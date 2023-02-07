Read full article on original website
OnePlus 11 Review: A Quality Phone at a Competitive Price
The OnePlus 11 isn’t a debut by any means. OnePlus has been selling phones in various markets for years, but this one marks a shift in approach to being fashionable and credible — not to mention cheaper — while also dealing with its branding challenges in a place where Apple, Samsung, and Google reign.
Your Disdain for Micro Four Thirds is Misguided
Micro Four Thirds (MFT) is perhaps the most derided of all camera formats in modern digital photography. It is constantly overlooked, scoffed at, and is the subject of disdain. It really shouldn’t be, and you all are way too hard on it. MFT is undoubtedly the least conventionally “popular”...
Darktable is at Risk of Dropping Support for macOS
Darktable, an open-source photography workflow application and RAW processor, is at risk of dropping support for macOS as its sole developer has decided to move on, and there is no one to replace him. As shared on the Pixel.us forum — a place for discussion on open-source photography applications —...
ImagenAI Adds Subject Mask AI Tool and Profile Sharing Capabilities
Imagen has added new features to its artificial intelligence-powered (AI) photo editing solution, ImagenAI, including subject mask editing and the ability to share an AI profile with additional photographers. ImagenAI is a personalized photo editing assistant that learns a photographer’s style over time, allowing Lightroom Classic users to bulk edit...
The Making of Western-Inspired Rolls-Royce Commercial ‘The Frontier’
Blending past and present, Los Angeles-based production company Valkyr Productions shows how its team crafted an award-winning Western-style Rolls-Royce commercial. Shot at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana, the self-funded ad was filmed over four days by more than 30 cast and 30 crew. Written and directed by...
