How Long Will a 2019 Honda Ridgeline Last?

The 2019 Honda Ridgeline has the potential to last more than 200,000 miles and is in the top 10 of the longest-lasting vehicles. The post How Long Will a 2019 Honda Ridgeline Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops

Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption

Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers

Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
This Stylish New All-Electric Travel Trailer Is Basically a One-Bedroom Home on Wheels

Aero Build is serious about making trailers that you can feel at home in even on a long road trip. The Tennesse-based company has just unveiled an all-electric travel trailer called the Coast that’s basically a chic tiny home on wheels. The vehicle comes packed with all the technological features you need to make sure you never have to rough it, even if you’re spending some time off the grid. Some caravan makers may look to the past for inspiration, but Aero Build’s gaze is pointed forward. The Coast has a minimalistic design that comes off as both sleek and modern. It...
New Rendering Exposes Chevy's Answer To The Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler

In recent years, the growing global demand for SUVs has also benefited a closely related vehicle category — that of genuine off-roaders. It's good when a manufacturer has had the right product in its model range for some time and can therefore respond quickly to the growing demand. This is what happened with Jeep, which has been offering its Wrangler off-roader — unrivaled for most of its range — since 1987 and is now selling it in its fourth generation with growing success. For a long time, potential competitors kept a low profile before Ford seized the opportunity in 2020 and brought the Bronco back to North America with great success. But if General Motors has its way, the two big rivals may not be left alone with their offerings for much longer. In any case, the in-house design studio has now published a sketch of an off-roader from Chevrolet that definitely whets the appetite for a production version - probably even all-electric.
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Is This the Best Tesla Model Y Deal of 2023?

The Tesla Model Y is more affordable than it has been in months. Learn how much the small electric SUV costs here. The post Is This the Best Tesla Model Y Deal of 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Slide 1 of 16: Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles. Keep reading to check out which vehicles have the best life expectancy, based on the website’s analysis of more than 14.9 million cars sold in 2021. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
