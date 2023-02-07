Miami Heat Trade Dewayne Dedmon And Second-Round Pick To San Antonio Spurs For Cash Consideration

Heat move Dedmon and pick in exchange for cash

The Miami Heat traded center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for cash consideration according to multiple reports.

The move is the Heat's attempt to free salary cap before the trade deadline, putting them in position to make a bigger move. Dedmon fell out of the rotation after playing sparingly during his tenure in Miami.

Dedmon will make his second stint with the Spurs, playing there in 2016-17. This was his third season with the Heat after the y acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks.

The move was likely made because injured center Omer Yurtseven is making progress on returning from offseason ankle surgery that has kept him out all season. Dedmon fell so far on the rotation that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra recently moved veteran Udonis Haslem ahead on the depth chart.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Do the Heat have a chance at Kyrie Irving? CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo says All-Star selection is a sign of respect. CLICK HERE

Captain Udonis Haslem always stays ready. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com , use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com