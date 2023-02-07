Read full article on original website
Related
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
Best Dividend ETFs of 2023
Stocks that pay quarterly dividends can help protect your portfolio from rocky markets—and inflation.
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Asset Management closes $5.2 billion growth equity fund
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management said Tuesday it had closed a $5.2 billion direct private markets fund that invests in high-growth businesses. The fund, one of the largest growth funds of its kind, seeks to buy minority stakes with an average investment size of about $50 million in businesses that are in the early or middle stages of their growth.
defenseworld.net
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) where we have detected an approximate $1.3 billion dollar outflow -- that's a 1.9% decrease week over week (from 430,837,416 to 422,764,818). Among the largest underlying components of VIG, in trading today Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) is off about 0.2%, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) is off about 0.9%, and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VIG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VIG, versus its 200 day moving average:
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $38,000 in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Position Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $12.32
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DADA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 38,481 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
defenseworld.net
ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Shares Down 0.7%
ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Institutional Trading of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF. A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF stock. UBS Group...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2023: AFRM, CYBR, ASX, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were gaining over 1% in value recently. Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was slipping past 15% after it reported a fiscal Q2 loss of $1.10 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss...
defenseworld.net
Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Shares Down 0.5%
Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Stock Performance. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Comments / 0