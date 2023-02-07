Canon has announced the Canon EOS R8, a full-frame mirrorless camera the company says is aimed at amateur photographers and videographers. The R8 features the same 24-megapixel sensor as the Canon R6 Mark II as well as the same Dual Pixel AF, the DIGIC X processor, and its AI-driven subject recognition. While much is the same, the R8 is lighter and more compact and makes some concessions to get to a lower cost of entry.

3 DAYS AGO