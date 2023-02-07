Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
One of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 NHL season through the first nearly four months has been the Boston Bruins. Expected to struggle out of the gate missing their leading scorer from last season and two of their top-four defensemen, they have far exceeded expectations through the first 51 games, they are doing it at a historic pace. At their All-Star Break, they have an NHL-best 39-7-5 record.
NBC Sports
Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game
Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence. The physicality was off the charts. There were a...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Explains Jake DeBrusk’s Absence
All signs pointed to Jake DeBrusk returning to the Bruins from hand and lower-body injuries Saturday against the Washington Capitals. But it appears that won’t be the case. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said he’d “be shocked” if DeBrusk missed Boston’s first game since the All-Star break, and when DeBrusk wasn’t at practice Thursday afternoon at Warrior Ice Arena, questions begin to rise.
Daily Beast
Inside the ‘Secretive’ Talks That Led to Labor Sec. Marty Walsh Leading the NHL Players Association
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will leave his Cabinet position after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union and become head of the NHL Players Association. That news was reported Tuesday afternoon by Politico, but The Daily Beast can report that Walsh has been involved in secretive deliberations for some time—and the move is not without consternation from some NHL players and agents.
Yardbarker
Bruins Should Target Toews Ahead of Trade Deadline
While the Boston Bruins have been putting together a historic season, general manager Don Sweeney is still looking to add vital pieces to push the team over the top as Stanley Cup favourites. Bo Horvat’s name had been among those linked to the Bruins before the former Vancouver Canucks captain was dealt to the New York Islanders. With Horvat now off the table, many quality names are still available. However, the cap-strapped Bruins have their work cut out for them as Sweeney attempts to make a deal ahead of the trade deadline. For many reasons, the best fit for the Bruins would be to facilitate a trade for Chicago Blackhawks captain and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Jonathan Toews.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba delivers helmet-launching hit, dominates ensuing fight
Jacob Trouba was at it again – delivering huge hits and winning fights. The Rangers captain laid a massive, helmet-launching hit on the Flames’ Nazem Kadri during the second period of New York’s 5-4 overtime win at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. With the Calgary center on the ice near the Rangers’ net, his teammate Dillon Dube attempted to make Trouba pay for the hit, sparking a fight. It didn’t prove to be the best decision for Dube. After an early – and short – stalemate, Trouba tossed four or five punches and wrestled Dube to the ground with the score knotted at two. The 28-year-old Trouba has become of the NHL’s more notorious hitters on the ice. The one he delivered to the Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira last season led to the forward being stretchered off the ice before landing in the hospital. Trouba reached out via text after the hit – which some believed as borderline dirty — happened and the two put it behind them during training camp this season. Trouba also clobbered Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou in December during a 5-2 loss.
Avalanche Defenseman Cale Makar out with head injury
Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar will miss the final two games of a current road trip with a head injury.Colorado coach Jared Bednar announced the news before Thursday night's game at the Tampa Bay Lightning.Makar will also miss Saturday's matchup at Florida and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Denver to face the Lightning on Tuesday night."We just kind of keep an eye on it day by day and see how it goes," Bednar said. "He's going to miss the remainder of this road trip at minimum."Makar, who has 13 goals and 45 points in 45 games this season, was hurt on a check by Pittsburgh's Jeff Carter on Tuesday night.Makar won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP last season when the Avalanche stopped Tampa Bay's two-year reign as NHL champions by winning a six-game Stanley Cup Final.
markerzone.com
PASTRNAK DELETES ALL-STAR WEEKEND PHOTO WITH OVECHKIN FROM HIS INSTAGRAM
David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins has responded after fans in his home country of the Czech Republic (Czechia) kicked up a fuss over a photo. The backlash came after Pastrnak posted a few photos from the NHL's All-Star weekend. One of those photos showed him and Alexander Ovechkin posing on the ice together. That did not get a great response from fans in Czechia.
NHL
Bruins Recall Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 9, that the team has recalled forward Jakub Lauko from Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in eight games with Boston this season, recording one goal and two assists. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 30 AHL games this season with Providence, totaling nine goals and six assists for 15 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77thoverall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
WATCH: NHL Fan Fights Opposing Mascot During Blowout Game
The most entertaining part of Tuesday's Florida-Tampa Bay game did not occur on the ice, with a fan fighting a mascot in the arena. The post WATCH: NHL Fan Fights Opposing Mascot During Blowout Game appeared first on Outsider.
Avs fall to Penguins 2-1 in OT following NHL All-Star break
The Pittsburgh Penguins talked about hitting reset following a wildly uneven first half of the season.Perhaps no player wanted a fresh start more than Kris Letang.The veteran defenseman's nightmarish last two months included the death of his father, a stroke due to a rare heart condition and a separate lower-body injury that forced him to miss several weeks.Letang finally appears to be at full speed now. His wrist shot from the left circle 3:36 into overtime capped a frantic rally as the Penguins stunned the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday night."Tanger's had a tough first half in so many different...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Former Basketball Star JJ Redick’s Wife, Chelsea Kilgore
JJ Redick is a former star NBA player who retired in 2021. He is also a podcaster and sports analyst for ESPN. The Old Man and the Three, a podcast hosted by JJ Redick, is widely considered to be among the best of its kind in the NBA currently. The show, which has episodes every week, features Redick and other guests discussing various aspects of the basketball world. With this, Redick is also enjoying his family life after retirement. His fans are curious to know more about his family, especially the love of his life. JJ Redick’s wife, Chelsea Kilgore, gained notoriety after their wedding but prefers to keep a low profile and restrict access to her Instagram account. Therefore, we delve deep into the background of WAG in this Chelsea Kilgore wiki.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown suffers facial fracture
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown suffered a facial fracture after colliding with teammate Jayson Tatum on Wednesday night. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star break, but will see a specialist on Thursday: Boston’s Jaylen Brown has suffered a facial fracture and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Read more... The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown suffers facial fracture appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
