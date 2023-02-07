ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Valley Breeze

Robert G. Menard – Bellingham, Mass.

Robert Gerald Menard, 80, passed away peacefully in his home beside Lake Hiawatha on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Camille and Loretta (Bilodeau) Menard, and for nearly 60 years the beloved husband of Raymonde “Rae” (Fortin) Menard.
BELLINGHAM, MA
GoLocalProv

UPDATED: Providence Police Chief Candidate’s Record Comes Unraveled

The resume and statements of a candidate for Providence’s next Police Chief are now coming under scrutiny. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley pledged an open and transparent "public" process to select the next head of Providence police to succeed Chief Hugh Clements. On Wednesday, Providence Police Chief candidate Major Kevin...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond

(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Valley Breeze

NS Middle School's Lopes wins First Year Principal Award

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Students at North Smithfield Middle School welcomed Principal Christine Lopes with loud cheers as she entered the gym to celebrate being awarded Rhode Island’s First Year Principal Award. The ceremony took place on Monday and was attended by close friends and family of Lopes. Members...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Rogers knocks out intruder, talks 'castle laws'

FOSTER – Sen. Gordon Rogers says he knocked out an intruder who entered his home late last Thursday afternoon, calling it a teachable moment about the importance of “castle” laws in Rhode Island. Rogers said he was preparing for a meeting at the Glocester Town Council when...
FOSTER, RI
Valley Breeze

ACT presents 'Five Frickin' Winters'

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Attleboro Community Theatre kicks off the new year with its production of the dark comedy, “Five Frickin’ Winters,” written by Kim E. Ruyle and directed by Alex Aponte. Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 17-March 3, at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Feb....
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

See "The Oldest Profession" at Burgage Theatre Co.

PAWTUCKET – Burbage Theatre Co. is partnering with WomensWork Theatre Collaborative for the second production of their 11th Season: "The Oldest Profession" by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, directed by actor and long-time Trinity Repertory Company member Anne Scurria. "The Oldest Profession" runs through Feb. 19 at Burbage’s Theatre...
PAWTUCKET, RI
MassLive.com

12 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close across Massachusetts

Bed Bath & Beyond will close at least 12 stores across Massachusetts, part of a nationwide plan to shutter hundreds of its retail locations across the country as the company reportedly faces an uncertain financial future. In Massachusetts, stores will close in Hadley, Pittsfield, Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, North Attleborough,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

