Obituary for Carol Ann Elam
Ms. Carol Ann Elam, 65, of Asheville, NC, formerly of Southern Pines, NC, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. Walk-Through Viewing: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 1:00 – 2:00PM, McLeod Funeral Home Chapel, 151 S. Hardin Street, Southern Pines. Mask and social distancing are required...
Obituary for Joe Benjamin Beach of Aberdeen
Mr. Joe Benjamin Beach, 77, of Aberdeen, North Carolina, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Walk-Through Viewing: Friday, Feb 17, 2023, 4:00 – 6:00 PM, McLeod Funeral Home Chapel, 151 S. Hardin Street, Southern Pines; mask and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
Obituary for Val Keith Scantlin of Carthage
Val Keith Scantlin, 63, of Carthage, passed away on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at his residence. Val was born January 11, 1960 in Tucson, AZ to the late Val Gene Scantlin and Janet “Carol” Keesee Scantlin. He is survived by wife, Lorraine Rogers Scantlin; mother, Carol Scantlin; children,...
Moore County man charged with murder
A man from Biscoe is facing a charge of first-degree murder, according to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested Craig Hicks on Thursday immediately after the shooting. Authorities were called to a home in the 500 block of Sings Creek Lane in Biscoe shortly after...
Man survives after car rolls over into pond
A man survived after his vehicle rolled over into a pond near Vass on Sunday. The single-vehicle wreck occurred on Lobelia Road near Morrison Bridge Road around 1 p.m. Moore County EMS took him to Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. “Upon arrival found a Volkswagen Rabbit submerged and the driver...
Military convoy crash closes highway
A large military fuel tanker, part of a convoy of National Guard vehicles, was involved in a traffic accident on U.S. 1 Bypass near the intersection with Cranes Creek Road Saturday around 9 p.m. The military convoy was heading south on U.S. 1 Bypass and was making a turn to...
New dates announced for U.S. Adaptive Open in Pinehurst
The second U.S. Adaptive Open Championship at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 6 will now be contested July 10-12. The championship was previously scheduled to take place July 17-19. “This modification will allow us to showcase the incredible athletes who compete for this national championship with our...
Pinehurst Senior Softball Team on March 1
The Pinehurst Senior Softball Team is looking for a few good men who are 65 or turning 65 in 2023 to join its team. The team is getting together on March 1 at 1 p.m. at Cannon Park in Pinehurst. For more information, please email Tim at [email protected].
Local man dies after crash near Vass
A local man is dead after a single-vehicle accident near Vass Friday night. The crash happened on Cypress Church Road near the intersection with Byrd Road around 10:30 p.m. Once authorities arrived on the scene, they immediately reported a vehicle off the roadway with heavy damage. They requested a second rescue unit while the extrication process began.
