Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Canon’s New EOS R8 Packs the Power of the EOS R6 II into a Compact Body
Canon has announced the Canon EOS R8, a full-frame mirrorless camera the company says is aimed at amateur photographers and videographers. The R8 features the same 24-megapixel sensor as the Canon R6 Mark II as well as the same Dual Pixel AF, the DIGIC X processor, and its AI-driven subject recognition. While much is the same, the R8 is lighter and more compact and makes some concessions to get to a lower cost of entry.
petapixel.com
Canon Expands its Affordable Lens Lineup with 55-210mm and 24-50mm
Canon has released two new lenses for its RF full-frame and RF-S APS-C lineups: RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM. The Canon RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM lens is a telephoto zoom lens optimized for APS-C sensor size cameras. It provides a 35mm coverage equivalent of 88–336mm lens and allows for telephoto photography and videography with 4.5 stops of optical image stabilization and close-focusing capabilities.
petapixel.com
Canon EOS R50 Review: Building a Better Beginner Camera
Canon’s M50 APS-C camera was introduced in February of 2018 when Canon had yet to truly enter the mirrorless camera market, and its tiny new APS-C Canon EOS R50 is more than just a replacement for the M50. A popular item at big box stores like Costco and Best...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
petapixel.com
ImagenAI Adds Subject Mask AI Tool and Profile Sharing Capabilities
Imagen has added new features to its artificial intelligence-powered (AI) photo editing solution, ImagenAI, including subject mask editing and the ability to share an AI profile with additional photographers. ImagenAI is a personalized photo editing assistant that learns a photographer’s style over time, allowing Lightroom Classic users to bulk edit...
petapixel.com
New Photo Studio Promises Pro-Level Headshots Without a Photographer
LiloPhoto bills itself as the world’s first professional self-portrait studio where anyone can get high-quality portraits taken without needing a photographer. The company bills itself as an “absolutely unique project” — a fully automated photo studio that is capable of providing professional-level, high-quality portraits without the need of a photographer, all delivered in a rather compact space that can be placed in malls and other gathering places in metropolitan areas.
petapixel.com
The Making of Western-Inspired Rolls-Royce Commercial ‘The Frontier’
Blending past and present, Los Angeles-based production company Valkyr Productions shows how its team crafted an award-winning Western-style Rolls-Royce commercial. Shot at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana, the self-funded ad was filmed over four days by more than 30 cast and 30 crew. Written and directed by...
petapixel.com
The Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.2 is a ‘High-End’ Portrait Prime for Fujifilm X
Viltrox is aiming at high-end, professional photographers with its new “Air Cutter” AF 75mm f/1.2 lens, a large aperture portrait prime designed for Fujifilm X-Mount. The company says the new lens embodies its years of “deep cultivation of optical technology” and adopts Hoya’s special nitrate material that it imports from Japan. The company did not elaborate on what that material does for the lens.
petapixel.com
OnePlus 11 Review: A Quality Phone at a Competitive Price
The OnePlus 11 isn’t a debut by any means. OnePlus has been selling phones in various markets for years, but this one marks a shift in approach to being fashionable and credible — not to mention cheaper — while also dealing with its branding challenges in a place where Apple, Samsung, and Google reign.
petapixel.com
Halide’s Neural Telephoto Feature Gives Any iPhone AI-Powered Zoom
Halide has released update 2.11 which adds a new feature called Neural Telephoto, which the company says gives all iPhone photographers access to a high-end feature even if they aren’t using the latest and greatest device. Neural Telephoto gives non-Pro iPhones that lack a physical telephoto lens new zoom...
petapixel.com
Google Maps Rolls Out AI-Powered ‘Immersive View’ in Five Cities
Google is making significant improvements to Maps, including a new artificial intelligence-powered (AI) “Immersive View” that is available for select major cities. Nowadays, it’s hard to imagine exploring a major city without a smartphone. Apps such as Google Maps make it easy to explore new areas, learn about nearby landmarks, restaurants, and businesses, and plan exciting trips. Google aims to make navigation even richer and more informative in major cities thanks to Immersive View. The feature, first unveiled at last year’s I/O 2022 conference, delivers a more intuitive Google Maps experience thanks to advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence.
petapixel.com
DxO PhotoLab Update Adds Powerful New Wide Gamut Color Control
DxO has announced an update to the PhotoLab software which brings much more powerful control over color, allowing users to simulate ink and paper combinations when soft proofing. The company, which aims its software at photographers who demand the utmost in quality and control, says this new version of PhotoLab...
petapixel.com
Synology’s New 2-Bay DS223 NAS Promises Simple Data Management
Synology has announced the DiskStation DS223 network attached storage (NAS) system, a new two-bay storage solution in its “Value” lineup of essential storage servers aimed at home and work-from-home use. The DS223 relies upon Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system. It offers a suite of intuitive, easy-to-use data...
petapixel.com
OM-Digital’s New 90mm f/3.5 Macro Brings Ultra Magnification to MFT
OM Digital Solutions is flexing the imaging prowess of Micro Four Thirds (MFT) with the new M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO lens, which showcases just how good photos taken with this relatively small sensor can be. The new 90mm f/3.5 Macro lens is described as an ultra-high-magnification...
petapixel.com
Your Disdain for Micro Four Thirds is Misguided
Micro Four Thirds (MFT) is perhaps the most derided of all camera formats in modern digital photography. It is constantly overlooked, scoffed at, and is the subject of disdain. It really shouldn’t be, and you all are way too hard on it. MFT is undoubtedly the least conventionally “popular”...
petapixel.com
Hasselblad Has Shuttered its East Coast-Based Operations
Hasselblad has shuttered its East Coast-based operations including its entire New Jersey service center. Its headquarters and all of its service work has been moved to the company’s Burbank, California, center that it now shares with DJI. The company first alerted customers that there would be a transition of...
petapixel.com
Leica’s New L-Mount 35mm f/2 and 50mm f/2 are Surprisingly Affordable
Leica is expanding the native lens support for its L-mount SL-System cameras, the SL2 and the SL2-S, with the addition of the Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH and the Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. The German camera company says that both lenses are designed to be particularly compact and lightweight but still...
petapixel.com
Astrophotographers Discover Huge Oxygen Nebula Near Andromeda Galaxy
An astrophotographer helped discover an oxygen nebula located next to the Andromeda Galaxy, the nearest galaxy to the Milky Way. The Andromeda Galaxy is 2.5 million light-years from Earth, a short distance relative to the vastness of space, and it is one of the most photographed celestial objects ever which raises questions as to how the gigantic blue nebula was missed for so long.
petapixel.com
The DJI Mini 2 SE Drops 4K Video But Gets Much Cheaper
DJI has announced its third installment in the Mini series of drones in the Mini 2 SE, which goes pretty much unchanged from the last version other than dropping support for 4K video, but it gets much cheaper in exchange. DJI hasn’t really changed all that much about the Mini...
Comments / 0