Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Iowa And It’s Full Of Surprises
On a lightly traveled brick road, next to the railroad tracks and behind a government building is one of Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023. It's not just one of the top restaurants in the Quad Cities, and not just in Iowa, but one of the best in the entire country.
Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
Restaurants Within Walking Distance of Vibrant Arena in Moline [LIST]
The next time you're headed to see a concert at Vibrant Arena in Moline and you want to grab some dinner beforehand, you have plenty of options! Here are some of the restaurants within walking distance of the arena:. 1300 River Drive. Hours. Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to...
One of Iowa’s Most-Endangered Historic Houses Could Be On It’s Way Out
It's always a sad day when a historic structure is marked as "endangered." Especially a place as beautiful as this Iowa home. It risks demolition soon. The George House is a spacious home built in 1892 by a farmer and banker Jacob George. It's one of the "most at-risk buildings in the state", according to Preservation Iowa.
Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees
An eastern Iowa company was fined $4,500 for placing waste tires among tree debris to hasten its burning in December, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Someone reported on Dec. 5 a sudden accumulation of tires and a subsequent fire in a rural area north of Clinton near the Mississippi River, DNR records […] The post Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
Gilly’s Corner Tap owner determined to get liquor license back
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gilly's Corner Tap is appealing to the Iowa Alcohol and Beverages Division after Davenport denied renewing the business's liquor license. The City of Davenport is holding the bar responsible for a shooting that happened on Jan. 5 that left one person dead. "It's been extremely frustrating,...
KWQC
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are asking for the public’s help to find a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run. The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau cover, according to the Bettendorf Police Department. There is significant damage to the front right bumper of the truck.
superhits106.com
Loras College Student Apparently Hit By Train
Authorities have confirmed that a person was injured earlier this week in an apparent train strike. 21 year old Jayden Upton, a Loras College student from Rock Island, Illinois, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced trauma care. According to Dubuque police, officials responded at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the area under the Third Street bridge near U.S. Highway 61/151 for a report of someone yelling for help. Police found Upton lying along the Canadian National Railway tracks. A report says Upton was conscious and alert but had sustained severe injuries to his left arm and leg due to an apparent train strike. The Canadian National Police Service is investigating the incident.
KCJJ
UIHC patient accused of punching nurse in the groin
A patient at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is accused of punching a nurse in the groin. Iowa City Police say 67-year-old Thomas Schabilion of the Hilltop manufactured housing community on Waterfront Drive was being seen in the UIHC emergency department at 7:45pm on January 27th when he punched a nurse twice in the groin. The victim suffered only minor pain and no injuries, but still requested charges be filed.
Figge’s New Exhibit Is 150 Years Of Fierce, Fearless Fashion
Figge Art Museum is getting a new exhibit and highlights women who dared to be different. Long before there was Lululemon, sneakers, Stanley mugs, and influencer-neutral workout gear, there was sporting fashion. A lot of us just wear leggings now for whatever we're doing. But over the last 160 years, women have selected their clothes based on what exact activity they would be doing.
Countdown Begins On New Oh So Sweet! Location, Jobs Available
A few months back, we brought you the news that Oh So Sweet! By Tiphanie was moving to a new location, and you can now set your clock for the countdown of this newly designed and reformed location of one of the QC's favorite bakeries. The bakery will be closing...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect stole thousands from company, police allege
A 47-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he stole thousands from a company where he worked. Shawn Sparks faces felony charges of first- and second-degree theft, along with a felony charge of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of third-degree theft, court records show.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
Lose the Snow Boots & Grab Your Dancing Shoes for This Weekends Free Winter Jam
The Midwest in winter can be harsh, with temperatures dropping well below freezing and heavy snowfall. The long, dark nights and bitter cold can make it difficult to find anything to actually enjoy. We've all had some version of what they call "seasonal affective disorder". The dreary weather can also...
KBUR
Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant
West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for methamphetamine possession
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, at about 9:38 AM, Des Moines County Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Rd.
B100
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 1