ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8tv.com

Westmont School District Committee Meeting

At the committee meeting held at Westmont Hilltop High School many parents asked for the school board members to quote do better. However, the President of the school board Robert Gleason says. “You know, I think we’re doing a great job as far as security is concerned.”. Gleason says...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wdadradio.com

PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD PRESENTED WITH CLEAN AUDIT

On Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board heard a presentation concerning the district’s recent audit. The district received a clean audit from Kotzan and Associates accounting firm according to the presentation made last night. Superintendent Daren Johnston said that now the board will focus on the 2023-2024 budget.
977rocks.com

Two New Game Wardens Come To Butler

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has added 18 new wardens to their ranks including two stationed locally. Beaver Falls native Drew Barger and Lewis Run native Taylor Gunderson will both be working in Butler County. Both men completed 44 weeks of training beginning in March of last year as part of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County District Attorney resigns from position

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts has resigned from her position just weeks after a judge dismissed charges in her third mistrial. Potts was accused by Bedford County President Judge Travis Livengood of “reckless conduct” in January after her third mistrial in less than one year. Livengood went on to […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Work to replace decades-old bridge starting in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge that has been in use since the 1930s will soon be replaced in Clearfield County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work on the bridge that spans Stump Creek on Route 410 near the village of Troutville is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 13. The 17 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield Elementary first graders celebrate their bus drivers

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, February 9, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Highway Safety Network (HSN) traveled to Clearfield Elementary School for “Love the Bus” 2023. School Resource Officer Levi Olson, HSN Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Josh Woods, and PennDOT Safety Press Officer Tim Nebgen shared safety tips for […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO RECENT ACCUSATIONS

At last night’s meeting, Indiana Borough Council approved a statement that said an investigation into recent allegations brought to the borough will be conducted soon. Before that statement was made, former police department member John Scherf reasserted his accusations against police chief Justin Schawl that Schawl made public in late January. When Borough Council went into executive session, Scherf met with people outside the borough building, saying that Schawl was not a leader, and that he was willing to take a polygraph test to prove that his accusations were true. Another concern he brought up was his belief that police are, in his words, “being conditioned to do nothing.”
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

IUP PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO RACIST POST FROM WEDNESDAY

IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll has addressed a racist incident that happened in connection with an event at the IUP basketball game earlier this week. Between the two basketball games at the KCAC Wednesday night, the IUP Chorale, IUP Chorus, visiting lecturer Professor Moses Phillips, IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll and College of Arts and Humanities Dean Curt Scheib performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which has become known as the black national anthem. But it was reported that a student took to Snapchat and posted a racist message in connection with the event.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

IUP EARNS AACSB ACCREDITATION

IUP has earned another accreditation, this time for its Department of Accounting and Information Systems in the Eberly College of Business. The accreditation comes from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, or AACSB, which is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools and the largest business education network. IUP’s Eberly College of Business has held accreditation from the AACSB since 2001. Less than six percent of colleges and universities around the world receive this accreditation, and IUP is the only public university in Pennsylvania and one of five colleges in Pennsylvania to receive the recognition.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Seniors can get help doing taxes in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Local seniors who need help filling their taxes can get free assistance in Cambria County. People ages 60 or over can partake in a free tax preparation program sponsored by the Cambria County Area Agency. The program is designed to help low-income taxpayers, disabled individuals or people on fixed incomes, according […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Penn

IUP student caught using racial slurs on Snapchat, causing controversy

A screenshot of a post made by an IUP student on their Snapchat account has gone viral overnight. In that post, the student used a derogatory slur that is demeaning to Black Americans and claimed that Black students did not deserve a “national anthem.”. The post was seemingly made...
wdadradio.com

FLU’S PACE CONTINUES TO SLOW IN PENNSYLVANIA

The PA Department of Health reports that across the state, flu activity continues to decrease. In the latest numbers from the PA Department of Health for the week that ended February 4th, 1234 new lab-confirmed cases of flu were reported in Pennsylvania, bringing the 2022-23 flu season’s total to 177,732. 173,042 of those cases were classified as Type A, 4,447 were classified as Type B and 243 were unclassified. The number of new cases continues to dwindle, as there were 1,534 new cases reported last week. Four new flu-related deaths were reported over the last week. While the number of new cases continues to decrease, officials still believe that there could be a late-season surge so they are not calling flu season over yet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at 2:59...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy