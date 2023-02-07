Read full article on original website
fox8tv.com
Westmont School District Committee Meeting
At the committee meeting held at Westmont Hilltop High School many parents asked for the school board members to quote do better. However, the President of the school board Robert Gleason says. “You know, I think we’re doing a great job as far as security is concerned.”. Gleason says...
wdadradio.com
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD PRESENTED WITH CLEAN AUDIT
On Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board heard a presentation concerning the district’s recent audit. The district received a clean audit from Kotzan and Associates accounting firm according to the presentation made last night. Superintendent Daren Johnston said that now the board will focus on the 2023-2024 budget.
977rocks.com
Two New Game Wardens Come To Butler
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has added 18 new wardens to their ranks including two stationed locally. Beaver Falls native Drew Barger and Lewis Run native Taylor Gunderson will both be working in Butler County. Both men completed 44 weeks of training beginning in March of last year as part of...
Bedford County District Attorney resigns from position
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts has resigned from her position just weeks after a judge dismissed charges in her third mistrial. Potts was accused by Bedford County President Judge Travis Livengood of “reckless conduct” in January after her third mistrial in less than one year. Livengood went on to […]
Work to replace decades-old bridge starting in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge that has been in use since the 1930s will soon be replaced in Clearfield County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work on the bridge that spans Stump Creek on Route 410 near the village of Troutville is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 13. The 17 […]
Clearfield Elementary first graders celebrate their bus drivers
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, February 9, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Highway Safety Network (HSN) traveled to Clearfield Elementary School for “Love the Bus” 2023. School Resource Officer Levi Olson, HSN Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Josh Woods, and PennDOT Safety Press Officer Tim Nebgen shared safety tips for […]
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO RECENT ACCUSATIONS
At last night’s meeting, Indiana Borough Council approved a statement that said an investigation into recent allegations brought to the borough will be conducted soon. Before that statement was made, former police department member John Scherf reasserted his accusations against police chief Justin Schawl that Schawl made public in late January. When Borough Council went into executive session, Scherf met with people outside the borough building, saying that Schawl was not a leader, and that he was willing to take a polygraph test to prove that his accusations were true. Another concern he brought up was his belief that police are, in his words, “being conditioned to do nothing.”
Pa. school nurse and staff save pregnant teacher’s life: reports
It’s because of a Pennsylvania school nurse Rhaeann Shepler and her quick thinking that a teacher is able to see another day. Shepler, of the Penn-Trafford School District in Westmoreland County, was honored earlier this week for saving the life of her pregnant co-worker and unborn baby, according to TribLive and KDKA.
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES PURCHASE OF MILITARY TIME FOR POLICE CHIEF
At Tuesday’s Homer City Borough Council meeting, council approved buying back military time for their police chief Anthony Jellison. Borough Council member Joe Izzei, Sr. said that the request for the time buyback came from Chief Jellison. The approximate cost of the time is about $12,800 to the borough’s...
wdadradio.com
IUP PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO RACIST POST FROM WEDNESDAY
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll has addressed a racist incident that happened in connection with an event at the IUP basketball game earlier this week. Between the two basketball games at the KCAC Wednesday night, the IUP Chorale, IUP Chorus, visiting lecturer Professor Moses Phillips, IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll and College of Arts and Humanities Dean Curt Scheib performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which has become known as the black national anthem. But it was reported that a student took to Snapchat and posted a racist message in connection with the event.
Highest-paying science jobs in Johnstown
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Johnstown, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
wdadradio.com
IUP EARNS AACSB ACCREDITATION
IUP has earned another accreditation, this time for its Department of Accounting and Information Systems in the Eberly College of Business. The accreditation comes from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, or AACSB, which is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools and the largest business education network. IUP’s Eberly College of Business has held accreditation from the AACSB since 2001. Less than six percent of colleges and universities around the world receive this accreditation, and IUP is the only public university in Pennsylvania and one of five colleges in Pennsylvania to receive the recognition.
Seniors can get help doing taxes in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Local seniors who need help filling their taxes can get free assistance in Cambria County. People ages 60 or over can partake in a free tax preparation program sponsored by the Cambria County Area Agency. The program is designed to help low-income taxpayers, disabled individuals or people on fixed incomes, according […]
Penn
IUP student caught using racial slurs on Snapchat, causing controversy
A screenshot of a post made by an IUP student on their Snapchat account has gone viral overnight. In that post, the student used a derogatory slur that is demeaning to Black Americans and claimed that Black students did not deserve a “national anthem.”. The post was seemingly made...
wdadradio.com
FLU’S PACE CONTINUES TO SLOW IN PENNSYLVANIA
The PA Department of Health reports that across the state, flu activity continues to decrease. In the latest numbers from the PA Department of Health for the week that ended February 4th, 1234 new lab-confirmed cases of flu were reported in Pennsylvania, bringing the 2022-23 flu season’s total to 177,732. 173,042 of those cases were classified as Type A, 4,447 were classified as Type B and 243 were unclassified. The number of new cases continues to dwindle, as there were 1,534 new cases reported last week. Four new flu-related deaths were reported over the last week. While the number of new cases continues to decrease, officials still believe that there could be a late-season surge so they are not calling flu season over yet.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills
The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
explorejeffersonpa.com
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at 2:59...
wtae.com
Laurel Highlands teacher facing felony charges stemming from text messages with student
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Laurel Highlands School District teacher is facing several charges after allegedly recording a conversation with a student without that student's knowledge and sharing it with another student through text message. During a press conference Friday, Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced that Ashley Thurby...
These sessions can help Clearfield County residents with their taxes
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Mature Resouces Area Agency on Aging (MRAA) is joining AARP to bring one-day tax assistance sessions to Clearfield County. Through ARRP’s Tax Aide Program, two sites will be brought to the county’s Centers for Active Living in Coalport and Mahaffey. On March 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., […]
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
