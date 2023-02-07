Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals In WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Related
Valley Breeze
Robert G. Menard – Bellingham, Mass.
Robert Gerald Menard, 80, passed away peacefully in his home beside Lake Hiawatha on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Camille and Loretta (Bilodeau) Menard, and for nearly 60 years the beloved husband of Raymonde “Rae” (Fortin) Menard.
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Providence Police Chief Candidate’s Record Comes Unraveled
The resume and statements of a candidate for Providence’s next Police Chief are now coming under scrutiny. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley pledged an open and transparent "public" process to select the next head of Providence police to succeed Chief Hugh Clements. On Wednesday, Providence Police Chief candidate Major Kevin...
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
Turnto10.com
Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond
(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved moon bear
Roger Williams Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its moon bears.
24-hour CVS robbed in Pawtucket
Several officers were seen collecting evidence inside the store around 3:30 a.m.
RI National Guard member killed in Exeter crash
The soldier was assigned to the 56th Troop Command, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.
Boston Globe
Readers share how their pipes fared during those freezing temps
"I spent half a day warming up the pipes with a propane torch." The weather may be warming up now, but New England residents won’t soon forget the below-zero temperatures that caused burst pipes all across the region. We asked Boston.com readers to tell us if they were one...
Valley Breeze
NS Middle School's Lopes wins First Year Principal Award
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Students at North Smithfield Middle School welcomed Principal Christine Lopes with loud cheers as she entered the gym to celebrate being awarded Rhode Island’s First Year Principal Award. The ceremony took place on Monday and was attended by close friends and family of Lopes. Members...
Man rescued from the rocks at Beavertail
A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he was rescued from the rocks at Beavertail State Park Thursday night.
Valley Breeze
Rogers knocks out intruder, talks 'castle laws'
FOSTER – Sen. Gordon Rogers says he knocked out an intruder who entered his home late last Thursday afternoon, calling it a teachable moment about the importance of “castle” laws in Rhode Island. Rogers said he was preparing for a meeting at the Glocester Town Council when...
Memorial Mass to be held for Station fire victims, survivors, first responders
Monday, Feb. 20, marks 20 years since 100 people lost their lives in the tragic fire.
Valley Breeze
ACT presents 'Five Frickin' Winters'
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Attleboro Community Theatre kicks off the new year with its production of the dark comedy, “Five Frickin’ Winters,” written by Kim E. Ruyle and directed by Alex Aponte. Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 17-March 3, at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Feb....
RI native surprises parents as contestant on Wheel of Fortune
The former Warwick resident applied to play on the show two years ago but was unfortunately picked as an alternate.
Swan shot dead in Warwick
The DEM said it's working to find out if the bird was shot accidentally or on purpose.
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
Valley Breeze
Memories flood back for local woman after historic designation for Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET – Marilyn Kelley says she couldn’t believe it when a friend showed her a Jan. 25 Breeze story about a bungalow-style home at 214 Beverage Hill Ave. being added into Pawtucket’s historic district. That simple house, says Kelley, who was the state’s 2019 School Nurse Teacher...
Valley Breeze
See "The Oldest Profession" at Burgage Theatre Co.
PAWTUCKET – Burbage Theatre Co. is partnering with WomensWork Theatre Collaborative for the second production of their 11th Season: "The Oldest Profession" by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, directed by actor and long-time Trinity Repertory Company member Anne Scurria. "The Oldest Profession" runs through Feb. 19 at Burbage’s Theatre...
MassLive.com
12 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close across Massachusetts
Bed Bath & Beyond will close at least 12 stores across Massachusetts, part of a nationwide plan to shutter hundreds of its retail locations across the country as the company reportedly faces an uncertain financial future. In Massachusetts, stores will close in Hadley, Pittsfield, Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, North Attleborough,...
Comments / 0