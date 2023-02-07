Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Clearwater Paper (CLW)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
NASDAQ
Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.12, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from...
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:. Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE: This insurance and reinsurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days. Everest Re Group, Ltd....
NASDAQ
Is Preferred Bank (PFBC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
NASDAQ
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
The biotech industry is home to many large and prominent corporations, but there are also smaller and lesser-known drugmakers that are worth investors' consideration. Take Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), two mid-cap biotechs with plenty to look forward to ahead. Axsome and Exelixis may not be household...
NASDAQ
Should Investors Buy This Dividend Growth Stock?
Economic data in recent weeks has sparked a belief among some investors and economists that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates by the end of this year. This has led the S&P 500 index to surge 7% higher so far in 2023. Shares of medical devices company Stryker...
NASDAQ
2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The tech space may be facing its share of afflictions at the moment as a decline in customer and enterprise business spending spurred on by the ongoing challenges of the macro environment have taken their toll. Even so, strong businesses are making themselves known and continuing to grow steadily. An...
NASDAQ
Helion Venture Partners Cuts Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)
Fintel reports that Helion Venture Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of PubMatic, Inc. Class A (PUBM). This represents 1.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.41MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Why Stewart Information Stock Fell 11.4% This Week
Stewart Information Services (NYSE: STC) had a bumpy ride this week as its stock price fell 11.4% from last Friday's close through 11:40 a.m. ET today, Feb. 10, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is currently trading at about $45.65 per share, up about 6.7% year to date as of Feb. 10 at 11:40 a.m. ET.
NASDAQ
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market
After an absolutely brutal year, 2023 is off to a strong start. The S&P 500, the index widely regarded as the benchmark for the entire stock market, is up over 8% at this writing. No one truly knows if 2023 is the year a bull market will return, but hopes are high that the rally will continue.
NASDAQ
Why PetMed Express Was a Dog of a Stock This Week
While animal healthcare specialist PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) advertises itself as "your trusted pet expert," the stock market wasn't trusting it as a solid investment this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's shares fell by 13% for the week, largely due to its lackluster quarterly results.
NASDAQ
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
NASDAQ
Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
A few years ago, I read an eye-opening report on dividends that completely changed my investing mindset. While I've always loved investing in dividend stocks, I focused on buying those with the highest yields. However, the Power of Dividends report by Hartford Funds made me shift my direction. It showed...
NASDAQ
Best Stock To Buy: Ford Stock vs. GM Stock
Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) have decades of experience manufacturing and selling cars. That experience may serve as an advantage in the competition for electric vehicle (EV) dominance. This video will answer which stock is the better buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb....
NASDAQ
Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shares Cross Below Book Value
In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $210.00, changing hands as low as $209.95 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
NASDAQ
The Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Right Now With $500
What can you buy with $500? Well, perhaps you've been secretly craving a new watch, an awesome-looking drone, or maybe a fancy espresso machine. But if you're more inclined to invest rather than spend, maybe some stock picks are what you're after. So let's take a look at what industrial stocks I'd invest in if I had $500.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks Raising Their Dividends for Over 60 Years
Dividends are a key component of investing, accounting for the vast majority of the S&P 500's returns over the past 60 years. Even better, companies that initiated a dividend or raised their payouts to shareholders have not only outperformed the broad market index since 1973, but handily trounced those that kept their dividend policies unchanged -- or worse -- cut or eliminated their payments. And they did so with significantly less volatility.
NASDAQ
Why Proto Labs Stock Rocketed 26% Today
Shares of for-hire 3D printing company Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) exploded higher in Friday trading, soaring 26.1% through 11:30 a.m. ET after the company beat earnings estimates this morning. Analysts had only expected Proto Labs to report a $0.21 per share adjusted profit on sales of $109.8 million for Q4...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 2/12/2023
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. MATADOR RESOURCES CO (MTDR) is a mid-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ
3 Hot Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now
There are always undervalued companies on the stock market, but there are even more opportunities today than a year or two ago. Not only are price-to-earnings multiples low for many companies, but growth opportunities aren't being appreciated either. Three companies that I think are cheap based on their long-term potential...
Comments / 0