Man dies in hit-and-run crash on I-70 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – One man died in a hit-and-run crash Friday evening along Interstate 70 in Warren County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP reports that Brian E. Page, 31, of Wright City died in the collision. Page was a pedestrian and not inside the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run, per MSHP crash reports.
3 teenagers in custody after 17-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenagers were taken into custody after a 17-year-old boy was killed Friday night in a shooting in north St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers with its North County Precinct responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a shooting on the 1800 block of High Sun Drive, near the Florissant city limits. Officers found the teenager shot in a parking lot.
Two dead in south St. Louis County house fire
Two adults died Wednesday morning in a south St. Louis County house fire.
Man shot as robbers confront 7 people in Downtown St. Louis
One man was shot as robbers confronted a group of seven people Friday evening in Downtown St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City teen hurt in crash between Festus and De Soto
A 16-year-old girl from Crystal City was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. P south of Hillsboro Hematite Road between Festus and De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:05 p.m., the teenager was driving a 1992 Chevrolet 1500 north on the highway...
2 injured in head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois Friday night
COLUMBIA, Illinois — A two-vehicle head-on collision resulted in two injuries Friday night. The Columbia Police Department is investigating the head-on collision that happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road, according to police Chief Jason Donjon. A 31-year-old man from Collinsville...
MSHP asks for public's help in I-70 fatal hit-and-run investigation
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday night. A 31-year-old man was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 195, just outside of Warrenton in Warren County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Police investigate head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. – Police are investigating a head-on crash Friday evening. The accident occurred at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road in Columbia, Illinois. According to the police, a white 2010 Ford van was driving in the northbound lane when it crossed over onto the opposite lane and hit a white 2019 Chevy truck head-on.
'We knew that we needed to do something': Troy businesses support community after deadly crash
TROY, Mo. — A long list of names on the back of the T-shirt Jordan Reichert wore on Thursday was a reflection of the overwhelming amount of support for the victims in a crash in Lincoln County, including her nephew Kaedan Tyler. Three teens, 15-year-old Tyler, 18-year-old Will Flickinger...
mymoinfo.com
Local fire agencies busy with an influx in fire calls
(Jefferson County) Firefighters in Jefferson County were kept busy last Friday responding to various fire calls in the county. Fire crews with the High Ridge Fire Protection District responded to a residential fire in the 1500 block of Pecan Court in High Ridge. High Ridge fire Chief John Barton says...
Building collapses near I-70 in north St. Louis
A building at 927 Tyler has collapsed.
advantagenews.com
EMT assault alleged in Bethalto
Bethalto Police arrested a man this week, accused of assaulting an emergency medical technician. 48-year-old Chad Courtoise is charged with felony aggravated battery, and his bail’s set at thirty-thousand dollars. Bethalto police say on Wednesday morning Courtoise allegedly kicked the EMT’s leg, squeezed her arm, and pulled her down....
mymoinfo.com
Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
KMOV
Archdiocese speaks out after releasing plans to consolidate 178 parishes to 88 pastorates
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A new draft proposed by the Archdiocese of St. Louis aims to reduce 178 of its parishes into 88 pastorates. This comes amid concerns over a shortage of priests in the region, and in an effort for the Archdiocese to consolidate its resources. “One is shifting...
KMOV
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bystander caught a man on cell phone video stealing a catalytic converter at a St. Louis grocery store. A woman contacted News 4 about a maroon Jeep following her into a Schnuck’s parking lot on Loughboro in South City. The woman stated she went into the grocery store for 10 minutes, and her catalytic converter was gone when she came out.
edglentoday.com
Chick-Fil-A Off And Running At New Glen Carbon Location
GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon opened its doors to a large group at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Vehicles were already lined up ready to be the first customers in...
stlmag.com
Where to shop for new home furniture in St. Louis
Creating a cozy sense of home has never been more popular—or more rewarding. To help you make the most of your surroundings, we've compiled a list of furniture stores—both local and national chains—that specialize in selling new accessories and furnishings. West County. This family business started in...
'This can't be normal for nursing homes': Family questions nursing home death
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The happiest day of Dennis Price’s life was when Van Halen made him an honorary fifth member of the legendary rock band even though he only had the use of his right arm. He kept a picture of the moment in his room...
KSDK
From friends to now co-workers at Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence
ST. LOUIS — Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence in Belleville, IL is home to top of the line care, but it’s also home to two hometown friends turned co-workers. Patrick Neville and Hans Moosa are two vascular surgeons who knew one another long before their professional...
