialize in selling new accessories and furnishings. West County. This family business started in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

