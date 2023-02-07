Read full article on original website
Heidi Krapf
4d ago
I feel so sorry for the shark. But I'm appalled at the comments over a life lost. Shame on you people! you are not as funny as you think you are!
Reply(1)
4
Related
Mystery of Giant Frozen Shark on Cape Cod Beach Baffles Experts
"His razor teeth were incredibly intimidating up close," photographer Amie Medeiros told Newsweek.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
Girl, 16, Dies in Australia Shark Attack After Jumping into Water to Swim with Dolphins: 'We Are Devastated'
Teenager Stella Berry died on Saturday after she was attacked by a shark in Perth's Swan River A teenage girl in Western Australia was killed in a rare shark attack on Saturday, authorities said. Stella Berry, 16, was jet skiing with friends on the Swan River in Perth when she jumped into the water to swim with a pod of dolphins, according to the Associated Press, Reuters and CNN. "There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins," Police Acting...
Strange Rare Fish From Time of the Dinosaurs Washes Up on East Coast
The 3-foot-long Atlantic sturgeon was spotted on the shore of Assateague Island by a naturalist who said he had seen only one other in 27 years.
Family find 21-year-old free diver lost in the ocean in Florida
A 21-year-old free diver was miraculously rescued by his family after he was swept away by the Gulf Stream while diving more than five miles from the Florida Keys.
The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change
Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
Boat Captain Saw Strange, Massive Creature in Lake Tahoe
He has a detailed description of the beast...
Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Paddleboarder finds mysterious sea creature while exploring waters off California
What’s transparent like glass but gooey like jelly and swims in the Pacific Ocean near California? A paddleboarder exploring the waters off Southern California’s Dana Point recently found out for himself. “What is that?” Bill Clements wondered on camera as he picked up a string of the gelatinous marine creatures. “Looks like some sort of salp.” Clements told Storyful that the bioluminescent creature “appeared to be a single organism, but when I took a closer look, it was a chain of organisms all connected to one another. So interesting!” Despite their appearance, salps, also known as sea squirts, are not related to jellyfish, according to Storyful. A notochord running down their backs places them in the family of vertebrate animals.
Cruise Ship Hits 90-Mile-an-Hour Winds in the North Atlantic in Harrowing Video
This must have been terrifying.
New Yorkers React After Rare Earthquake Hit Us this Morning
One of the great things about living in the Northeast is that - for the most part - we don't have the real threat of unpredictable natural disasters that people in other parts of the country or world do. For instance, we're not getting many hurricanes, tornadoes, avalanches, landslides, wildfires, and droughts, but if we do, it's relatively mild.
iheart.com
Florida City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
Carnival Cruise Ship Becomes 'Cruise to Nowhere' Thanks to Bad Weather
The ship's only planned stop was canceled due to windy weather, resulting in passengers receiving partial refunds.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Moment great white shark attacks fishermen’s boat after stalking them for an hour and a half
THIS is the terrifying moment a great white shark launched an attack on a fishermen’s boat after it had circled for 90 minutes. Peter Galea and his pal Joseph were out fishing off the coast of Portland in Victoria, Australia, when the two-and-a-half metre shark approached. The pair got...
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Florida Has One Of The World's Only Underwater Hotels & You Have To Scuba Dive To Get There
So many people come to Florida for its clear water beaches and unique wildlife, but not many people know you can actually have a sleepover with the fish! There's an underwater hotel in the Sunshine State that allows you to live out your mermaid dreams. Jules' Undersea Lodge is located...
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 10